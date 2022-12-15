Bullocks selling to £2000/830kg and heifers to £1780/720kg at Lisahally
A cold night made the trade a little hotter in the ring with bullocks making £2000/830kg and heifers £1780/720kg.
Bullocks
P McShane £2000/830kg £1910/800kg J Beattie £1260/550kg £1250/540kg £1210/560kg £1190/550kg K Hamilton £1230/530kg £1190/500kg £1180/510kg £1120/490kg £1090/460kg R Maxwell £1060/540kg and B Carton £840/300kg £740/260kg £660/290kg.
Heifers
K McShane £1780/720kg £1770/700kg £1750/670kg £1610/690kg K Hamilton £1210/540kg £1180/520kg £1100/490kg J Beattie £1160/560kg £1160/540kg £1080/530kg B Carton £700/280kg £650/250kg £600/250kg £500/200kg and J Neely £640/260kg £620/270kg.
Fat cows
D Devine £1404/650kg J Dodds £1280/650kg G McGinn £1262/610kg £1210/580kg and S Cairns £1244/510kg.
Lambs
M McCullagh £123/25kg S Parkhill £122/26kg R Wilson £120.50/25kg R Lowry £120/25kg E Logue £120/24kg £107/22kg £100/21kg A Olphert £119.50/24kg £117/24kg RJ Black £119.50/24kg S Bradley £118.50/25kg P McCracken £116/23kg £112/22kg M Millar £113.50/22.5kg K McManus £113/22.5kg £110/22kg £106/21.5kg S Farrell £113/23kg D Gillan £107/22kg D Walker £100/20kg and S Gurney £94.5/19kg.
Ewes
S Cassidy £134 P Anderson £130 L Barr £127 £110 J McClelland £125 £124 £121 F Robinson £124 £120 £117 K McManus £115 £109 S Gurney £110 P McCracken £105 £102 £99 J Sherrard £101 and D McLaughlin £99.