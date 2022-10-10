Bullocks selling to £2,040 at Armoy
The annual show and sale of Charolais suckled calves was held last Thursday at Armoy Mart and it was an outstanding success with the 350 head of superb quality calves selling at phenomenal prices.
The bullock class was won by Messrs Trevor and Alex Butler, Ballyvoy whose super calf, weighing 455kgs made £2,040.
Second prize went to Mr Gerard McCambridge, Ballyvoy, with a 445kgs Charolais steer selling at £1,760.
Messrs Colm and Jonathan McErlain, Armoy cleaned up in the heifer class getting first and second. The first 465kgs selling at £1,560 and the second, 460kgs at £1,490.
Prices were outstanding with a 500kgs Charolais steer from Mr James Delargy, Cushendall selling at £2,110 and a 490kgs steers from Messrs Colm and Jonathan McErlain, selling at £1,860.
Leading prices
Steers
T and A Butler, Ballyvoy, 455kgs £2,040, 420kgs £1,300, 420kgs £1,270, 430kgs £1,340, 410kgs £1,230, 505kgs £1,760, 410kgs £1,260, 400kgs £1,280, 415kgs £1,270, 480kgs £1,260, 450kgs £1,320, 390kgs £1,260, 380kgs £1,200. James Delargy, Cushendall, 650kgs £1,580, 590kgs £1,540, 500kgs £2,110, 520kgs £1,590. Gerard McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 445kgs £1,590, 405kgs £1,360, 445kgs £1,760, 450kgs £1,230, 300kgs £1,020, 320kgs £1,060, 390kgs £1,190, 450kgs £1,140, 440kgs £1,230, 400kgs £1,210, 450kg £1, 220, 420kgs £1,260. C and J McErlain, Armoy, 430kgs £1,660, 410kgs £1,450, 460kgs £1,550, 490kgs £1,860, 415kgs £1,280. Dan McAllister, Ballyvoy, 440kgs £1,470, 380kgs £1,290, 400kgs £1,280, 305kgs £1,050, 350kgs £1,100. A and D McAfee, Bushmills, 480kgs £1,440, 550kgs £1,460. Jas Mullan, Drumsurn, 520kgs £1,500, 430kgs £1,210, 400kgs £1,210, 435kgs £1,200. John A McKillop, Cushendall, 310kgs £1,000, 395kgs £1,270, 400kgs £1,210, 310kgs £1,070. John McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 410kgs £1,290, 450kgs £1,270, 470kgs £1,510, 450kgs £1,300. M D McNeill, Cushendall, 380kgs £1,140, 290kgs £1,010. Richard Chambers, Bushmills, 370kgs £1,110, 360kgs £1,050. D McAlister, Ballyvoy, 315kgs £1,130, 305kgs £1,060, 260kgs £840. V and C Butler, Ballyvoy, 370kgs £1,200, 400kgs £1,230, 400kgs £1,200, 405kgs £1,250, 420kgs £1,240, 360kgs £1,170. Chris McNaughton, Loughguile, 415kgs £1,310, 390kgs £1,140, 420kgs £1,270, 340kgs £1,030, 520kgs £1,320. John McNeill, Cushendun, 400kgs £1,200. Robert McHenry, Torr, 405kgs £1,200, 450kgs £1,240, 450kgs £1,270. S McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 435kgs £1,400, 430kgs £1,240, 400kgs £1,230, 430kgs £1,290, 500kgs £1,440.
Just over 250 head of Blue Leicester rams were on offer at Armoy Mart last Saturday with quality sheep making good prices.
Poorer quality rams were harder to sell.
Leading prices
Shearlings
Alastair Christie, Ballymoney, £700gns £570, £510. Michelle Wright, Carnlough, £620, £600, £500, £400, £380. Bryan McIlroy, Raloo, £580, £300. Alex Wilson, Glenarm, £570. F Boyd, Ballynahinch, £540. Eamon McCormick, Cushendun, £500. S Duncan, Crumlin, £420, £420, £310. Eoin Loughran, Cookstown, £400. D Nisbet, Banbridge, £390. Robert Loughridge, £380, £360, £340, £340. B Harkin, Donemana, £360. V and C Butler, Ballyvoy, £340, £340.
Ram lambs
Ian Montgomery, Glenwherry, £720, £340. Alastair Christie, Ballymoney, £640, £600. Michelle Wright, Carnlough, £600, £320. Sean Delargy, Cushendall, £520. Steven Wilson, Ballymena, £500, £480, £480. J Laverty, Armoy, £500, £400, £300. E and H McKeegan, Cushendall, £500, £320. B Blaney, Cushendall, £480, £320. J Mills, Kilwaughter, £440. W Adams, Ballymena, £340, £300. Trevor Duncan, Crumlin, £420. Dominic McCrystal, Drummuck, £380. Eoin Loughrin, Cookstown, £300.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
