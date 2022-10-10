Bullocks selling to £2,040 at Armoy

The bullock class was won by Messrs Trevor and Alex Butler, Ballyvoy whose super calf, weighing 455kgs made £2,040.

Second prize went to Mr Gerard McCambridge, Ballyvoy, with a 445kgs Charolais steer selling at £1,760.

Messrs Colm and Jonathan McErlain, Armoy cleaned up in the heifer class getting first and second. The first 465kgs selling at £1,560 and the second, 460kgs at £1,490.

Armoy Mart

Prices were outstanding with a 500kgs Charolais steer from Mr James Delargy, Cushendall selling at £2,110 and a 490kgs steers from Messrs Colm and Jonathan McErlain, selling at £1,860.

Leading prices

Steers

T and A Butler, Ballyvoy, 455kgs £2,040, 420kgs £1,300, 420kgs £1,270, 430kgs £1,340, 410kgs £1,230, 505kgs £1,760, 410kgs £1,260, 400kgs £1,280, 415kgs £1,270, 480kgs £1,260, 450kgs £1,320, 390kgs £1,260, 380kgs £1,200. James Delargy, Cushendall, 650kgs £1,580, 590kgs £1,540, 500kgs £2,110, 520kgs £1,590. Gerard McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 445kgs £1,590, 405kgs £1,360, 445kgs £1,760, 450kgs £1,230, 300kgs £1,020, 320kgs £1,060, 390kgs £1,190, 450kgs £1,140, 440kgs £1,230, 400kgs £1,210, 450kg £1, 220, 420kgs £1,260. C and J McErlain, Armoy, 430kgs £1,660, 410kgs £1,450, 460kgs £1,550, 490kgs £1,860, 415kgs £1,280. Dan McAllister, Ballyvoy, 440kgs £1,470, 380kgs £1,290, 400kgs £1,280, 305kgs £1,050, 350kgs £1,100. A and D McAfee, Bushmills, 480kgs £1,440, 550kgs £1,460. Jas Mullan, Drumsurn, 520kgs £1,500, 430kgs £1,210, 400kgs £1,210, 435kgs £1,200. John A McKillop, Cushendall, 310kgs £1,000, 395kgs £1,270, 400kgs £1,210, 310kgs £1,070. John McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 410kgs £1,290, 450kgs £1,270, 470kgs £1,510, 450kgs £1,300. M D McNeill, Cushendall, 380kgs £1,140, 290kgs £1,010. Richard Chambers, Bushmills, 370kgs £1,110, 360kgs £1,050. D McAlister, Ballyvoy, 315kgs £1,130, 305kgs £1,060, 260kgs £840. V and C Butler, Ballyvoy, 370kgs £1,200, 400kgs £1,230, 400kgs £1,200, 405kgs £1,250, 420kgs £1,240, 360kgs £1,170. Chris McNaughton, Loughguile, 415kgs £1,310, 390kgs £1,140, 420kgs £1,270, 340kgs £1,030, 520kgs £1,320. John McNeill, Cushendun, 400kgs £1,200. Robert McHenry, Torr, 405kgs £1,200, 450kgs £1,240, 450kgs £1,270. S McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 435kgs £1,400, 430kgs £1,240, 400kgs £1,230, 430kgs £1,290, 500kgs £1,440.

Just over 250 head of Blue Leicester rams were on offer at Armoy Mart last Saturday with quality sheep making good prices.

Poorer quality rams were harder to sell.

Leading prices

Shearlings

Alastair Christie, Ballymoney, £700gns £570, £510. Michelle Wright, Carnlough, £620, £600, £500, £400, £380. Bryan McIlroy, Raloo, £580, £300. Alex Wilson, Glenarm, £570. F Boyd, Ballynahinch, £540. Eamon McCormick, Cushendun, £500. S Duncan, Crumlin, £420, £420, £310. Eoin Loughran, Cookstown, £400. D Nisbet, Banbridge, £390. Robert Loughridge, £380, £360, £340, £340. B Harkin, Donemana, £360. V and C Butler, Ballyvoy, £340, £340.

Ram lambs

Ian Montgomery, Glenwherry, £720, £340. Alastair Christie, Ballymoney, £640, £600. Michelle Wright, Carnlough, £600, £320. Sean Delargy, Cushendall, £520. Steven Wilson, Ballymena, £500, £480, £480. J Laverty, Armoy, £500, £400, £300. E and H McKeegan, Cushendall, £500, £320. B Blaney, Cushendall, £480, £320. J Mills, Kilwaughter, £440. W Adams, Ballymena, £340, £300. Trevor Duncan, Crumlin, £420. Dominic McCrystal, Drummuck, £380. Eoin Loughrin, Cookstown, £300.

Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.

