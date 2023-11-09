Bullocks selling to £2050 for 790k at Omagh Mart
Bullocks
D Connolly, Trillick 790k £2050; 740k £1870, Shane O’Neill, Cabragh 770k £1940; 760k £1840; 700k £1830; 695k £1800, R Hopper, Cookstown 800k £1940, T McNeill, Ballymagorry 710k £1850; 670k £1800; 690k £1760; 750k £1850, K Boland, Fintona 550k £1540; 510k £1420 and £1410; 495k £1320, C Donnelly, Dromore 555k £1520, M F O’Neill, Tirquin 685k £1790; 635k £1670; 645k £1670; 720k £1840, M McCoy, Dromore 515k £1350; 490k £1280; 470k £1220, K Kerlin, Claudy 605k £1570; 580k £1460, D Taggart, Leglands 580k £1450, I Clements, Gortaclare 690k £1680, Jack Mitchell, Seskinore 490k £1330; 440k £1190; 490k £1230, D Donnelly, Sixmilecross 480k £1190 and D Farrell, Fivemiletown 340k £940 (2).
Heifers
J Young, Carncorn 530k £1360; 545k £1350; 560k £1360, D Taggart, Leglands 555k £1400, E McManus, Dromore 640k £1560, D McFadden, Mountfield 590k £1360; 540k £1260, M Morris, Kesh 550k £1250, D Farrell, Fivemiletown 450k £1160; 480k £1200, Martin Conway, Plumbridge 310k £960 (2); 450k £1160, C Quinn, Dungannon 410k £1040, D Gallagher, Mountfield 380k £1050; 325k £860, M McGillion, Tattyreagh 420k £1050, P Moss, Scraghey 400k £1030 and Kevin Harpur, Castlederg 350k £1160.
Fat Cows
D Gillan, Garvagh 500k £240, S Carlin, Killeter 680k £225; 750k £207, M Gormley, Sixmilecross 590k £217, M Conway, Plumbridge 770k £217; 740k £200, G McFarland, Beragh 590k £209, J Sproule, Dromore 480k £208; 480k £197, S Robinson, Newtownstewart 560k £199 and E McManus, Dromore 630k £195.
Friesian cows
K Warnock, Trillick 600k £169, Hall Kee, Strabane 600k £160; 550k £158; 510k £158 and T Atcheson, Fyfin 660k £141.
Dropped calves
R Grugan, Carrickmore £500 Charolais bull, P Maguire, Newtownstewart £455 Belgian Blue bull, C Gibson, Beragh £450 Belgian Blue bull; £340 Belgian Blue heifer, P Conwell, Donemana £440 and £345 Limousin bulls, D Donald, Newtownstewart £420 Aberdeen Angus bull; £385 Limousin heifer, Patk Slevin, Dromore £405 Charolais bull, P McNally, Clogher £395 Belgian Blue bull; £310 Aberdeen Angus bull, Fairmount Farms, Claudy £375 and £360 Aberdeen Angus heifers, N Jack, Mountjoy £375 Belgian Blue bull; £340 Belgian Blue heifer, J McAleer, Fecarry £320 Belgian Blue bull, J Elliot, Castlederg £330 Aberdeen Angus bull; £310 Belgian Blue bull and R Smyth, Drumquin Belgian Blue heifer.
Weanlings
J McKelvey, Killen £850 and £780 Charolais bulls, P J Logan, Newtownbutler £640 (2) Saler bulls; £590 Limousin heifer, M Maguire, Leggs PP £615 Hereford bull and S Quinn, Newtownstewart £610 Aberdeen Angus bull.