In the bullocks sold to £2110 for a 732kg Charolais, £2080 for a 696kg Belgian Blue, £1980 for a 682kg Aberdeen Angus.

Bullocks

Caledon producer 566kg Charolais at £1630, 620kg Limousin at £1710; Enniskillen producer 608kg Hereford at £1520, 562kg Hereford at £1480; Roscor producer 392kg Charolais at £1150, 422kg Charolais at £1310, 514kg Charolais at £1670; Derrylester producer 740kg Simmental at £1870, 560kg Charolais at £1700; Kesh producer 410kg Limousin at £1310, 396kg Limousin at £1100; Trillick producer 682kg Aberdeen Angus at £1980, 704kg Aberdeen Angus at £1980, 702kg Limousin at £2080, 648kg Limousin at £1940; Derrylin producer 510kg Charolais at £1590, 502kg Charolais at £1490, 504kg Charolais at £1410; Sixmilecross producer 338kg Charolais at £1220, 320kg Charolais at £1100, 348kg Simmental at £970; Rosslea producer 546kg Charolais at £1700, 496kg Charolais at £1730, 472kg Charolais at £1590; Tempo producer 404kg Charolais at £1400, 474kg Charolais at £1550, 440kg Charolais at £1550, 426kg Charolais at £1480, 392kg Charolais at £1320; Derrylin producer 654kg Aberdeen Angus at £1700, 594kg Aberdeen Angus at £1490, 654kg Limousin at £1830, 570kg Charolais at £1510; Florencecourt producer 474kg Charolais at £1520, 506kg Charolais at £1580, 467kg Charolais at £1560, 544kg Charolais at £1600, 454kg Simmental at £1320, 478kg Charolais at £1600, 442kg Charolais at £1480; Lisbellaw producer 594kg Aberdeen Angus at £1440, 536kg Aberdeen Angus at £1320, 368kg Charolais at £1050 and Castlederg producer 544kg Hereford at £1410, 532kg Hereford at £1390, 480kg Hereford at £1290, 542kg Hereford at £1520.

Enniskillen Mart

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £800 to £1520 for a Charolais 490kg.

Heifers sold from £700 to £1250 for a Charolais 327kg.

Ruling prices

Drumquin producer 490kg Charolais bull at £1520, 320kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1060; Irvinestown producer 327kg Charolais heifer at £1250, 264kg Blonde d'Aquitaine steer at £910, 312kg Charolais steer at £1030; Enniskillen producer 426kg Charolais steer at £1390, 396kg Charolais heifer at £1270, 377kg Charolais heifer at £1200, 329kg Charolais steer at £1130, 418kg Simmental at £1180; Derrylin producer Charolais steer at £940, 329kg Charolais steer at £880, 273kg Charolais steer at £890, 300kg Charolais steer at £940, 321k Charolais steer at £990; Brookeborough producer 274kg Charolais steer at £980, 320kg Limousin steer at £1020, 303kg Limousin steer at £1000; Boho producer 325kg Limousin bull at £1060, 346kg Charolais heifer at £1060, 335kg Charolais steer at £1010; Tempo producer 320kg Limousin steer at £1060, 326kg Irish Moile steer at £1010, 287kg Limousin steer at £970; Ballinmallard producer 330kg Charolais steer at £1240, 272kg Charolais heifer at £910, 261kg Charolais steer at £980, 315kg Limousin bull at £1180; Belleek producer 348kg Limousin bull at £1110, 332kg Limousin steer at £1110, 362kg Charolais heifer at £1140, 381kg Charolais steer at £1470 and Derrylin producer 435kg Charolais heifer at £1210, 370kg Charolais heifer at £1090, 410kg Charolais steer at £1380.

Calves

Beef bred bull calves sold from £250 to £410 for a Belgian Blue and heifer calves to £365 for a Limousin.

Suckler cows

Suckler cows sold to a top price of £2500 for a Limousin cow with Hereford Charolais bull calf at foot.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 307ppk paid for a 612kg Charolais at £1880.

Medium weights from 270-302ppk for a 500kg Charolais at £1510.

Light weights sold to 316ppk for a 458kg Charolais at £1450.

Lisbellaw producer Charolais 654kg at £1900, Charolais 610kg at £1880, Charolais 620kg at £1850; Derrygonnelly producer Charolais 580kg at £1800, Charolais 550kg at £1690, Charolais 500kg at £1510; Macken producer Charolais 518kg at £1630; Churchill producer Charolais 534kg at £1660, Charolais 530kg at £1600 and Ballinmallard producer Charolais 520kg at £1560, Charolais 500kg at £1490, Charolais 500kg at £1480.

Fat cows

Fat cows sold to a top of £2120 for a Limousin cow at £286ppk.