Bullocks selling to £2160 at Hilltown Mart, excellent trade throughout

Fat ewes: Annalong farmer £202, Kilkeel farmer £180, Dromara farmer £180, Portadown farmer £163, Hilltown farmer £160, Dromara farmer £158, Kilcoo farmer £152, Hilltown farmer £150, Hilltown farmer £148, Hilltown farmer £144, Annalong farmer £140, Hilltown farmer £136, Kilkeel farmer £131, Annalong farmer £130, Hilltown farmer £127, Mayobridge farmer £120, Banbridge farmer £112, Hilltown farmer £110 and Bryansford farmer £109.

Fat lambs: Dromara farmer £179 for 34kg (526ppk), Annalong farmer £171 for 33kg (518ppk), Kilcoo farmer £170 for 32kg (531ppk), Banbridge farmer £168 for 28.3kg (593ppk), Kilkeel farmer £165 for 27.3kg (604ppk), Banbridge farmer £164 for 26.5kg (619ppk), Hilltown farmer £162 for 26kg (623ppk), Annalong farmer £160 for 27.5kg (582ppk), Kilkeel farmer £158 for 26kg (607ppk), Rathfriland farmer £151 for 23.8kg (634ppk), Kilkeel farmer £148 for 25kg (592ppk), Banbridge farmer £141 for 23kg (613ppk), Castlewellan farmer £140 for 21.6kg (648ppk), Cabra farmer £140 for 22.5kg (622ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £128 for 21.7kg (590ppk), Kilkeel farmer £127 for 21.7kg (585ppk), Kilkeel farmer £123 for 21.3kg (577ppk) and Hilltown farmer £120 for 19.8kg (606ppk).

A large entry of cattle to Hilltown Mart on Saturday 9th March saw fat cows sell to £1450, heifers to £1620 and bullocks to £2160.

Fat cows: Castlewellan farmer £1450 for 666kg (218ppk), £1390 for 682kg (204ppk), £1310 for 622kg (211ppk) and Rathfriland farmer £1220 for 728kg (168ppk).

Weanling heifers: Crossmaglen farmer £1240 for 382kg (324ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1140 for 358kg (318ppk), Banbridge farmer £1130 for 370kg (305ppk) and £1100 for 338kg (325ppk), Attical farmer £1090 for 366kg (298ppk), Hilltown farmer £1070 for 342kg (313ppk) and £1050 for 342kg (307ppk), Hilltown farmer £1040 for 360kg (289ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1030 for 318kg (324ppk), Banbridge farmer £1010 for 320kg (315ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1000 for 314kg (318ppk), Hilltown farmer £980 for 336kg (291ppk), Hilltown farmer £950 for 300kg (316ppk), Kilkeel farmer £950 for 270kg (352ppk), Castlewellan farmer £930 for 294kg (316ppk), Hillsborough farmer £920 for 290kg (317ppk), Kilkeel farmer £920 for 284kg (324ppk), Hilltown farmer £870 for 272kg (320ppk) and Rostrevor farmer £850 for 276kg (308ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Hilltown farmer £1480 for 472kg (313ppk), Hilltown farmer £1410 for 484kg (291ppk), Hilltown farmer £1400 for 458kg (306ppk), Hilltown farmer £1400 for 375kg (370ppk), Hilltown farmer £1400 for 402kg (348ppk), Hilltown farmer £1340 for 428kg (313ppk) and £1330 for 412kg (323ppk), Attical farmer £1300 for 424kg (306ppk), Hilltown farmer £1270 for 392kg (324ppk), Hilltown farmer £1250 for 406kg (308ppk), Hilltown farmer £1110 for 318kg (349ppk), Crossmaglen farmer £1110 for 368kg (302ppk), Hilltown farmer £1100 for 344kg (320ppk), Cabra farmer £1090 for 352kg (309ppk), Hilltown farmer £1080 for 342kg (316ppk), Hilltown farmer £1050 for 298kg (352ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1010 for 346kg (292ppk), Hilltown farmer £990 for 276kg (358ppk), Castlewellan farmer £980 for 324kg (303ppk), Ballyward farmer £970 for 320kg (303ppk), Rostrevor farmer £900 for 246kg (366ppk), Castlewellan farmer £840 for 280kg (300ppk), Kilkeel farmer £820 for 256kg (320ppk), Ballyward farmer £770 for 236kg (326ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £730 for 224kg (326ppk).

Heifers: Katesbridge farmer £1620 for 646kg (251ppk), £1610 for 560kg (287ppk) and £1600 for 624kg (256ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1540 for 512kg (301ppk), Dromore farmer £1510 for 564kg (267ppk), Gilford farmer £1420 for 540kg (263ppk), Hilltown farmer £1410 for 532kg (265ppk), Katesbridge farmer £1390 for 552kg (252ppk), Hilltown farmer £1380 for 546kg (252ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1340 for 476kg (281ppk), Katesbridge farmer £1310 for 512kg (256ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1280 for 460kg (278ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1260 for 462kg (272ppk), Cabra farmer £1240 for 482kg (257ppk), Newry farmer £1180 for 402kg (293ppk), Hilltown farmer £1170 for 448kg (261ppk), Newry farmer £1120 for 408kg (274ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £1040 for 364kg (285ppk).