Bullocks selling to £2170 for 770kg and heifers £1850 for 690kg at Lisahally Mart
Bullocks
J Sayers £2170/770kg £1990/720kg £1920/680kg £1890/680kg W Pollock £2090/750kg £2030/720kg A McKinley £2040/870kg A Hurst £1990/690kg £1850/670kg £1780/630kg £1760/680kg £1700/660kg £1560/590kg D Wade £1940/730kg £1940/710kg £1920/710kg £1900/710kg £1850/680kg £1790/650kg J McShane £1770/650kg C Snodgrass £1250/510kg £1170/450kg £1060/440kg and J Beattie £1190/480kg £1170/510kg £1150/470kg £1120/490kg £1100/480kg.
Heifers
A Hurst £1850/690kg £1760/680kg £1590/630kg £1580/640kg £1550/580kg £1280/550kg M Lyons £1700/600kg J McShane £1570/600kg J Young £1430/480kg £1280/520kg £1250/490kg £1180/510kg E Wiley £1430/490kg G Hamilton £1350/590kg £1130/470kg £1090/490kg £1080/500kg £1080/480kg J Beattie £1160/520kg £1100/490kg D Moore £1140/500kg £1130/500kg £1080/470kg 3980/460kg and A Stevenson £1000/450kg £990/430kg £900/410kg.
Weanlings
R Deery £1160/400kg £1050/450kg D Neely £1060/410kg £990/370kg £930/370kg £900/360kg £780/330kg £770/340kg M Smyth £940/460kg £890/400kg £880/410kg £800/390kg A Stevenson £870/370kg £810/370kg W Campbell £770/340kg and J McMillan £670/270kg.
Fat cows
J Henderson £1463/590kg £960/490kg F Jackson £1443/740kg L McLaughlin £1155/550kg F Taylor £1311/610kg and McFarland Farms £1064/560kg.
Sheep
A busy show for the first sale of the year with fat lambs making £134/30.5kg and ewes £158.
Lambs
W Patterson £134/30.5kg R Lowry £127/30kg £122.50/27kg J McMenamin £124.50/24.5kg J Lowry £124/27kg W McMurray £124/26kg J Cunningham £124/28.5kg £123/27.5kg S Eaton £123.50/25.5kg T Hamilton £121.50/26.5kg M Blair £121/26kg K Buchanan £119.50/24.5kg J Logue £119/24kg R Wilson £119/25kg G Tracey £118.50/24.5kg L Gormley £118/24.5kg K Kennedy £118/24kg A McKinley £117/23.5kg K Robinson £117/25kg A McLaughlin £117/24kg J Logue £117/23.5kg R Wilson £113.50/23kg D Walker £109/22kg and D Evans £104.50/22kg.
Ewes
J Lowry £158 V McAteer £138 W Patterson £136 M McDonald £118 £118 V McAteer £116 R Hayes £110 and S Wilson £108 £105.