Ewes and lambs: Newry farmer £280, £275, £270, 255, Kilkeel farmer £180 and £172, Hilltown farmer £170.

Fat ewes: Hilltown farmer £248, Rostrevor farmer £188, Kilkeel farmer £180, Hilltown farmer £163, Mayobridge farmer £151, Kilkeel farmer £150, Rostrevor farmer £149, Hilltown farmer £147, Newry farmer £146, Cabra farmer £144, Hilltown farmer £136, Hilltown farmer £134, Dromara farmer £130 and Cabra farmer £126.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fat lambs: Mayobridge farmer £148 for 27.4kg (540ppk), Hilltown farmer £145 for 22.3kg (650ppk), Hilltown farmer £145 for 23.8kg (609ppk), Kilkeel farmer £143 for 22kg (650ppk), Mayobridge farmer £143 for 22.1kg (647ppk), Kilkeel farmer £142 for 23kg (617ppk), Rostrevor farmer £135 for 21.3kg (634ppk), Kilkeel farmer £128 for 21.8kg (587ppk), Hilltown farmer £121 for 22.5kg (538ppk) and Hilltown farmer £120 for 20.4kg (588ppk).

Hilltown Mart

A large entry of cattle to Hilltown mart on Saturday 6th May saw fat cows sell to £2120, heifers to £2010 and bullocks to £2200.

Fat cows: Ballyroney farmer £2120 for 854kg (248ppk), Katesbridge farmer £2000 for 706kg (283ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1940 for 838kg (231ppk), Ballymartin farmer £1930 for 716kg (269ppk), Attical farmer £1900 for 822kg (231ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1850 for 770kg (240ppk) and £1790 for 768kg (233ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1780 for 688kg (258ppk), Bryansford farmer £1650 for 752kg (219ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1640 for 702kg (233ppk), Cabra farmer £1540 for 664kg (232ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1440 for 634kg (227ppk) and Dromara farmer £1300 for 538kg (241ppk).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cows and calves: Cabra farmer £2280, Castlewellan farmer £2240, Bryansford farmer £2080 and £2020, Corbet farmer £1950, Castlewellan farmer £1880 and Rostrevor farmer £1800.

Weanling heifers: Attical farmer £1210 for 436kg (277ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1130 for 402kg (281ppk) and £1080 for 406kg (266ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1020 for 378kg (270ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1010 for 368kg (274ppk), Attical farmer £1000 for 354kg (282ppk), Castlewellan farmer £990 for 354kg (282ppk), Kilkeel farmer £960 for 370kg (259ppk), Kilkeel farmer £950 for 344kg (276ppk), Rathfriland farmer £950 for 320kg (296ppk), Kilkeel farmer £940 for 334kg (281ppk), Rathfriland farmer £890 for 296kg (300ppk), Rostrevor farmer £830 for 278kg (298ppk), Cabra farmer £830 for 238kg (348ppk) and Attical farmer £760 for 280kg (271ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Glassdrumman farmer £1520 for 570kg (266ppk), Cabra farmer £1380 for 456kg (303ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1350 for 412kg (327ppk), £1340 for 404kg (331ppk) and £1280 for 414kg (309ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1270 for 382kg (332ppk) and £1225 for 470kg (261ppk), Ballyroney farmer £1210 for 454kg (266ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1200 for 382kg (314ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1190 for 370kg (321ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1120 for 342kg (327ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1100 for 328kg (335ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1100 for 350kg (314ppk), Carryduff farmer £1060 for 344kg (308ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1030 for 318kg (323ppk), Carryduff farmer £1010 for 292kg (345ppk), Cabra farmer £940 for 290kg (324ppk), Dromara farmer £940 for 276kg (340ppk), Dromara farmer £910 for 272kg (334ppk) and Rathfriland farmer £890 for 256kg (347ppk).

Heifers: Warrenpoint farmer £2010 for 754kg (266ppk) and £1920 for 736kg (261ppk), Cabra farmer £1840 for 610kg (301ppk), Newry farmer £1540 for 462kg (333ppk), Cabra farmer £1520 for 524kg (290ppk), Cabra farmer £1460 for 506kg (288ppk), Cabra farmer £1440 for 482kg (298ppk), Cabra farmer £1420 for 452kg (314ppk), Hilltown farmer £1410 for 474kg (297ppk), Cabra farmer £1400 for 444kg (315ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1300 for 402kg (323ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1290 for 444kg (290ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1230 for 386kg (318ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1230 for 342kg (359ppk), Cabra farmer £1210 for 382kg (316ppk) and Cabra farmer £1150 for 388kg (296ppk).

Advertisement

Advertisement