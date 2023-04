Bullocks selling to £2200 at Hilltown Mart as mart holds spring show and sale

Fat ewes: Cabra farmer £172 and £170, Ballynahinch farmer £147, Banbridge farmer £144, Rathfriland farmer £142, Castlewellan farmer £138, Banbridge farmer £136, Hilltown farmer £133, Cabra farmer £129, Hilltown farmer £128, Rathfriland farmer £126, Newry farmer £125 and Hilltown farmer £124.

Fat lambs: Newry farmer £144 for 24.4kg (590ppk), Kilkeel farmer £141 for 26.3kg (536ppk), Hilltown farmer £141 for 22.3kg (632ppk), Kilkeel farmer £140 for 26.5kg (528ppk), Annalong farmer £140 for 24.5kg (571ppk), Hilltown farmer £139 for 25.2kg (551ppk), Kilkeel farmer £137 for 25.6kg (535ppk) and Ardglass farmer £135 for 23.5kg (574ppk) and £131.50 for 22.7kg (579ppk).

An entry of over 400 cattle at Hilltown Mart’s spring show and sale on Saturday 22nd April saw fat cows sell to £2200, heifers to £2000 and bullocks to £2200.

A special thanks to both our sponsor and judge on the day Mr Colin Reid.

Results were as follow:

Overall champion and first place in the bullock class was Mr Thomas McEvoy, Kilkeel.

Reserve champion and first in the heifer class went to Mr PJ Murphy, Kilkeel.

Bullock class: First, Thomas McEvoy, Kilkeel which sold for £1900 for 672kg (282ppk), second, Mr PJ Murphy, Kilkeel which sold for £1730 for 592kg (292ppk) and 3rd Mr Kevin McNeill, Katesbirdge which sold for £1540 for 456kg (337ppk).

Heifer class: First, Mr PJ Murphy, Kilkeel, which sold for £1640 for 454kg (361ppk) and second Mr Martin McComiskey, Hilltown £1300 for 512kg (254ppk).

Weanling bullocks:First, Mr James McAleenan, Castlewellan, which sold for £1690 for 564kg (299ppk) and second, Mr Patrick McConville, Hilltown £1230 for 366kg (336ppk).

Weanling heifers: First, Sean Sloan, Kilkeel £1060 for 364kg (291ppk), second, Owen McEvoy, Kilcoo, £990 for 390kg (254ppk), Mr McKeown, Crossmaglen, £1010 for 328kg (308ppk).

First place in the bullock class at the Hilltown mart's spring show and sale on Saturday 22nd April went to Thomas McEvoy pictured with judge Colin Reid. The sale saw fat cows sell to £2200, heifers to £2000 and bullocks to £2200

Other prices on the day were as follow:

Fat cows: Rostrevor farmer £2200 for 904kg (243ppk), Clough farmer £1990 for 856kg (232ppk), Corbet farmer £1950 for 764kg (255ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1940 for 684kg (283ppk), Clough farmer £1870 for 828kg (225ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1830 for 678kg (270ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1700 for 718kg (236ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1500 for 548kg (273ppk), Hilltown farmer £1480 for 686kg (215ppk), Attical farmer £1270 for 542kg (234ppk) and Rostrevor farmer £1200 for 498kg (241ppk).

Cows and calves: Ballyward farmer £2430, Kilkeel farmer £2200, Rostrevor farmer £2140 and Kilkeel farmer £2060.

Weanling heifers: Mayobridge farmer £1280 for 356kg (359ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1060 for 364kg (291ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1030 for 426kg (241ppk), Crossmaglen farmer £1010 for 328kg (308ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1000 for 326kg (306ppk), Kilcoo farmer £990 for 390kg (253ppk), Kilcoo farmer £980 for 376kg (260ppk), Crossmaglen farmer £970 for 314kg (308ppk), Kilkeel farmer £960 for 350kg (274ppk), Cabra farmer £960 for 330kg (290ppk), Kilcoo farmer £920 for 366kg (251ppk), Mayobridge farmer £900 for 328kg (274ppk), Mayobridge farmer £890 for 310kg (287ppk), Crossmaglen farmer £860 for 310kg (277ppk), Castlewellan farmer £850 for 264kg (322ppk), Mayobridge farmer £830 for 282kg (294ppk), Castlewellan farmer £800 for 254kg (315ppk) and Cabra farmer £780 for 276kg (282ppk).

First place in the heifers and reserve overall, Gareth Murphy pictured with Terrence Fitzpatrick, Hilltown mart manager John Farnon and judge Colin Reid at the mart's spring show and sale on Saturday 22nd April. The sale saw fat cows sell to £2200, heifers to £2000 and bullocks to £2200

Weanling bullocks: Castlewellan farmer £1690 for 564kg (299ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1510 for 454kg (332ppk), Banbridge farmer £1340 for 380kg (352ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1340 for 426kg (314ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1310 for 404kg (324ppk), Ballyroney farmer £1300 for 482kg (269ppk) and £1290 for 442kg (291ppk), Hilltown farmer £1260 for 396kg (318ppk), Hilltown farmer £1230 for 366kg (336ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1200 for 444kg (270ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1190 for 432kg (275ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1160 for 348kg (333ppk), Ballyroney farmer £1150 for 408kg (281ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1125 for 334kg (337ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1120 for 400kg (280ppk), Hilltown farmer £1050 for 340kg (308ppk), Banbridge farmer £1020 for 364kg (280ppk), Mayobridge farmer £980 for 330kg (297ppk), Hilltown farmer £940 for 320kg (293ppk), Banbridge farmer £910 for 308kg (295ppk), Kilcoo farmer £870 for 290kg (300ppk), Rathfriland farmer £800 for 238kg (336ppk), Rathfriland farmer £730 for 248kg (294ppk), Cabra farmer £720 for 232kg (310ppk) and Rathfriland farmer £670 for 204kg (328ppk).

Heifers: Rostrevor farmer £2000 for 700kg (285ppk), Newry farmer £1810 for 586kg (308ppk), £1770 for 586kg (302ppk), £1710 for 492kg (347ppk), £1700 for 552kg (308ppk) and £1680 for 512kg (328ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1670 for 586kg (285ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1640 for 454kg (361ppk), Cabra farmer £1590 for 572kg (278ppk), Cabra farmer £1570 for 594kg (264ppk), Dromara farmer £1550 for 582kg (266ppk), Newry farmer £1510 for 496kg (304ppk), Newry farmer £1500 for 466kg (321ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1470 for 510kg (288ppk), Dromara farmer £1450 for 488kg (297ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1420 for 520kg (273ppk), Cabra farmer £1380 for 464kg (297ppk), Newry farmer £1320 for 452kg (292ppk) and Rathfriland farmer £1290 for 422kg (305ppk).

Bullocks: Rostrevor farmer £2200 for 768kg (286ppk), Kilkeel farmer £2190 for 802kg (273ppk), Hilltown farmer £2120 for 772kg (274ppk), Newcastle farmer £2070 for 814kg (254ppk), Dromara farmer £2000 for 756kg (264ppk) and £1930 for 754kg (256ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1900 for 672kg (282ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1730 for 592kg (292ppk), Hilltown farmer £1700 for 540kg (314ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1650 for 608kg (271ppk), Cabra farmer £1640 for 600kg (273ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1600 for 554kg (288ppk), Gilford farmer £1570 for 538kg (291ppk), Katesbridge farmer £1540 for 456kg (337ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1510 for 470kg (321ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1480 for 516kg (286ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1420 for 486kg (292ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1420 for 466kg (304ppk), Hilltown farmer £1400 for 470kg (297ppk), Cabra farmer £1370 for 464kg (295ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1360 for 468kg (290ppk), Clough farmer £1360 for 432kg (314ppk), £1310 for 412kg (318ppk) and £1300 for 408kg (318ppk), Hilltown farmer £1250 for 396kg (315ppk), Hilltown farmer £1200 for 364kg (329ppk) and Katesbridge farmer £1190 for 370kg (321ppk).

