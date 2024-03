Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fat ewes: Kilkeel farmer £268, Dromore farmer £198, Downpatrick farmer £188, Kilkeel farmer £176, Newry farmer £173, Downpatrick farmer £170, Kilkeel farmer £169, Kilkeel farmer £168, Hilltown farmer £167, Kilkeel farmer £166, Cabra farmer £160, Mayobridge farmer £158, Kilkeel farmer £157, Katesbridge farmer £154 and £152, Downpatrick farmer £150, Kilkeel farmer £146, Rostrevor farmer £142, Rathfriland farmer £134 and Hilltown farmer £132.

Ewes and Lambs: Kilkeel farmer £212, Kilkeel farmer £205, Attical farmer £196, Donaghmore farmer £185, Kilkeel farmer £184 and Kilkeel farmer £180.

Fat lambs: Rathfriland farmer £212 for 30kg (706ppk), £200 for 30kg (666ppk), £198 for 29.5kg (671ppk), Banbridge farmer £194 for 29kg (669ppk), Dromara farmer £185 for 34kg (544ppk), Castlewellan farmer £184 for 31.7kg (581ppk), Ballyward farmer £179 for 25kg (716ppk), Leitrim farmer £173 for 27.6kg (626ppk), Rostrevor farmer £172 for 28kg (614ppk), Newry farmer £171 for 27kg (633ppk), Ballyward farmer £170 for 26.8kg (634ppk), Markethill farmer £167 for 26.2kg (637ppk), Castlewellan farmer £166 for 27.3kg (608ppk), Hilltown farmer £165 for 26.5kg (623ppk), Ballyward farmer £164 for 25.7kg (638ppk), Newry farmer £158 for 25.7kg (615ppk), Mayobridge farmer £158 for 24.2kg (653ppk), Castlewellan farmer £157 for 25.5kg (615ppk), Kilkeel farmer £155 for 25.8kg (601ppk), Donaghmore farmer £154 for 25kg (616ppk), Kilkeel farmer £147 for 23.9kg (615ppk), Rathfriland farmer £146 for 22.8kg (640ppk), Newcastle farmer £145 for 23.5kg (617ppk), Rostrevor farmer £143 for 22kg (650ppk), Rathfriland farmer £140 for 23kg (608ppk), Hilltown farmer £138 for 21.8kg (633ppk), Hilltown farmer £136 for 21.6kg (629ppk), Banbridge farmer £135 for 21.7kg (622ppk), Hilltown farmer £131 for 21.5kg (609ppk), Kilkeel farmer £130 for 21.5kg (605ppk) and Hilltown farmer £122 for 19kg (642ppk).

Hilltown Mart

A large entry of cattle to Hilltown mart on Saturday 23rd March saw heifers sell to £1580 and bullocks to £2200.

Fat cows: Kilkeel farmer £1320 for 764kg (173ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1310 for 754kg (174ppk) and Kilcoo farmer £1280 for 560kg (229ppk).

Weanling heifers: Kilkeel farmer £1080 for 340kg (318ppk), £1070 for 338kg (317ppk), Annalong farmer £950 for 330kg (288ppk), Attical farmer £940 for 306kg (307ppk), £940 for 276kg (340ppk), Kilkeel farmer £940 for 312kg (301ppk), Castlewellan farmer £900 for 384kg (317ppk), Castlewellan farmer £860 for 268kg (320ppk), Attical farmer £850 for 258kg (330ppk), Castlewellan farmer £830 for 270kg (307ppk), Castlewellan farmer £790 for 278kg (284ppk), Mayobridge farmer £750 for 258kg (290ppk), Castlewellan farmer £750 for 252kg (297ppk) and Kilcoo farmer £730 for 246kg (297ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Rostrevor farmer £1420 for 412kg (344ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1260 for 348kg (362ppk), Hilltown farmer £1190 for 338kg (352ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1130 for 344kg (328ppk), Hilltown farmer £1120 for 330kg (339ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1100 for 330kg (333ppk), Hilltown farmer £1100 for 352kg (312ppk), £1080 for 358kg (301ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1060 for 336kg (315ppk), Hilltown farmer £1050 for 282kg (372ppk), Burren farmer £1040 for 328kg (317ppk), Attical farmer £980 for 296kg (331ppk), Hilltown farmer £970 for 316kg (307ppk), Castlewellan farmer £960 for 300kg (320ppk), £960 for 318kg (302ppk), Annalong farmer £960 for 296kg (324ppk), Hilltown farmer £950 for 312kg (305ppk), Castlewellan farmer £910 for 292kg (312ppk), Mayobridge farmer £910 for 276kg (330ppk), Castlewellan farmer £910 for 272kg (335ppk), Castlewellan farmer £830 for 230kg (361ppk) and Cabra farmer £710 for 218kg (325ppk).

Heifers: Hilltown farmer £1580 for 544kg (290ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1500 for 576kg (260ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1460 for 512kg (285ppk), Killowen farmer £1440 for 548kg (262ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1430 for 494kg (289ppk), Burren farmer £1220 for 438kg (278ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1140 for 420kg (271ppk), Burren farmer £980 for 370kg (265ppk) and £960 for 348kg (278ppk), £960 for 306kg (314ppk), Cabra farmer £930 for 338kg (275ppk) and £870 for 306kg (284ppk) and Burren farmer £860 for 268kg (321ppk).