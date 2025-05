Bullocks selling to £2390 and heifers to £2190 at Hilltown Mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A good entry of sheep to Hilltown Mart on Thursday 23rd January saw fat ewes sell to £202 and fat lambs to £163.

Ewes and lambs: Newry farmer £255 and £210.

Fat ewes: Kilkeel farmer £202, Cabra farmer £200, Curley farmer £192, Hilltown farmer £190, Kilkeel farmer £190, Curley farmer £184, Hilltown farmer £178, Rathfriland farmer £176, Hilltown farmer £174 and £170, Kilkeel farmer £168, Kilkeel farmer £167 and Bryansford farmer £162.

Fat lambs: Kilkeel farmer £163 for 27kg (604ppk), Kilkeel farmer £160 for 25.6kg (625ppk) and £153.50 for 23.5kg (653ppk), Downpatrick farmer £147 for 23.5kg (625ppk) and £144 for 24kg (600ppk), Kilkeel farmer £139 for 20.2kg (688ppk), Annalong farmer £138 for 22.5kg (613ppk), Kilkeel farmer £135 for 20.3kg (665ppk), Mayobridge farmer £133 for 18.5kg (719ppk) and Downpatrick farmer £120 for 17.5kg (685ppk).

A large entry of cattle to Hilltown mart on Saturday 25th January saw fat cows sell to £1930, cows and calves to £2040, heifers to £2190 and bullocks to £2390.

Fat cows: Warrenpoint farmer £1930 for 778kg (248ppk), Hilltown farmer £1860 for 742kg (250ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £1840 for 686kg (268ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1790 for 724kg (247ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £1730 for 690kg (250ppk), Cabra farmer £1680 for 636kg (264ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £1650 for 668kg (247ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1650 for 592kg (278ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £1610 for 622kg (259ppk) and Rostrevor farmer £1590 for 754kg (277ppk).

Weanling heifers: Kilkeel farmer £1360 for 370kg (367ppk), Hilltown farmer £1270 for 348kg (365ppk), Killowen farmer £1200 for 372kg (322ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1180 for 376kg (314ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1100 for 354kg (310ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1080 for 348kg (310ppk), Hilltown farmer £1060 for 336kg (315ppk) and £1020 for 320kg (319ppk) and £1020 for 298kg (342ppk), £950 for 286kg (332ppk), Kilkeel farmer £870 for 226kg (385ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £850 for 236kg (360ppk), £830 for 218kg (380ppk).

Weanling males: Rostrevor farmer £1850 for 434kg (426ppk), £1620 for 328kg (494ppk), £1610 for 446kg (361ppk), £1570 for 384kg (409ppk), Hilltown farmer £1470 for 440kg (334ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1420 for 370kg (384ppk), Killowen farmer £1330 for 396kg (336ppk), Hilltown farmer £1230 for 294kg (418ppk) and £1210 for 274kg (441ppk), Hilltown farmer £1190 for 294kg (404ppk), £1030 for 232kg (444ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1010 for 246kg (410ppk), Hilltown farmer £950 for 250kg (380ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £800 for 214kg (374ppk).

Heifers: Ballymartin farmer £2190 for 572kg (383ppk) and £1900 for 576kg (330ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1900 for 594kg (320ppk), Annaclone farmer £1730 for 578kg (300ppk), £1720 for 530kg (324ppk), £1460 for 480kg (304ppk) and Hilltown farmer £1290 for 370kg (348ppk).

Bullocks: Mayobridge farmer £2390 for 702kg (340ppk), £2260 for 678kg (333ppk), £2170 for 634kg (342ppk), £2130 for 646kg (329ppk), £2100 for 656kg (320ppk), Castlewellan £1970 for 624kg (316ppk), £1940 for 590kg (329ppk), £1920 for 576kg (333ppk), £1910 for 568kg (336ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1900 for 558kg (340ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1860 for 556kg (334ppk) and £1850 for 570kg (324ppk), £1820 for 526kg (346ppk), £1810 for 558kg (324ppk), £1800 for 536kg (336ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1790 for 536kg (334ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1750 for 504kg (347ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1730 for 592kg (351ppk), Hilltown farmer £1680 for 478kg (351ppk) and Castlewellan farmer £1660 for 496kg (334ppk).