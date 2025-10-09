Bullocks selling to £2410 for 470kg at Omagh Mart
Bullocks
A Adams, Doogary 470k £2410, I McFarland, Omagh 470k £2310; 485k £2170; 520k £2210, B Doherty, Lack 415k £2000, J A Mitchell, Seskinore 460k £2180, M Morris, Greencastle 505k £2480 and £2390; 490k £2240; 600k £2580, N Curley, Claudy 565k £2590; 580k £2420, J McBride, Plumbridge 520k £2310; 530k £2280; 550k £2350, M Coyle, Carrickmore 550k £2390, B Fox, Mullaslin 550k £2350; 600k £2490, H Wilson, Ardstraw 535k £2240; 585k £2460; 500k £2060, F Ferris, Leglands 640k £2620; 615k £2520; 600k £2400, Patk Fox, Carrickmore 550k £2240, R Gallagher, Greencastle 570k £2310; 545k £2200; 595k £2370, J McDaid, Ederney 555k £2220, N Laughlin, Gortin 660k £2650; 675k £2650, G Fyffe, Omagh 655k £2600, P McNulty, Mountfield 380k £1540 and N Irvine, Ederney 350k £1420.
Heifers
J Clarke, Claudy 445k £2140; 435k £2010; 495k £2270, K McGrath, Knockmoyle 425k £2040; 435k £2080; 370k £1840; 415k £1900, G Corry, Lack 430k £2000; 4690k £2000; 510k £2090; 575k £2340, P McNulty, Mountfield 420k £1950, E Robinson, Claudy 440k £2010; 530K £2280, E McNabb, Drumquin 415k £1870, G Murray, Fintona 415k £1900; 385k £1720, Jas McGrath, Botera 415k £1850, A Russell, Sion Mills 440k £1940; 475k £2070; 435k £1870, V Barrett, Dromore 495k £2070; 650k £2560; 620k £2300, M Morris, Greencastle 550k £2320, J McBeth, Artigarvan 535k £2140; 500k £2080, D Logan, Drumragh 445k £1860; 415k £1710, Ryan Barrett, Tattysallagh 400k £1660, P Fox, Carrickmore 465k £1910; 380k £1660, S Allen, Cookstown 380k £1690, B Doherty, Lack 395k £1690; 480k £1920, D and A Monaghan, Cookstown 780k £2740; 690k £2660, Alan Kennedy, Castlederg 670k £2440; 665k £2270; 645k £2270 and Ivan Elliot, Drumlegagh 580k £2240.
Fat cows
N McIlwaine, Plumbridge 780k £362; 700k £358; 840k £336; 860k £328, J Fahy, Artigarvan 780k £356, N Donaghy, Loughmacrory 670k £348, C Bogle, Lettercarn 780k £336, P Dobbs, Carrickmore 650k £334; 685k £304, W Browne, Clanabogan 740k £332; 720k £316; 650k £300 and N McGarrity, Carrickmore 640k £326; 620k £308.
Weanlings
J S Aiken, Omagh £2060 Charolais bull, J Teague, Letteree 31570 Charolais bull; £1380 Charolais heifer, S Colhoun, Urney £1400 Aberdeen Angus bull, Mark Loane, Kesh £1310 and £1300 Charolais bulls, S Quinn, Newtownstewart £1300 Hereford bull; £1150 Hereford heifer, K Young, Castlederg £1270 and £1150 Hereford bulls, Shane O’Neill, Drumquin £1120 (3) Aberdeen Angus heifers; £1075 (6) Aberdeen Angus bulls and Ian Martin, Fintona £1100; £1090 and £1080 Fleckvieh heifers.
Dropped calves
K McCullagh, Glenhull £1190 Belgian Blue bull, R Sterritt, Mountjoy £1100 (3) Belgian Blue bulls, G McDermott, Mountfield £1060 Limousin bull; £1060 Limousin heifer, T Stevenson, Kesh £1000 and £800 Shorthorn heifers, A Caldwell, Killen £900 Simmental bull, B R Pinkerton, Newtownstewart £900 Aberdeen Angus bull, C Kearney, Plumbridge £870 Aberdeen Angus bull, A Coote, Ballygawley £855 (3) Belgian Blue bulls, S McLaughlin, Drumragh £890 and £840 Charolais bulls, J Kinnear, Irvinestown £840 Belgian Blue bull and Des Scott, Omagh £720 Fleckvieh bulls.