Bullocks selling to £2590 and weanlings to £4 per kilo at Hilltown Mart

Ewes and lambs: Rathfriland farmer £255 and £250, Warrenpoint farmer £205, Rathfriland farmer £200 and Warrenpoint farmer £190.

Fat ewes: Cabra farmer £200 and £190, Warrenpoint farmer £168 and £166, Kilkeel farmer £160, Loughbrickland farmer £156, Banbridge farmer £154, Cabra farmer £147, Mayobridge farmer £146, Rathfriland farmer £130, Newry farmer £129, Cabra farmer £125, Ballynahinch farmer £124, Cabra farmer £123, Bryansford farmer £121, Rostrevor farmer £120, Banbridge farmer £115, Hilltown farmer £113, Cabra farmer £111, Kilkeel farmer £109, Kinallen farmer £108 and Downpatrick farmer £105.

Fat lambs: Newcastle farmer £130 for 27kg (482ppk), Bryansford farmer £129 for 28.3kg (456ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £127 for 25kg (508ppk), Rostrevor farmer £125 for 25.6kg (488ppk), Clough farmer £124.50 for 24.2kg (515ppk), Kilkeel farmer £124 for 25kg (496ppk), Killowen farmer £120 for 25kg (480ppk), Banbridge farmer £118 for 23.7kg (498ppk), Hilltown farmer £118 for 23.2kg (508ppk), Castlewellan farmer £118 for 23kg (513ppk) and Killowen farmer £115 for 22kg (522ppk).

Hilltown Mart

A large entry of cattle to Hilltown Mart on Saturday 25th February saw a flying trade in all sections.

Fat cows sold to £2040, heifers to £1780, bullocks to £2590 and weanling bullocks selling to £4/kg.

Fat cows: Warrenpoint farmer £2040 for 886kg Charolais (230ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1840 for 840kg Aberdeen Angus (219ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £1830 for 822kg Simmental (222ppk), Lurgan farmer £1790 for 734kg Charolais (244ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1740 for 660kg Belgian Blue (264ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1740 for 696kg Limousin (250ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1700 for 712kg Aberdeen Angus (239ppk), Cabra farmer £1660 for 738kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (225ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1640 for 674kg Limousin (243ppk), Lurgan farmer £1590 for 736kg Charolais (216ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1370 for 638kg Simmental (215ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £1140 for 450kg Simmental (253ppk).

Weanling heifers: Ballyward farmer £1340 for 470kg (285ppk) and £1290 for 504kg (256ppk), Hilltown farmer £1170 for 392kg (298ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1120 for 398kg (281ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1100 for 334kg (329ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1080 for 404kg (267ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1030 for 346kg (297ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1000 for 398kg (251ppk), Kilkeel farmer £970 for 320kg (303ppk), Hilltown farmer £950 for 316kg (300ppk), Rostrevor farmer £940 for 338kg (278ppk), Kilkeel farmer £930 for 356kg (261ppk), Rostrevor farmer £890 for 296kg (300ppk), Newry farmer £840 for 264kg (318ppk), Hilltown farmer £830 for 282kg (294ppk), Newry farmer £710 for 242kg (293ppk) and £660 for 216kg (305ppk) and Newry farmer £630 for 210kg (300ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Hilltown farmer £1610 for 402kg (400ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1550 for 566kg (274ppk), Annalong farmer £1460 for 456kg (320ppk), Ballyward farmer £1450 for 436kg (333ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1420 for 454kg (312ppk), Newry farmer £1400 for 408kg (343ppk), Annalong farmer £1380 for 458kg (301ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1310 for 414kg (316ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1300 for 458kg (283ppk), Hilltown farmer £1290 for 426kg (303ppk), Hilltown farmer £1280 for 346kg (370ppk), Hilltown farmer £1270 for 346kg (367ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1270 for 416kg (305ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1210 for 346kg (349ppk), Newry farmer £1210 for 364kg (367ppk), Hilltown farmer £1180 for 368kg (320ppk), Annalong farmer £1170 for 348kg (336ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1160 for 356kg (325ppk), Hilltown farmer £1150 for 344kg (334ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1140 for 336kg (339ppk), Newry farmer £1120 for 336kg (333ppk), Hilltown farmer £1090 for 334kg (326ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1080 for 312kg (346ppk), Hilltown farmer £1050 for 330kg (318ppk), Hilltown farmer £980 for 320kg (306ppk), Bryansford farmer £950 for 300kg (316ppk), Banbridge farmer £900 for 274kg (328ppk), Rostrevor farmer £900 for 274kg (328ppk), Rostrevor farmer £860 for 252kg (341ppk), Kilkeel farmer £800 for 248kg (322ppk) and Banbridge farmer £730 for 228kg (320ppk).

Heifers: Dromara farmer £1780 for 654kg Limousin (272ppk) and £1730 for 614kg Limousin (281ppk), Hilltown farmer £1700 for 606kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (280ppk), Dromara farmer £1680 for 624kg Limousin (269ppk), Hilltown farmer £1570 for 500kg Limousin (314ppk), Dromara farmer £1560 for 584kg Limousin (267ppk), Hilltown farmer £1540 for 610kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (252ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £1390 for 430kg Charolais (323ppk), Hilltown farmer £1370 for 490kg Limousin (279ppk), Hilltown farmer £1310 for 470kg Charolais (278ppk), Hilltown farmer £1260 for 496kg Charolais (254ppk), Dromore farmer £1130 for 462kg Limousin (245ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £1120 for 360kg Limousin (311ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £1100 for 380kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (289ppk) and Mayobridge farmer £1080 for 368kg Limousin (293ppk).

