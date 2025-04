Bullocks selling to £2910 at Hilltown Mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A good entry of sheep to Hilltown mart on Thursday 3rd April saw ewes and lambs sell to £330, fat ewes to £238 and fat lambs to £182.

Ewes and lambs: Downpatrick farmer £330, Glassdruman farmer £300, Downpatrick farmer £300 and Glassdruman farmer £290 and £280.

Fat ewes: Hillsborough farmer £238, Hilltown farmer £230, Hilltown farmer £216, Hilltown farmer £192, Hilltown farmer £186, Hillsborough farmer £184, Kilkeel farmer £182, Hilltown farmer £180, Rathfriland farmer £178, Kilkeel farmer £176, Hilltown farmer £174 and Rathfriland farmer £172.

Lambs: Hilltown farmer £182 for 34kg (535ppk), Hillsborough farmer £172 for 33kg (521ppk), Katesbridge farmer £172 for 31kg (555ppk), Downpatrick farmer £140 for 21.3kg (657ppk), Kilkeel farmer £137 for 21.2kg (646ppk) and £136 for 21.6kg (629ppk), Ardglass farmer £130 for 20.6kg (631ppk) and Mayobridge farmer £124 for 19.7kg (629ppk).

Hilltown Mart

A large entry of cattle to Hilltown mart on Saturday 5th April saw fat cows sell to £2400, heifers to £2770 and bullocks to £2910.

Fat cows: Hilltown farmer £2400 for 812kg (295ppk), Rathfriland farmer £2330 for 696kg (335ppk), Kilkeel farmer £2290 for 668kg (323ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £2200 for 784kg (281ppk), Hilltown farmer £1850 for 606kg (305ppk), Newry farmer £1780 for 568kg (313ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1770 for 504kg (351ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £1750 for 486kg (360ppk).

Weanling heifers: Castlewellan farmer £1520 for 376kg (404ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1500 for 344kg (436ppk) and £1440 for 320kg (450ppk), Newry farmer £1330 for 318kg (418ppk) and £1310 for 286kg (458ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1270 for 316kg (402ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1240 for 276kg (449ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £1220 for 248kg (492ppk) and £1180 for 238kg (496ppk), Hilltown farmer £1160 for 282kg (411ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £1100 for 240kg (458ppk), £1020 for 222kg (459ppk), £900 for 218kg (413ppk), £880 for 198kg (444ppk) and £790 for 174kg (454ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Ballyveagh farmer £1950 for 404kg (482ppk) and £1870 for 390kg (479ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1780 for 448kg (397ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1770 for 380kg (466ppk) and £1730 for 384kg (450ppk), Burren farmer £1730 for 380kg (355ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1720 for 378kg (455ppk), £1710 for 360kg (475ppk) and £1700 for 398kg (427ppk), Burren farmer £1700 for 384kg (443ppk), £1690 for 366kg (461ppk) and £1690 for 370kg (457ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1690 for 366kg (461ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1620 for 378kg (428ppk), Burren farmer £1600 for 324kg (494ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1580 for 342kg (462ppk), Burren farmer £1580 for 342kg (462ppk), Burren farmer £1580 for 358kg (441ppk) and £1530 for 348kg (439ppk), Hilltown farmer £1420 for 300kg (473ppk), Burren farmer £1400 for 292kg (479ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1360 for 284kg (479ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1360 for 278kg (489ppk), Burren farmer £1290 for 252kg (512ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £1220 for 248kg (492ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £1100 for 194kg (567ppk).

Heifers: Rathfriland farmer £2770 for 688kg (403ppk) £2750 for 708kg (388ppk), £2670 for 668kg (400ppk), £2660 for 646kg (412ppk), £2570 for 650kg (395ppk) and £2310 for 582kg (397ppk), Banbridge farmer £2260 for 628kg (360ppk) and £2250 for 612kg (367ppk), Kilkeel farmer £2090 for 548kg (381ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £2060 for 604kg (341ppk), Kilkeel farmer £2010 for 528kg (380ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1940 for 454kg (427ppk), Banbridge farmer £1890 for 502kg (376ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £1870 for 466kg (401ppk), Armagh farmer £1760 for 466kg (377ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1700 for 420kg (405ppk) and £1690 for 402kg (420ppk), Banbridge farmer £1660 for 426kg (389ppk), Hilltown farmer £1590 for 372kg (427ppk) and £1550 for 350kg (443ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1520 for 394kg (386ppk), Hilltown farmer £1520 for 384kg (396ppk), Armagh farmer £1490 for 352kg (423ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1490 for 348kg (428ppk) and Hilltown farmer £1310 for 316kg (414ppk) and £1290 for 294kg (438ppk).

Bullocks: Mayobridge farmer £2910 for 778kg (374ppk), £2900 for 760kg (382ppk), £2640 for 686kg (385ppk) and £2570 for 698kg (368ppk), Cabra farmer £2280 for 538kg (423ppk) and £2160 for 554kg (390ppk), Castlewellan farmer £2100 for 592kg (354ppk),Kilkeel farmer £2040 for 516kg (395ppk) and £2020 for 510kg (396ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1980 for 516kg (383ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1900 for 480kg (396ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1900 for 462kg (411ppk) and £1830 for 462kg (396ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1790 for 430kg (416ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1790 for 466kg (384ppk), £1780 for 472kg (377ppk), £1750 for 462kg (379ppk), £1740 for 446kg (390ppk) and £1700 for 414kg (410ppk), Hilltown farmer £1400 for 342kg (409ppk) and Mayobridge farmer £1100 for 274kg (401ppk).