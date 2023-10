Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A special thanks to the judge on the night, Richard Mackey.

Results from the show were as follow: First place in the heifers and overall champion went to Michael Crilly, Hilltown, which sold for £1390 for 392kg (355ppk), second place in the heifer class went to Brendan Lavery, Banbridge, which sold for £1180 for 376kg (314ppk) and third place also went to Brendan Lavery, Banbridge, which sold for £1200 for 340kg (353ppk).

First place in the bullock and reserve overall champion went to Leo and Aaron Fearon, Rostrevor, which sold for £1440 for 428kg (336ppk), second place also went to Leo and Aaron Fearon, Rostrevor, which sold for £1340 for 420kg (319ppk) and third place went to Paul Elwood, Crossgar, which sold for £1190 for 332kg (358ppk).

Hilltown Mart

Other prices on the night were as follow:

Heifers: Kilkeel farmer £1980 for 442kg (448ppk) and £1480 for 422kg (351ppk), Hilltown farmer £1390 for 392kg (354ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1380 for 428kg (322ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1270 for 394kg (322ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1210 for 388kg (312ppk), Banbridge farmer £1200 for 340kg (353ppk) and £1180 for 376kg (313ppk), Hilltown farmer £1180 for 348kg (339ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1170 for 334kg (350ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1160 for 364kg (318ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1110 for 346kg (321ppk), Hilltown farmer £1090 for 338kg (322ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1020 for 334kg (305ppk), Downpatrick farmer £970 for 282kg (344ppk), Kilkeel farmer £910 for 284kg (320ppk), Hilltown farmer £900 for 292kg (308ppk), Downpatrick farmer £830 for 262kg (317ppk) and £800 for 246kg (325ppk) and Mayobridge farmer £740 for 236kg (313ppk),

Bullocks: Kilkeel farmer £1540 for 498kg (309ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1460 for 460kg (317ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1440 for 428kg (336ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1390 for 436kg (319ppk), Hilltown farmer £1350 for 384kg (351ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1340 for 420kg (319ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1310 for 420kg (312ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1290 for 410kg (314ppk), Cabra farmer £1280 for 400kg (320ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1270 for 368kg (345ppk), Cabra farmer £1260 for 420kg (300ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1260 for 400kg (315ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1250 for 368kg (339ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1220 for 394kg (309ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1210 for 386kg (313ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1210 for 346kg (349ppk), Burren farmer £1200 for 350kg (343ppk), Crossgar farmer £1190 for 332kg (358ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1190 for 364kg (327ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1170 for 340kg (344ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1160 for 360kg (322ppk), Bryansford farmer £1150 for 366kg (314ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1130 for 316kg (357ppk), Burren farmer £1110 for 332kg (334ppk), Downpatrick farmer £1100 for 314kg (350ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1060 for 330kg (321ppk) and £1050 for 314kg (334ppk), Downpatrick farmer £1010 for 294kg (343ppk), Downpatrick farmer £1000 for 298kg (335ppk), Bryansford farmer £960 for 310kg (309ppk), Downpatrick farmer £950 for 284kg (334ppk), Mayobridge farmer £950 for 280kg (339ppk), Downpatrick farmer £940 for 286kg (328ppk), Kilkeel farmer £930 for 288kg (323ppk), Downpatrick farmer £930 for 262kg (355ppk), Mayobridge farmer £920 for 280kg (328ppk), Downpatrick farmer £900 for 276kg (326ppk) and Mayobridge farmer £800 for 236kg (339ppk).

A very large entry of sheep to Hilltown Mart on Thursday 5th October saw Mourne Blackface ewes sell to £500, fat ewes to £160 and fat lambs to £121.

Breeding ewes: Kilkeel farmer £500, £180, £160, £150.

Fat ewes: Kilkeel farmer £160 and £144, Kilcoo farmer £140, Hilltown farmer £130, Cabra farmer £125, Newry farmer £120, Kilkeel farmer £116, Kilkeel farmer £110, Banbridge famer £108, Castlewellan farmer £105 and Rostrevor farmer £100.

Fat lambs: Rathfriland farmer £121 for 24.3kg (498ppk), Rostrevor farmer £120 for 25kg (480ppk), Rostrevor farmer £112 for 25kg (448ppk), Rathfriland farmer £111 for 24kg (462ppk), Newry farmer £110 for 24kg (458ppk), Castlewellan farmer £109 for 25kg (436ppk), Hilltown farmer £107 for 22.9kg (467ppk), Castlewellan farmer £104 for 22.1kg (470ppk), Ardglass farmer £103 for 21.6kg (477ppk), Downpatrick farmer £102 for 22.3kg (457ppk), Kilkeel farmer £102 for 22.1kg (461ppk), Hilltown farmer £100 for 22kg (444ppk).

Store lambs: Castlewellan farmer £92.50 for 18.8kg (492ppk), Leitrim farmer £91.50 for 18.1kg (505ppk), Castlewellan farmer £91 for 18.7kg (486ppk), Hilltown farmer £88 for 18kg (489ppk), Leitrim farmer £85 for 16.7kg (509ppk), Mayobridge farmer £83 for 17kg (488ppk), Rostrevor farmer £80.50 for 15.1kg (533ppk), Rostrevor farmer £75 for 14.4kg (521ppk), Rostrevor farmer £75 for 15.1kg (496ppk), Letirim farmer £72 for 14.6kg (493ppk), Kilkeel farmer £70 for 13kg (538ppk), Killowen farmer £69 for 14kg (493ppk), Rostrevor farmer £67 for 13.6kg (500ppk), Castlewellan farmer £65 for 13kg (500ppk) and Rostrevor farmer £55 for 11kg (500ppk).

A large entry of cattle to Hilltown Mart on Saturday 7th October saw fat cow sell to £1750, heifers to £1700 and bullocks to £2020.

Fat cows: Kilkeel farmer £1750 for 944kg (185ppk), Katesbridge farmer £1500 for 854kg (175ppk), Banbridge farmer £1450 for 816kg (177ppk), Hilltown farmer £1420 for 796kg (178ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1400 for 780kg (179ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1340 for 676kg (198ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1250 for 612kg (204ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1130 for 624kg (181ppk) and Downpatrick farmer £1060 for 510kg (204ppk).

Cows and calves: Mayobridge farmer £1750, Cabra farmer £1620 and £1600 and Castlewellan farmer £1470.

Weanling heifers: Kilkeel farmer £1160 for 368kg (315ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £780 for 270kg (289ppk) and £760 for 246kg (309ppk), Kilkeel farmer £750 for 282kg (266ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £640 for 260kg (246ppk) and £560 for 212kg (264ppk) and Castlewellan farmer £490 for 178kg (275ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Kilkeel farmer £1570 for 428kg (366ppk), £1530 for 434kg (352ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1340 for 516kg (260ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1320 for 384kg (344ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £990 for 354kg (279ppk), Castlewellan farmer £990 for 342kg (289ppk).

Heifers: Rathfriland farmer £1700 for 646kg (236ppk), Hilltown farmer £1660 for 518kg (320ppk), £1650 for 550kg (300ppk), £1540 for 548kg (281ppk), £1520 for 524kg (290ppk), £1500 for 550kg (272ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1440 for 516kg (279ppk), Hilltown farmer £1400 for 508kg (275ppk), £1400 for 494kg (283ppk), £1360 for 376kg (361ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1340 for 482kg (278ppk), Hilltown farmer £1320 for 518kg (255ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1270 for 498kg (255ppk), Hilltown farmer £1220 for 440kg (277ppk), Dromara farmer £1170 for 452kg (259ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1150 for 450kg (255ppk) and Castlewellan farmer £1070 for 410kg (261ppk).

