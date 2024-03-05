Bullocks selling to top of £1800 per head for 652kg Aberdeen Angus at Swatragh Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bullocks sold to 332p/kg for a Limousin at 388kg (£1290) and to a top of £1800 per head for a 652kg Aberdeen Angus (276p/kg).

Heifers sold to 311p/kg for a Limousin at 466kg (£1450) and to a top of £1720 per head for a 558kg Limousin (308p/kg).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cows sold to 193p/kg for a Hereford at 810kg and to a top of £1560 per head for the same cow.

Swatragh Mart

A lot more cattle are required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending ringside and online.

Some of the sample prices:

Fat cows

Antrim producer, Hereford 810kg £1560 (193p/kg), Kilrea producer, Simmental 638kg £1080 (169p/kg), Feeny producer, Aberdeen Angus 830kg £1260 (152p/kg) and Feeny producer, Aberdeen Angus 608kg £850 (140p/kg).

Heifers

0 to 300kg

Maghera producer, Charolais 254kg £750 (295p/kg).

301 to 500kg

Rasharkin producer, Limousin 466kg £1450 (311p/kg), Rasharkin producer, Limousin 482kg £1460 (303p/kg), Claudy producer, Limousin 482kg £1410 (293p/kg), Claudy producer, Limousin 480kg £1400 (292p/kg), Kilrea producer, Limousin 392kg £1120 (286p/kg), Dungiven producer, Limousin 440kg £1250 (284p/kg), Ballymena producer, Limousin 332kg £940 (283p/kg), Rasharkin producer, Limousin 434kg £1220 (281p/kg), Rasharkin producer, Limousin 496kg £1390 (280p/kg), Bellaghy producer, Limousin 484kg £1330 (275p/kg), Dungiven producer, Charolais 402kg £1100 (274p/kg), Bellaghy producer, Charolais 468kg £1270 (271p/kg) and Bellaghy producer, Limousin 486kg £1300 (267p/kg).

501kg and over

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kilrea producer, Limousin 558kg £1720 (308p/kg), Claudy producer, Limousin 530kg £1500 (283p/kg), Claudy producer, Charolais 532kg £1450 (273p/kg) and Bellaghy producer, Limousin 514kg £1320 (257p/kg).

Bullocks

0 to 300kg

Ballymena producer, Limousin 278kg £830 (299p/kg), Limavady producer, Fleckvieh 264kg £630 (239p/kg), Limavady producer, Fleckvieh 272kg £580 (213p/kg) and Limavady producer, Fleckvieh 254kg £520 (205p/kg).

301 to 500kg

Maghera producer, Limousin 388kg £1290 (332p/kg), Claudy producer, Simmental 356kg £1180 (331p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 324kg £1050 (324p/kg), Magherafelt producer, Limousin 420kg £1350 (321p/kg), Ballymena producer, Limousin 372kg £1190 (320p/kg) Maghera producer, Limousin 474kg £1510 (319p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 430kg £1370 (319p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 362kg £1150 (318p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 352kg £1120 (318p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 380kg £1190 (313p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 378kg £1180 (312p/kg), Claudy producer, Simmental 430kg £1320 (307p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 372kg £1130 (304p/kg), Ballymena producer, Limousin 390kg £1170 (300p/kg), Claudy producer, Simmental 410kg £1220 (298p/kg), Bellaghy producer, Charolais 452kg £1340 (296p/kg), Limavady producer, Charolais 488kg £1440 (295p/kg), Limavady producer, Limousin 472kg £1390 (294p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 482kg £1410 (293p/kg), Claudy producer, Simmental 396kg £1140 (288p/kg), Claudy producer, Saler 446kg £1280 (287p/kg), Magherafelt producer, Limousin 438kg £1240 (283p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 314kg £840 (268p/kg) and Swatragh producer, Stabiliser 484kg £1260 (260p/kg).

501kg and over

Maghera producer, Limousin 528kg £1640 (311p/kg), Maghera producer, Charolais 546kg £1580 (289p/kg), Maghera producer, Simmental 628kg £1780 (283p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 636kg £1790 (281p/kg), Maghera producer, Aberdeen Angus 652kg £1800 (276p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 526kg £1410 (268p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 640kg £1690 (264p/kg), Maghera producer, Simmental 514kg £1350 (263p/kg), Maghera producer, Simmental 568kg £1470 (259p/kg), Limavady producer, Limousin 552kg £1430 (259p/kg), Maghera producer, Hereford 626kg £1580 (252p/kg) and Maghera producer, Aberdeen Angus 644kg £1560 (242p/kg).

Weekly sheep sale

Lambs to £177. Fat ewes to £190.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another fantastic show of over 1,400 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 2nd March.

400 cull ewes were offered for sale and were under keen demand topping at £190.00.

1,000 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a keen trade.

Lambs topped at £177.00 for heavy sorts.

There was a great ring of buyers at ringside requiring more sheep across all categories.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight lambs

Advertisement

Advertisement

Garvagh producer; 35.4kg at £177.00 = 5.00p; Garvagh producer; 33kg at £166.00 = 5.03p; Coleraine producer; 27.5kg at £165.00 = 6.00p; Stewartstown producer; 29kg at £160.00 = 5.52p; Coleraine producer; 29kg at £159.00 = 5.48p; Maghera producer; 28kg at £158.00 = 5.64p; Castledawson producer; 32.5kg at £157.00 = 4.83p; Kilrea producer; 28kg at £156.50 = 5.59p; Stewartstown producer; 25.9kg at £156.00 = 6.02p; Stewartstown producer; 26.5kg at £155.50 = 5.87p; Maghera producer; 27kg at £155.00 = 5.74p; Cookstown producer; 27.3kg at £155.00 = 5.68p; Magilligan producer; 27kg at £155.00 = 5.74p; Desertmartin producer; 25kg at £154.50 = 6.18p; Claudy producer; 29kg at £154.00 = 5.31p; Coleraine producer; 25.5kg at £152.00 = 5.96p; Coleraine producer; 24.5kg at £152.00 = 6.21p and Armoy producer; 25.2kg at £151.00 = 5.99p.

Mid-weight lambs

Maghera producer; 23.9kg at £142.00 = 5.94p; Swatragh producer; 23.4kg at £142.00 = 6.07p; Maghera producer; 23.6kg at £140.50 = 5.95p; Swatragh producer; 23.2kg at £140.00 = 6.03p; Claudy producer; 23.8kg at £139.00 = 5.84p; Toomebridge producer; 23.8kg at £138.00 = 5.80p; Cookstown producer; 22.9kg at £137.50 = 6.00p; Swatragh producer; 22.2kg at £135.00 = 6.08p; Toomebridge producer; 22.3kg at £135.00 = 6.05p; Swatragh producer; 22.3kg at £126.00 = 5.65p and Draperstown producer; 21.4kg at £125.00 = 5.84p.

Light-weight lambs

Swatragh producer; 19kg at £115.00 = 6.05p and Swatragh producer; 19.1kg at £112.00 = 5.86p.

Fat ewes

Nutt's Corner producer; £190; Nutt's Corner producer; £150 and Magherafelt producer; £146.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.