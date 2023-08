Weanling bull calves topped to £1070 for a 526kg Shorthorn from Dromara farmer.

Fat cows topped £1320 for 874k, Aberdeen Angus.

Cows and calves topped £1240.

Rathfriland Mart

Heifers topped £1400 for 600k Limousin.

Bullocks topped at £1530 for 648k Hereford.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Annaclone farmer Belgian Blue £520, Shorthorn beef at £505, Ballinskeagh farmer Montebeliarde at £410, Montebeliarde at £380, Montebeliarde at £350, Montebeliarde at £340, Rathfriland farmer at £275 and Ballinaskeagh farmer Montebeliarde at £270 and Banbridge farmer, Belgian Blue at £250.

Heifer calves

Banbridge farmer Limousin at £560, Annaclone farmer Limousin at £390, Limousin at £390, Limousin at £390, Aberdeen Angus at £380, Aberdeen Angus at £380, Aberdeen Angus at £380, Rathfriland farmer British Blue at £275 and Scarva farmer Belgian Blue at £270 and Belgian Blue at £260.

Weanling male calves

Weanling calves sold to firm trade, Dromara farmer Shorthorn 526k at £1070, Shorthorn 472k at £1060, Lisburn farmer Charolais 402k at £1040, Charolais 362k at £930, Angus 360k at £890, Dromara farmer Simmental 372k at £890, Craigavon farmer 368k at £880, Lisburn farmer Charolais 316k at £870 and Banbridge farmer Shorthorn 434k at £860 and Lisburn farmer 332k at £860.

Weanling heifer calves

Belleeks farmer Simmental 196k at £460, Craigavon farmer Hereford 226k at £440, Belleeks farmer Belgium Blue 190k at £440, Angus 196k at £410, Angus 204kg at £400 and Craigavon farmer Belgium Blue 220k at £385.

Cows and calves

Lisburn farmer Hereford cow and Hereford heifer calf at £1240 and Crossmaglen farmer Hereford cow and Charolais heifer calf at £970.

Fat cows

Lisburn farmer Angus 874kg at £1320, Banbridge farmer Angus 644kg at £1110, Downpatrick farmer, Belgium Blue 594kg at £960, Lisburn farmer Hereford 554kg at £880, Banbridge farmer Belgium Blue 496kg at £700 and Castlewellan farmer Simmental 544k at £580.

Heifers

Banbridge farmer Limousin 600k at £1400, Rathfriland farmer Angus 708k at £1280, Angus 592k at £1160, Dromara farmer Friesian 516k at £1120, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 438k at £1070, Banbridge farmer Belgium Blue 516k at £1000, Ballyward farmer 438k at £1000, Kilkeel farmer Belgium Blue 404k at £1000, Ballyward farmer 404k at £970 and Banbridge farmer Limousin 454k at £970.

Bullocks

Lisburn farmer Limousin 544k at £1530, Rathfriland farmer Hereford 648k at £1530, Simmental 636k at £1470, Dromara farmer Angus 622k at £1450, Simmental 596k at £1400, Lisburn farmer Angus 490k at £1380, Dromara farmer Hereford 568k at £1370, Hillsborough farmer Hereford 580k at £1330, Belgium Blue 542k at £1320, Lisburn farmer Hereford, 488k at £1310 and Rathfriland farmer Angus 606k at £1310.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw a seasonal show of stock and lambs selling to a steady trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Rostrevor farmer topped the sale at £5.42 a kilo for 14kg at £76.

Fat ewes topped at £170.

More ewes over the £160 mark this week with plainer ewes from £115 to £130.

Lambs

Dromara farmer 24.7k at £116, Newry farmer 24.4k at £112, Dromore farmer 23.7k at £110, Ballyroney farmer 24.1k at £110, Seaforde farmer 22.7k at £107, Hilltown farmer 23.2k at £107, Katesbride farmer 23k at £106, Loughbrickland farmer 22.4k at £105 and Kilkeel farmer 22.6k at £105.

Fat ewes

Ewes topped at £170, Loughbrickland farmer at £168, Rathfriland farmer at £166, Rathfriland farmer at £165, Corbet farmer at £161, Dromore farmer at £161, Annaclone farmer at £140, Corbet farmer at £139, Hilltown farmer at £137 and Dromara farmer at £130.

Fat rams

Ballygowan farmer at £200, farmer at £195, Rathfriland farmer at £142, Hilltown farmer at £132, Kilkeel farmer at £109 and Dundrum farmer at £105 and £100.

Breeding ewes

Kilkeel farmer £160.