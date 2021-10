Bullocks selling to up to £1000 at Omagh

News you can trust since 1963

E Slevin, Dromore £645 Charolais bull, S Wiggan, Ballygawley £580 Limousin bull, S Robinson, Rock £580 Limousin bull; £480 Aberdeen Angus bull, D Montgomery, Dungannon £510 and £505 Limousin bulls, D McAleer, Dromore £440 Charolais bull, J N Hamilton, Castlederg £420 Belgian Blue bull, J Curran, Dromore £420 Aberdeen Angus heifer, S McFarland, Sion Mills £415 and £385 Belgian Blue heifers, C Keatley, Aghyaran £415 Belgian Blue heifer, T Colhoun, Strabane £410 Aberdeen Angus bull; £450 Fleckveih bull, J Teague, Dromore £400 Simmental bull, G Lyons, Beragh 3395 Charolais bull; £385 Belgian Blue heifer, Des Moore, Fintona £380 Belgian Blue bull, L Pickens, Fintona £385 and £370 Aberdeen Angus bulls, D Donnell, Ballymagorry £390 Aberdeen Angus heifer and P Doyle, Trillick £365 Charolais bull.

C McGinley, Ballygawley 560k £168; 550k £158, R Irwin, Ardstraw 690k £144, W R McCauley, Enniskillen 870k £144 and S and A Wilson, Omagh 550k £140.

Robert Wilson, Baronscourt 740k £1700; 580k £1340, Robert Riddles, Donemana 600k £1440; 545k £1280; 520k £1220, E Donaghy, Loughmacrory 590k £1380; 585k £1350, A Caldwell, Killen 505k £1180’; 520k £1140, O Anderson, Sixmilecross 640k £1460; 620k £1400; 625k £1370, P McGlinn, Brackey 595k £1340; 615k £1380, P Gormley, Drumquin 520k £1170; 510k £1110; 455k £1040, M Mullin, Sixmilecross 595k £1330; 615k £1360; 650k £1390, E McCann, Fintona 560k £1230; 525k £1140; 490k £1190, F McConville, Errigal 525k £1150; 555k £1200; 485k £1090, S Mulholland, Beragh 410k £1000; 445k £1070, M C McWilliams, Seskinore 450k £1070; 440k £1030; 455k £1040, C McNulty, Trillick 410k £950; 495k £1110, Patk Bradley, Tattykeel 485k £1100, P McDermott, Fintona 435k £980, W Crawford, Omagh 485k £1090; 490k £1050; 400k £890, M Cassidy, Lettercarn 495k £1100; 480k £1010, R T Donnelly, Coa 495k £1070; 500k £1070, Cavancaw Farms, 400k £960 and M McNamee, Crockanboy 485k £1070.

M McCanny, Sion Mills 840k £1840; 720k £1650; 650k £1610, D Moore, Kesh 770k £1740; 560k £1260, C Elkin, Tamlaght 690k £1655; 705k £1610; 655k £1565, R Wilson, Baronscourt, 570k £1475; 540k £1330, A O’Neill, Carrickmore 620k £1465; 590k £1380; 530k £1230, B Donnelly, Eskra 635k £1485; 645k £1465, S Pinkerton, Baronscourt 600k £1400; 570k £1305, Patk Ward, Mullaslin 640k £1470, Douglas Bridge Farmer 545k £1260; 560k £1270; 555k £1260k, W H Cathers, Fyfin 505k £1140; 615k £1380; 550k £1215, Brian Fox, Mullaslin 530k £1190m, C Gallagher, Newtownstewart 510k £1140; 580k £1275, P Brogan, Gortin 500k £1105, C McElhill, Drumquin 520k £1140, R and D Laird, Strabane 510k £1115; 520k £1125, C O’Hagan, Eskra 430k £1120; 450k £1150; 430k £1090; 470k £1180, P Colgan, Drumnakilly 440k £1110; 455k £1130, M Donnelly, Dromore 470k £1180, M McCullagh, Loughmacrory 470k £1170; 430k £1040, Jas Walsh, Arvalee 455k £1090 and P Gormley, Drumquin 500k £1145; 480k £1090; 490k £1055.