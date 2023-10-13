Bullocks selling to up to £1860 per head for a 704kg Charolais at Enniskillen Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bullocks in forward condition to 289ppk for a 570kg Limousin at £1650 and up to £1860 per head for a 704kg Charolais.

Light weights to 309ppk for a 462kg Charolais at £1430.

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Leggs producer 598kg Charolais at £1650, 614kg Charolais at £1660, 620kg Limousin at £1610, 550kg Charolais at £1540; Newtownbutler producer 500kg Charolais at £1480, 538kg Limousin at £1390, 504kg Limousin at £1370, 508kg Limousin at £1460; Florencecourt producer 542kg Simmental at £1500, 424kg Charolais at £1270; Derrylin producer 354kg Limousin at £1030, 352kg Limousin at £1030; Newtownbutler producer 492kg Charolais at £1500, 466kg Charolais at £1480, 454jg Charolais at £1350, 424kg Charolais at £1190; Enniskillen producer 492kg Charolais at £1470, 444kg Charolais at £1390, 424kg Limousin at £1290; Kesh producer 454kg Charolais at £1260; Irvinestown producer 704kg Aberdeen Angus at £1480; Belleek producer 542kg Charolais at £1490, 494kg Limousin at £1350; Letterbreen producer 428kg Limousin at £1140, 490kg Charolais at £1410, 528kg Charolais at £1440, 644kg Charolais at £1730, 470kg Charolais at £1480; Newtownbutler producer 644kg Aberdeen Angus at £1670, 600kg Charolais at £1590, 590kg Charolais at £1670, 640kg Charolais at £1740, 610kg Limousin at £1640; Lisbellaw producer 570kg Limousin at £1650, 442kg Limousin at £1200, 594kg Hereford at £1590; Fintona producer 654kg Hereford at £1660, 624kg Charolais at £1620, 715kg Charolais at £1770, 574kg Charolais at £1660, 656kg Charolais at £1620; Blaney producer 740kg Charolais at £1870, 676kg Charolais at £1770; Rosslea producer 618kg Limousin at £1630, 612kg Simmental at £1650, 606kg Charolais at £1580 and Lurgan producer 646kg Charolais at £1730, 612kg Charolais at £1500, 704kg Charolais at £1860, 618kg at £1620.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £750 to £1150 for a Charolais 330kg.

Heifers sold from £650 to £1060 for a Charolais 325kg.

Ruling prices

Derrylin producer 330kg Charolais bull at £1150, 329kg Charolais bull at £1090, 295kg Charolais bull at £1030, 240kg Charolais bull at £850; Derrygonnelly producer 416kg Limousin bull at £1140, 375kg Limousin bull at £1120, 466kg Limousin heifer at £1220; Enniskillen producer 311k Charolais bull at £1100, 284kg Charolais bull at £1040, 322kg Charolais bull at £1010, 319kg Charolais bull at £960, 325kg Charolais heifer at £1060; Mackin producer 430kg Charolais steer at £1350, 361kg Charolais steer at £1090, 350kg Charolais heifer at £960; Garrisson producer 412kg Charolais steer at £1100, 335kg Charolais heifer at £1080, 405kg Charolais steer at £1290, 374kg Charolais heifer at £960, 415kg Charolais steer at £1190; Kinawley producer 240kg Charolais heifer at £780, 320kg Charolais steer at £960, 258kg Charolais steer at £840, 305kg Charolais steer at £880; Fivemiletown producer 342kg Limousin bull at £940, 378kg Limousin heifer at £850, 319kg Limousin heifer at £860; Ederney producer 426kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1110, 380kg Charolais bull at £1130; Castlederg producer 239kg Charolais bull at £780, 248kg Charolais heifer at £840, 245kg Charolais bull at £790 and Kesh producer 277kg Shorthorn heifer at £830, 438kg Charolais heifer at £1280.

Calves

Beef bred bull calves sold to at £550 for a Charolais and heifers to at £370 for a Charolais

Derrylin producer Charolais bull at £550, Charolais bull at £370, Limousin bull at £410.

Ballinamallard producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £300, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £250, Aberdeen Angus bull at £265; Enniskillen producer Charolais bull at £420, Aberdeen Angus bull at £285, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £175; Macken producer Belgian Blue bull at £395, Aberdeen Angus bull at £255 and Bellanaleck producer Charolais bull at £380.

Suckler cows

2020 Charolais cow with March Shorthorn heifer at £2260, 2020 Charolais heifer with March Shorthorn heifer at £2100, 2018 Charolais cow with September born Charolais bull at £1960, 2012 Charolais cow with February born Charolais heifer at £1880, 2021 Charolais heifer incalf to Limousin bull at £1850, 2021 Simmental heifer incalf to Limousin bull at £1820, 2014 Charolais cow with September born Charolais bull at £1700 and 2010 Aberdeen Angus with May born Charolais bull at £1640.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 290ppk paid for a 545kg Charolais at £1580.

Light weights sold from 298ppk paid for a 500kg Charolais at £1480.

Irvinestown producer Charolais 600kg at £1730, Charolais 630kg at £1720; Rosslea producer Charolais 600kg at £1700, Charolais 600kg at £1660; Enniskillen producer Charolais 600kg at £1600; Belleek producer Limousin 550kg at £1580 and Florencecourt producer Charolais 500kg at £1480.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to top of £1490 for 750kg Limousin.