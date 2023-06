The dropped calf section contained calves up to four months old, topped to £590 for Belgian Blue bull calf for a Loughinisland farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £1440 for a 472k Limousin from Katesbridge farmer.

Fat cows topped £1575 for 816k Aberdeen Angus.

Rathfriland Mart

Cows and calves topped at £1460.

Breeding bulls topped £1835.

Heifers topped £1280 for 544k Limousin.

Bullocks topped at £1640 for 618k Hereford,

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Loughinisland farmer Belgian Blue £590, Ballinaskeagh farmer Shorthorn at £580, Aberdeen Angus at £550, Annaclone farmer Belgian Blue at £480, Loughinisland farmer Shorthorn at £460, Gilford farmer Belgian Blue at £440, Belgian Blue at £435, Aberdeen Angus at £425, Ballyward farmer Limousin at £400 and Annaclone farmer Limousin at £400.

Heifer calves

Gilford farmer Belgian Blue at £400, Dromore farmer Belgian Blue at £395, Aberdeen Angus at £385, Gilford farmer Belgian Blue at 380, Mayobridge farmer Limousin at £370, Dromore farmer Aberdeen Angus at £365, Cabra farmer Belgian Blue at £335, Dromore farmer Aberdeen Angus at £335, Annaclone farmer Aberdeen Angus at £320 and Dromore farmer Simmental at £320.

Weanling male calves

katesbridge farmer Limousin 472k at £1440, Annaclone farmer Simmental 398k at £1130, Aghagallon farmer Aberdeen Angus 424k at £1130, Dromara farmer Hereford 354k at £1080, Annaclone farmer Charolais 400k at £1080, Dromara farmer Hereford 370k at £1080, kilkeel farmer Charolais 392k at £1060, Dromara farmer Hereford 392k at £1050, Hereford 354k at £1000 and Aghagallon farmer Limousin 406k at £1000.

Weanling heifer calves

Poyntzpass farmer Saler 388k at £1070, Belgian Blue 354k at £920, Limousin 340k at £880, Limousin 358k at £870, Dromara farmer Hereford 312k at £800, Kilkeel farmer Simmental 272k at £800, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 282k at £760, Armagh farmer Shorthorn 248k at £750, Poyntzpass farmer Charolais 312k at £740 and Armagh farmer Shorthorn 258k at £740.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Saintfield farmer Aberdeen Angus 816k at £1575, Shorthorn 730k at £1260, Corbet farmer Friesian 526k at £1130, Kilkeel farmer Limousin 590k at £1070, Dromara farmer Hereford 598k at £1020, Ballyward farmer Limousin 568k at £1000, Dromara farmer Irish Moile 518k at £1000, Dromara farmer Hereford 468k at £825, Downpatrick farmer Friesian 426k at £770 and Corbet farmer Friesian 550k at £700.

Cows and calves

Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue cow and Belgian Blue calf at £1460, Hereford cow and Hereford calf at £1380, Limousin cow and Hereford calf at £1280.

Breeding bull

Dromara farmer Charolais at £1835.

Store heifers

Banbridge farmer Limousin 544k at £1280, Aberdeen Angus 520k at £1230, Aberdeen Angus 534k at £1200, Ballyward farmer Belgian Blue 490k at £1190, Ballyroney farmer Belgian Blue 478k at £1170, Ballyward farmer Limousin 462k at £1150, Limousin 462k at £1110, Banbridge farmer Limousin 460k at £1110, Charolais 476k at £1100 and Belgian Blue 506k at £1090.

Bullocks

Newcastle farmer Hereford 618k at £1640, Castlewellan farmer Aberdeen Angus 638k at £1600, Aberdeen Angus 608k at £1600, Aberdeen Angus 578k at £1580, Aberdeen Angus 578k at £1550, Aberdeen Angus 556k at £1510, Limousin 534k at £1505, Aberdeen Angus 550k at £1460, Aberdeen Angus 604k at £1420, Newcastle farmer Fleckvieh 548k £1320, Mayobridge farmer Belgian Blue 482k at £1260, Downpatrick farmer 548k at £1370 and Castlewellan farmer Aberdeen Angus 532k at £1340,

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw a large show of stock and lambs selling to a good trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Castlewellan farmer topped the sale at £6.19 a kilo for 21kg at £130.

Fat ewes topped at £190 for a Texel ewe from a Castlewellan farmer.

More ewes over the £165 mark this week with plainer ewes from £130 to £150.

Spring lambs

Rathfriland farmer 27.3k at £150, Ballinaskeagh farmer 24k at £145, Ballynahinch farmer 29k at £145, Katesbridge farmer 25.30k at £145, Bryansford farmer 24.80k at £145, Keady farmer 26.50k at £145, Hilltown farmer 24.50k at £142, Dromara farmer 32k at £142, Newtownhamilton farmer 24.30k at £140 and Kilkeel farmer 24.70k at £140.

Fat ewes

Castlewellan farmer at £190, Killyleagh farmer at £166, Ballynahinch farmer at £150, Newry farmer at £150, Katesbridge farmer at £148, Banbridge farmer at £140, Kilkeel farmer at £136, Dromara farmer at £134, Katesbridge farmer at £133 and Annaclone farmer at £130.

Fat rams

Ballyroney farmer at £170, Kilkeel farmer at £162 and Dromore farmer at £150.