Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,460 at £2.65 per kg at Swatragh Mart

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,460 at £2.65 per kg for a 550kg Charolais and to a top of £3.09 per kilo for a 230kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £710.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,260 at £2.59 per kg for a 486kg Charolais and to a top of £3.30 per kilo for a 348kg Limousin at £1,150.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Swatragh Mart

Sample prices

Bullocks

Dungiven producer; Charolais, 550kg at £1,460 = 2.65p; Charolais, 494kg at £1,320 = 2.67p; Limousin, 426kg at £1,000 = 2.35p; Dunloy producer; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 230kg at £710 = 3.09p; Friesian, 268kg at £500 = 1.87p; Belgian Blue, 286kg at £630 = 2.20p; Charolais, 298kg at £720 = 2.42p; Ballymoney producer; Aberdeen Angus, 452kg at £1,190 = 2.63p; Aberdeen Angus, 404kg at £1,020 = 2.52p; Aberdeen Angus, 440kg at £1,100 = 2.50p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 406kg at £960 = 2.36p; Limousin, 416kg at £1,080 = 2.60p; Limousin, 382kg at £970 = 2.54p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 528kg at £1,390 = 2.63p; Ballymoney producer; Limousin, 356kg at £990 = 2.78p; Limousin, 278kg at £760 = 2.73p; Limousin, 350kg at £950 = 2.71p; Limousin, 402kg at £910 = 2.26p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 382kg at £1,020 = 2.67p; Limousin, 430kg at £1,050 = 2.44p and Maghera producer; Limousin, 378kg at £750 = 1.98p; Aberdeen Angus, 354kg at £750 = 2.12p; Belgian Blue, 338kg at £690 = 2.04p; Limousin, 328kg at £700 = 2.13p; Belgian Blue, 382kg at £790 = 2.07p; Aberdeen Angus, 320kg at £720 = 2.25p; Aberdeen Angus, 358kg at £870 = 2.43p; Limousin, 366kg at £800 = 2.19p and Hereford, 340kg at £760 = 2.24p.

Heifers

Dungiven producer; Charolais, 486kg at £1,260 = 2.59p; Limousin, 450kg at £1,060 = 2.36p; Limousin, 428kg at £980 = 2.29p; Charolais, 438kg at £1,180 = 2.69p; Charolais, 400kg at £920 = 2.30p; Charolais, 380kg at £920 = 2.42p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 348kg at £1,150 = 3.30p; Limousin, 360kg at £870 = 2.42p; Limousin, 404kg at £930 = 2.30p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 388kg at £1,010 = 2.60p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 434kg at £950 = 2.19p and Swatragh producer; Limousin, 436kg at £1,040 = 2.39p and Charolais, 488kg at £1,070 = 2.19p.

Weekly sheep sale

Lambs to £147. Fat ewes to £190.

A strong show of 1,154 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 24th June.

Advertisement

Advertisement

235 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £190.

899 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a very solid trade.

Lambs topped at £147 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight lambs

Draperstown producer; 26kg at £147.00 = 5.65p; Garvagh producer; 29.5kg at £144.00 = 4.88p; Tobermore producer; 28kg at £142.00 = 5.07p; Garvagh producer; 24.3kg at £141.50 = 5.82p; Kilrea producer; 25kg at £139.50 = 5.58p; Feeny producer; 25kg at £139.00 = 5.56p; Maghera producer; 31kg at £139.00 = 4.48p; Draperstown producer; 24.7kg at £139.00 = 5.63p; Garvagh producer; 30kg at £138.50 = 4.62p; Donemana producer; 29kg at £138.00 = 4.76p; Garvagh producer; 24.5kg at £138.00 = 5.63p; Swatragh producer; 25kg at £137.50 = 5.50p; Swatragh producer; 24kg at £137.00 = 5.71p; Cookstown producer; 33.5kg at £136.00 = 4.06p and Portglenone producer; 26kg at £136.00 = 5.23p.

Mid weight lambs

Ballymoney producer; 22kg at £138.00 = 6.27p; Cookstown producer; 23.5kg at £137.00 = 5.83p; Garvagh producer; 21.8kg at £135.00 = 6.19p; Antrim producer; 23kg at £135.00 = 5.87p; Garvagh producer; 23.8kg at £134.00 = 5.63p; Moneymore producer; 22.4kg at £133.00 = 5.94p; Draperstown producer; 23.2kg at £133.00 = 5.73p; Antrim producer; 22.5kg at £132.50 = 5.89p; Upperlands producer; 21.75kg at £132.50 = 6.09p; Cookstown producer; 23kg at £132.50 = 5.76p; Tobermore producer; 22.5kg at £132.50 = 5.89p; Cookstown producer; 23kg at £132.50 = 5.76p; Magherafelt producer; 22.2kg at £132.50 = 5.97p; Dungiven producer; 22.3kg at £132.00 = 5.92p; Maghera producer; 22.2kg at £131.00 = 5.90p; Claudy producer; 21.8kg at £131.00 = 6.01p; Ballymoney producer; 22.5kg at £131.00 = 5.82p; Donemana producer; 22.9kg at £131.00 = 5.72p; Swatragh producer; 21.75kg at £130.50 = 6.00p; Dungiven producer; 21.5kg at £129.50 = 6.02p; Garvagh producer; 22.5kg at £129.00 = 5.73p and Cookstown producer; 22kg at £129.00 = 5.86p.

Light weight lambs

Advertisement

Advertisement

Randalstown producer; 18.4kg at £131.00 = 7.12p; Maghera producer; 19.75kg at £114.50 = 5.80p; Swatragh producer; 20kg at £114.00 = 5.70p; Magherafelt producer; 19.5kg at £96.00 = 4.92p; Antrim producer; 18.5kg at £96.00 = 5.19p and Portglenone producer; 18kg at £92.50 = 5.14p.

Fat ewes

Moneymore producer; £190; Cullybackey producer; £189 and Aghadowey producer; £183.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.