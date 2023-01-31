Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,470 and fat cows to £1,420 at Swatragh

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,470 at £2.75 per kg for a 534kg Limousin and to a top of £3.24 per kilo for a 306kg Limousin at £990.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,240 at £2.45 per kg for a 506kg Limousin and to a top of £2.90 per kilo for a 286kg Charolais at £830.

Fat cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.09 per kilo for a Charolais 678kg at £1,420.

Swatragh Mart

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online

Sample prices

Bullocks

Portglenone producer; Limousin, 534kg at £1,470 = 2.75p; Limousin, 544kg at £1,450 = 2.67p; Limousin, 480kg at £1,280 = 2.67p; Limousin, 560kg at £1,400 = 2.50p; Cookstown producer; Limousin, 306kg at £990 = 3.24p; Limousin, 288kg at £900 = 3.13p; Limousin, 310kg at £860 = 2.77p; Limousin, 442kg at £1,250 = 2.83p; Magherafelt producer; Simmental, 374kg at £990 = 2.65p; Simmental, 342kg at £870 = 2.54p; Simmental, 330kg at £820 = 2.48p; Moneymore producer; Aberdeen Angus, 322kg at £800 = 2.48p; Aberdeen Angus, 362kg at £910 = 2.51p; Shb,392kg at £900 = 2.30p; Crumlin producer; Limousin, 346kg at £840 = 2.43p; Charolais, 370kg at £960 = 2.59p; Charolais, 338kg at £750 = 2.22p; Sh,282kg at £700 = 2.48p; Kilrea producer; Limousin, 356kg at £900 = 2.53p; Limousin, 386kg at £960 = 2.49p; Limousin, 388kg at £1,080 = 2.78p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 412kg at £1,040 = 2.52p; Limousin, 352kg at £980 = 2.78p; Limousin, 372kg at £1,000 = 2.69p; Limousin, 400kg at £1,050 = 2.63p; Limousin, 302kg at £820 = 2.72p; Limousin, 372kg at £920 = 2.47p; Limousin, 320kg at £840 = 2.63p and Maghera producer; Charolais, 298kg at £740 = 2.48p.

Heifers

Portglenone producer; Limousin, 506kg at £1,240 = 2.45p; Limousin, 548kg at £1,400 = 2.55p; Limousin, 548kg at £1,300 = 2.37p; Limousin, 492kg at £1,290 = 2.62p; Limousin, 544kg at £1,380 = 2.54p; Limousin, 496kg at £1,250 = 2.52p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 286kg at £830 = 2.90p; Charolais, 262kg at £610 = 2.33p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 370kg at £940 = 2.54p; Charolais, 408kg at £900 = 2.21p; Limousin, 382kg at £1,000 = 2.62p; Limousin, 378kg at £890 = 2.35p; Limousin, 338kg at £760 = 2.25p; Magherafelt producer; Sh,340kg at £820 = 2.41p; Simmental, 256kg at £690 = 2.70p; Crumlin producer; Limousin, 238kg at £690 = 2.90p; Hereford, 302kg at £710 = 2.35p; Charolais, 404kg at £880 = 2.18p; Charolais, 248kg at £570 = 2.30p; Limousin, 332kg at £890 = 2.68p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 272kg at £680 = 2.50p; Charolais, 308kg at £800 = 2.60p; Charolais, 334kg at £960 = 2.87p; Charolais, 320kg at £770 = 2.41p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 224kg at £650 = 2.90p; Limousin, 354kg at £870 = 2.46p; Limousin, 360kg at £990 = 2.75p; Limousin, 322kg at £840 = 2.61p; Limousin, 288kg at £720 = 2.50p; Limousin, 380kg at £890 = 2.34p; Limousin, 370kg at £990 = 2.68p; Limousin, 288kg at £800 = 2.78p; Limousin, 340kg at £880 = 2.59p; Limousin, 282kg at £800 = 2.84p; Limousin, 312kg at £750 = 2.40p; Limousin, 290kg at £770 = 2.66p; Limousin, 332kg at £820 = 2.47p and Magherafelt producer; Simmental, 464kg at £1,000 = 2.16p; Charolais, 342kg at £840 = 2.46p; Simmental, 396kg at £880 = 2.22p.

Weekly sheep sale

Lambs selling to £136. Fat ewes selling to £230.

A strong show of 1,325 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 28th January.

428 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £230.

857 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a solid trade.

Lambs topped at £136.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight

Stewartstown producer; 35kg at £136.00 = 3.89p; Tobermore producer; 32kg at £125.50 = 3.92p; Cookstown producer; 29kg at £125.00 = 4.31p; Maghera producer; 26kg at £120.00 = 4.62p; Dunloy producer; 26kg at £120.00 = 4.62p; Draperstown producer; 25.75kg at £120.00 = 4.66p; Draperstown producer; 23.9kg at £119.00 = 4.98p; Cookstown producer; 27kg at £118.50 = 4.39p; Kilrea producer; 28kg at £118.50 = 4.23p; Coleraine producer; 24.75kg at £117.00 = 4.73p; Draperstown producer; 24.75kg at £117.00 = 4.73p; Swatragh producer; 25.5kg at £117.00 = 4.59p; Garvagh producer; 24.5kg at £117.00 = 4.78p; Moneymore producer; 25kg at £117.00 = 4.68p; Maghera producer; 28.25kg at £116.50 = 4.12p and Maghera producer; 24.25kg at £116.00 = 4.78p.

Middle-weight lambs

Garvagh producer; 23.5kg at £118.50 = 5.04p; Draperstown producer; 23.8kg at £116.00 = 4.87p; Draperstown producer; 23.75kg at £115.00 = 4.84p; Limavady producer; 23.25kg at £114.50 = 4.92p; Garvagh producer; 23kg at £114.00 = 4.96p; Bellaghy producer; 22.8kg at £113.50 = 4.98p; Desertmartin producer; 22.5kg at £108.00 = 4.80p; Limavady producer; 22.8kg at £112.50 = 4.93p; Maghera producer; 21.75kg at £110.00 = 5.06p; Limavady producer; 23kg at £109.00 = 4.74p; Magherafelt producer; 22.3kg at £108.00 = 4.84p; Cookstown producer; 22.7kg at £108.00 = 4.76p; Draperstown producer; 23kg at £108.00 = 4.70p; Ardboe producer; 22kg at £104.00 = 4.73p; Castlerock producer; 21.4kg at £101.00 = 4.72p; Ballymoney producer; 21.9kg at £100.50 = 4.59p and Garvagh producer; 21kg at £98.00 = 4.67p.

Light-weight

Ballymoney producer; 18.9kg at £95.50 = 5.05p; Ballymoney producer; 17.75kg at £88.50 = 4.99p; Swatragh producer; 18kg at £87.00 = 4.83p and Castlerock producer; 19kg at £85.00 = 4.47p.

Fat ewes

Ballymoney producer; £230; Maghera producer; £212 and Tobermore producer; £206.

Weekly breeding sheep sale

1 ewe with 2 lambs at foot to £300. 1 ewe with 1 lamb at foot to £234.

This sale produced an excellent trade for 355 sheep that were presented at the weekly breeding sheep sale on Thursday 26th January.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.

