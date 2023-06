Ewes and lambs: Castlewellan farmer £252, Kilcoo farmer £245, £182 and £180.

Fat ewes: Annalong farmer £180, Bryansford farmer £154, Newry farmer £145, Rostrevor farmer £140, Rostrevor farmer £137 and £135, Rostrevor farmer £133, Hilltown farmer £128, Kilkeel farmer £127, Kilcoo farmer £124, Hilltown farmer £120, Kilcoo farmer £118, Bryansford farmer £115, Annalong farmer £112 andHilltown farmer £110.

Fat lambs: Hilltown farmer £145 for 28kg (518ppk), Downpatrick farmer £142 for 24.6kg (577ppk), Hilltown farmer £140 for 24.6kg (569ppk), Rathfriland farmer £140 for 24.3kg (576ppk), Hilltown farmer £138 for 25kg (552ppk), Hilltown farmer £136 for 23.4kg (581ppk), Mayobridge farmer £135 for 23kg (587ppk), Mayobridge farmer £135 for 23.4kg (577ppk), Hilltown farmer £133 for 23kg (578ppk), Bryansford farmer £130 for 22.4kg (580ppk), Kilkeel farmer £130 for 22.3kg (583ppk), Annalong farmer £130 for 21.7kg (599ppk), Kilkeel farmer £128 for 21.3kg (601ppk), Mayobridge farmer £127 for 21.1kg (602ppk), Kilkeel farmer £126 for 21kg (600ppk), Kilkeel farmer £125 for 21.4kg (584ppk), Burren farmer £123 for 21kg (585ppk), Rostrevor farmer £120 for 21kg (571ppk) and Downpatrick farmer £120 for 20.7kg (579ppk).

Hilltown Mart

A large entry of cattle to Hilltown Mart saw fat cows sell to £1920, heifers to £1660 and bullocks to £1930.

Fat cows: Kilkeel farmer £1920 for 822kg (233ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1840 for 794kg (231ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1630 for 758kg (215ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1520 for 736kg (206ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1490 for 712kg (209ppk), Ballyroney farmer £1120 for 594kg (188ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1100 for 630kg (175ppk), Cabra farmer £1050 for 598kg (176ppk) and Gilford farmer £1050 for 492kg (213ppk).

Cows and calves: Banbridge farmer £2100, Hilltown farmer £1940 and £1880 and Kilcoo farmer £1760.

Weanling heifers: Castlewellan farmer £1100 for 354kg (310ppk), Cabra farmer £990 for 374kg (264ppk), Castlewellan farmer £980 for 342kg (286ppk), £970 for 356kg (272ppk) and £960 for 354kg (271ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £940 for 346kg (271ppk), Ballymageough farmer £900 for 326kg (276ppk), Castlewellan farmer £850 for 316kg (269ppk), Dromara farmer £780 for 262kg (297ppk), Katesbridge farmer £780 for 274kg (284ppk), Castlewellan farmer £760 for 254kg (299ppk) and Banbridge farmer £710 for 252kg (281ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Castlewellan farmer £1140 for 380kg (300ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1090 for 366kg (297ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1090 for 352kg (309ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1080 for 344kg (314ppk), Hilltown farmer £1050 for 394kg (266ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1000 for 328kg (305ppk), Katesbridge farmer £970 for 318kg (305ppk), Castlewellan farmer £930 for 308kg (302ppk), Katesbridge farmer £930 for 308kg (302ppk), £910 for 278kg (327ppk), £880 for 268kg (328ppk), Katesbridge farmer £840 for 278kg (302ppk) and £810 for 250kg (324ppk) and Castlewellan farmer £800 for 246kg (325ppk).

Heifers: Mayobridge farmer £1660 for 630kg (263ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1650 for 638kg (258ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1620 for 640kg (253ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1590 for 676kg (235ppk), Ballymageough farmer £1560 for 658kg (237ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1520 for 604kg (252ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1400 for 468kg (299ppk) and Warrenpoint farmer £1300 for 534kg (243ppk), £1180 for 454kg (260ppk) and £1120 for 408kg (274ppk).