Bullocks to £2,080 at Hilltown Saleyard

Fat ewes: Hilltown farmer £182, Kilcoo farmer £182, Kilkeel farmer £177, Dromore farmer £170, Kilkeel farmer £162, Ballynahinch farmer £155, Kilcoo farmer £154, Hilltown farmer £153, Hilltown farmer £148, Hilltown farmer £144, Newry farmer £142, Dromore farmer £142, Kilkeel farmer £141, Newcastle farmer £139, Rostrevor farmer £138, Dromara farmer £136, Kilkeel farmer £135, Hilltown farmer £134, Kilkeel farmer £134, Warrenpoint farmer £132, Kilcoo farmer £130, Castlewellan farmer £128, Newry farmer £125, Kilkeel farmer £122, Hilltown farmer £120, Mayobridge farmer £119.

Fat lambs: Castlewellan farmer £148 for 30kg (493ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £145 for 29kg (500ppk), Hilltown farmer £140 for 26kg (538ppk), Rathfriland farmer £140 for 24.2kg (578ppk), Hilltown farmer £139 for 26kg (538ppk), Rathfriland farmer £139 for 24.2kg (578ppk), Mayobridge farmer £137 for 23.3kg (588ppk), Hilltown farmer £136.50 for 22.7kg (601ppk), Dromara farmer £136 for 22.6kg (601ppk), Newry farmer £135 for 22.7kg (594ppk), Leitrim farmer £135 for 22kg (613ppk), Hilltown farmer £134 for 23.2kg (577ppk), Rostrevor farmer £134 for 22kg (609ppk), Rostrevor farmer £134 for 22.6kg (592ppk), Kilkeel farmer £134 for 22.5kg (595ppk), Mayobridge farmer £134 for 22kg (609ppk), Kilkeel farmer £132 for 25kg (525ppk), Rathfriland farmer £132 for 22.1kg (597ppk), Kilcoo farmer £131 for 22.2kg (590ppk), Rathfriland farmer £130 for 20.6kg (631ppk), Kilcoo farmer £130 for 21.4kg (607ppk), Kilkeel farmer £130 for 21.1kg (616ppk), Castlewellan farmer £129 for 21kg (614ppk), Rathfriland farmer £128 for 19.6kg (653ppk), Kilcoo farmer £121 for 19.5kg (620ppk), Hilltown farmer £120 for 20kg (600ppk).

A large entry of cattle to Hilltown mart on Saturday 18th June saw cattle sell to a great trade with fat cows to £1790, heifers to £1670 and bullocks to £2080.

Fat cows: Ballymageough farmer £1790 for 736kg (243ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1780 for 830kg (214ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1560 for 790kg (197ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1440 for 694kg (207ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £1440 for 668kg (215ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £1360 for 718kg (189ppk), Banbridge farmer £1320 for 798kg (165ppk), Hilltown farmer £1300 for 674kg (192ppk), Hilltown farmer £1230 for 616kg (199ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1170 for 566kg (206ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1100 for 610kg (180ppk), Hilltown farmer £1040 for 538kg (193ppk).

Cows and Calves: Kilkeel farmer £2280, Ballynahinch farmer £2000, Ballynahinch farmer £1640, Kilkeel farmer £1500, Banbridge farmer £1470.

Weanling heifers: Kilkeel farmer £1020 for 410kg (248ppk), Kilkeel farmer £980 for 386kg (253ppk), Hilltown farmer £900 for 418kg (215ppk), Hilltown farmer £860 for 354kg (242ppk), Ballymageough farmer £820 for 358kg (229ppk), Attical farmer £790 for 334kg (236ppk), Hilltown farmer £789 for 308kg (253ppk), Attical farmer £710 for 284kg (250ppk), Attical farmer £660 for 286kg (230ppk), Hilltown farmer £630 for 276kg (228ppk), Hilltown farmer £600 for 246kg (243ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Rathfriland farmer £1350 for 458kg (294ppk), Ballymageough farmer £1300 for 448kg (290ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1250 for 484kg (258ppk) and £1150 for 442kg (260ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1140 for 424kg (268ppk), Hilltown farmer £1120 for 402kg (278ppk), Hilltown farmer £1110 for 434kg (255ppk), Hilltown farmer £1050 for 380kg (276ppk), Hilltown farmer £1000 for 362kg (276ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1000 for 404kg (247ppk), Hilltown farmer £940 for 342kg (274ppk), Hilltown farmer £920 for 380kg (242ppk), Hilltown farmer £880 for 340kg (258ppk), £820 for 282kg (290ppk), £800 for 292kg (274ppk) and £770 for 272kg (283ppk).

Heifers: Kilcoo farmer £1670 for 600kg (278ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1650 for 650kg (253ppk), Cabra farmer £1570 for 608kg (258ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1550 for 716kg (216ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1390 for 518kg (268ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1320 for 504kg (261ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1320 for 536kg (246ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1180 for 532kg (221ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1150 for 426kg (270ppk) and £1100 for 442kg (248ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1070 for 458kg (233ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1050 for 422kg (248ppk), £1040 for 424kg (245ppk), £1020 for 434kg (235ppk) and £1010 for 448kg (225ppk).