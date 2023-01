A special entry of Mourne Blackface ewe lambs sold to £600, £420 and £280.

Fat ewes: Hilltown farmer £150, Hilltown farmer £140, Kilkeel farmer £136, Mayobridge farmer £120, Kilkeel farmer £110, Mayobridge farmer £110, Mayobridge farmer £105, Kilkeel farmer £102, Kilcoo farmer £100 and Hilltown farmer £96.

Fat lambs: Rathfriland farmer £116 for 26kg (446ppk), Rathfriland farmer £112.50 for 24.2kg (465ppk), Ballyward farmer £110 for 22.7kg (484ppk), Kilkeel farmer £110 for 23.8kg (462ppk), Newry farmer £108 for 22kg (491ppk), Downpatrick farmer £107 for 23kg (465ppk), Hilltown farmer £106 for 21.6kg (491ppk) and Ballyward farmer £105 for 21.5kg (488ppk).

Hilltown Mart

A large entry of cattle to Hilltown Saleyard on Saturday 28th January saw fat cows sell to £1960, heifers to £1850 and bullocks to £2250.

Fat cows: Rostrevor farmer £1960 for 814kg Limousin (241ppk), Banbridge farmer £1730 for 674kg Limousin (256ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1680 for 788kg Limousin (213ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1630 for 662kg Limousin (246ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1600 for 660kg Limousin (242ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1600 for 764kg Limousin (209ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1480 for 754kg Limousin (196ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1450 for 726kg Simmental (199ppk), Dromore farmer £1440 for 690kg Limousin (208ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1300 for 552kg Limousin (235ppk), Dundrum farmer £1230 for 566kg Belgian Blue (217ppk), Dundrum farmer £1220 for 546kg Limousin (223ppk), Dundrum farmer £1090 for 506kg Belgian Blue (215ppk) and Dundrum farmer £1060 for 498kg Belgian Blue (213ppk).

Springing heifers: Kilkeel farmer £2320, Kilkeel farmer £2060.

Weanling heifers: Dromore farmer £1160 for 410kg (283ppk), Dromore farmer £1090 for 348kg (313ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1090 for 364kg (299ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1060 for 382kg (277ppk), Dromore farmer £1050 for 334kg (314ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1030 for 320kg (322ppk), Hilltown farmer £1000 for 346kg (289ppk), Dromore farmer £980 for 422kg (232ppk), Kilkeel farmer £970 for 326kg (297ppk), Rostrevor farmer £930 for 326kg (285ppk), Dromore farmer £860 for 308kg (279ppk), Kilkeel farmer £860 for 282kg (305ppk), Kilkeel farmer £840 for 280kg (300ppk), Kilkeel farmer £820 for 288kg (284ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £820 for 280kg (292ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Ballyward farmer £1240 for 474kg (262ppk),£1190 for 472kg (252ppk) and £1160 for 434kg (267ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1090 for 346kg (315ppk), Ballyward farmer £1040 for 442kg (235ppk), Hilltown farmer £1020 for 392kg (260ppk), Ballyward farmer £1000 for 366kg (273ppk), Castlewellan farmer £990 for 348kg (284ppk), Ballyward farmer £950 for 334kg (284ppk), Hilltown farmer £950 for 292kg (325ppk), Hilltown farmer £950 for 292kg (325ppk), Hilltown farmer £930 for 276kg (337ppk), Kilkeel farmer £910 for 306kg (297ppk), Ballyward farmer £890 for 316kg (281ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £830 for 262kg (316ppk), Hilltown farmer £820 for 284kg (288ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £810 for 274kg (295ppk), Kilkeel farmer £730 for 250kg (292ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £690 for 224kg (308ppk).

Heifers: Hilltown farmer £1850 for 604kg Charolais (306ppk), Hilltown farmer £1750 for 658kg Charolais (266ppk), Hilltown farmer £1720 for 588kg Charolais (292ppk), Ballymartin farmer £1700 for 660kg Limousin (257ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1590 for 632kg Limousin (251ppk), Hilltown farmer £1500 for 556kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (269ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1460 for 574kg Limousin (254ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1450 for 568kg Limousin (255ppk), Dromara farmer £1430 for 554kg Limousin (258ppk), Ballymartin farmer £1390 for 532kg Limousin (261ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1380 for 552kg Charolais (250ppk), Ballymartin farmer £1360 for 538kg Charolais (252ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £1320 for 488kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (270ppk), Ballymartin farmer £1310 for 502kg Charolais (261ppk), Ballymartin farmer £1280 for 512kg Limousin (250ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £1260 for 460kg Limousin (274ppk) and Dromore farmer £1030 for 370kg Limousin (278ppk).

