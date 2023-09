Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fat ewes: Cabra farmer £190, Mayobridge farmer £128, Cabra farmer £125, Kilkeel farmer £116, Kilkeel farmer £112, Kilkeel farmer £104, Kilcoo farmer £103, Rathfriland farmer £102 and Ballyward farmer £100.

Fat lambs: Hilltown farmer £120 for 23.8kg (504ppk) and £117 for 22.6kg (517ppk), Kilcoo farmer £115 for 26kg (442ppk), Hilltown farmer £115 for 22.1kg (520ppk), Castlewellan farmer £115 for 25.5kg (451ppk), Hilltown farmer £114 for 22.1kg (515ppk), Ballyward farmer £114 for 24kg (475ppk), Cabra farmer £113 for 26.6kg (425ppk), Rathfriland farmer £106 for 23.4kg (453ppk), Kilcoo farmer £105 for 23.8kg (441ppk), Kilcoo farmer £105 for 23.8kg (441ppk), Dromara farmer £104.50 for 22.3kg (468ppk), Hilltown farmer £104 for 21.6kg (481ppk), Cabra farmer £103 for 22.4kg (460ppk), Katesbridge farmer £102 for 21.6kg (472ppk) and Hilltown farmer £98 for 20kg (490ppk).

Store lambs: Hilltown farmer £96.50 for 19.5kg (495ppk), Rathfriland farmer £95.50 for 18.9kg (505ppk), Hilltown farmer £95 for 19.2kg (495ppk) and £94 for 18.8kg (500ppk), Hilltown farmer £94 for 17.5kg (537ppk), Hilltown farmer £92.50 for 18.5kg (500ppk), Kilkeel farmer £92.50 for 18kg (514ppk), Donaghcloney farmer £92 for 17.8kg (517ppk), Hilltown farmer £91.50 for 17.6kg (520ppk), Kilkeel farmer £91 for 17.6kg (517ppk), Hilltown farmer £90 for 16.6kg (542ppk), Mayobridge farmer £90 for 17kg (529ppk), Hilltown farmer £89 for 15.6kg (570ppk), Hilltown farmer £89 for 16.6kg (536ppk), Hilltown farmer £88 for 17.1kg (514ppk), Hilltown farmer £87.50 for 17.3kg (506ppk), Kilkeel farmer £87 for 16.6kg (524ppk), Kilcoo farmer £87 for 17kg (512ppk), Hilltown farmer £86 for 17kg (506ppk), Hilltown farmer £85 for 15.3kg (555ppk), Rostrevor farmer £84.50 for 15.2kg (556ppk), Hilltown farmer £84 for 16.7kg (503ppk), Kilkeel farmer £83.5 for 15.2kg (549ppk), Cabra farmer £81 for 15kg (540ppk), Rostrevor farmer £80 for 14.5kg (552ppk), Hilltown farmer £80 for 13.7kg (584ppk), Rostrevor farmer £79 for 15.8kg (500ppk), Newry farmer £71 for 14kg (507ppk), Kilkeel farmer £66 for 11.8kg (559ppk) amd Annalong farmer £64 for 11.6kg (552ppk).

Hilltown Mart

A large entry of cattle to Hilltown Mart on Saturday 23rd of September saw fat cows sell to £1790, heifers to £1890 and bullocks to £2360.

Fat cows: Ballyroney farmer £1790 for 888kg (201ppk), Dromara farmer £1610 for 700kg (230ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1600 for 740kg (216ppk) and £1600 for 788kg (203ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1590 for 740kg (215ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1590 for 692kg (229ppk), Dromore farmer £1510 for 654kg (231ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1460 for 716kg (204ppk), Dromara farmer £1430 for 718kg (199ppk) and Dromara farmer £1320 for 654kg (202ppk).

Cows and Calves: Kilcoo farmer £1780, Castlewellan farmer £1380.

Weanling heifers: Kilcoo farmer £1060 for 378kg (280ppk), Kilcoo farmer £900 for 340kg (264ppk) and £900 for 328kg (274ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Kilkeel farmer £1420 for 438kg (324ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1400 for 540kg (259ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1100 for 456kg (241ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1020 for 320kg (318ppk) and £1000 for 278kg (359ppk), Ballyroney farmer £970 for 294kg (330ppk), Castlewellan farmer £950 for 398kg (238ppk), Downpatrick farmer £780 for 358kg (218ppk), Ballyroney farmer £760 for 210kg (362ppk) and Downpatrick farmer £520 for 230kg (226ppk).

Heifers: Dromore farmer £1890 for 752kg (251ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £1730 for 620kg (279ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1640 for 688kg (238ppk), Hilltown farmer £1620 for 656kg (247ppk), £1610 for 612kg (263ppk) and £1580 for 588kg (268ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £1550 for 618kg (250ppk), Dromore farmer £1540 for 586kg (262ppk), Banbridge farmer £1480 for 580kg (255ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £1460 for 590kg (247ppk) and £1450 for 562kg (258ppk), Dromara farmer £1440 for 562kg (256ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1380 for 506kg (272ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1240 for 486kg (255ppk), Cabra farmer £1200 for 404kg (297ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1190 for 448kg (265ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1180 for 422kg (279ppk), Hilltown farmer £1140 for 372kg (306ppk), Hilltown farmer £1130 for 384kg (294ppk), Burren farmer £1110 for 398kg (279ppk), Hilltown farmer £1100 for 394kg (279ppk) and Mayobridge farmer £1050 for 402kg (262ppk).