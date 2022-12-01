Bullocks topping at £3000/760kg at Lisahally Christmas fat stock show and sale
Christmas fat stock sale - A fantastic turnout of quality cattle and sheep for Lisahally's Christmas fat stock show and sale with bullocks making 480ppk (£1200/250kg) and topping £3000/760kg (394ppk).
Heifers made 508ppk (£3000/590kg) and topped £3200/740kg (432ppk).
Bullocks
A McDevitt £3000/760kg S Moore £1960/770kg £1890/780kg £1870/760kg £1810/670kg £1600/660kg M O'Neill £1960/690kg £1910/720kg A Buchanan £1920/730kg £1200/250kg £1020/340kg D Wade £1690/700kg £1680/680kg £1650/660kg £1510/660kg J Blair £1370/640kg £1310/640kg £1270/610kg £1260/590kg J Cairns £1360/630kg £1280/600kg £1240/600kg £1160/530kg H Colhoun £1300/560kg £1300/570kg M Gordon £1300/530kg £1140/460kg £1100/450kg £860/400kg S McFadden £1280/540kg E Lagan £950/410kg £880/390kg £860/350kg £810/390kg and J Pollock £620/210kg £570/190kg.
Heifers
D O'Neill £3200/740kg D Aiken £3000/590kg M Healy £3000/710kg £2000/640kg £2000/620kg J Leonard £2100/620kg A McCrea £2100/740kg S Moore £1850/750kg £1760/680kg £1660/650kg T Crawford £1620/590kg A Buchanan £1260/250kg H Colhoun £1180/560kg £1130/530kg £1110/520kg J Thompson £1170/.510kg £1080/500kg and T Henderson £730/350kg.
Sheep
G Hempton £290/31kg £280/26kg TR Crawford £260/25kg W Moore £150/27kg £140/26kg £135/17.5kg M McDermott £140/22.5kg and A Boyd £130/26kg £130/23.5kg £125/25kg £120/21kg.
A large turn out of sheep this Tuesday night with a flying trade, fat ewes selling to £168 and lambs £129.
Lambs
R Lowry £129/30.5kg £124/27kg £121/27kg S Porter £129/30kg R Hylands £126.50/27kg K Walsh £125/27kg J McWilliams £124.50/24kg J O'Hara £124/30kg R Clarke £124/25kg O McDevitt £122/25kg R Wilson £121.50/25kg P Deeney £121/25kg £106/21.5kg £95/20kg M Millar £120/24kg £118/24kg D Martin £117/24kg M Blair £115/25kg £110/23kg J Cuthbert £113/23.5kg £110/22.5kg D Devine £108/22.5kg £107/22kg J Proctor £107.50/22.5kg W Kennedy £107/22.5kg M O'Connor £107/22kg £100/20kg J McClelland £106/25kg £105/22.5kg R Goligher £106/21.5kg £96/20kg DSR Moore £104.50/20.5kg G Russell £103/20kg O Allen £103/21.5kg and F Stewart £103/21kg.
Ewes
G Douglas £168 £155 R Gormley £136 £129 A McLaughlin £127 R Hamilton £121 P Donnelly £121 C Nicholas £117.50 £108.50 S McCullagh £116 £110 £105 H McAtee £112 £105 £99 G Gormley £109 £104 £98 RJ Black £103 J Hogg £98 £93 and D Devine £95 £87.