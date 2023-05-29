Bulls and bullocks selling to £1910 at Newtownstewart Mart
Fat cows to £1740 and £227 per 100kgs while heifers sold to £1485.
Bullock and bull prices: Gordon McCrea Moyle 690kgs £1910; R A Hamilton Castlederg 730kgs £1735, 460 kgs £1170; G Lecky Castlederg 585kgs £1560 515kgs £1300, 530kgs £1500. D Hill Newtownstewart 545kgs £1400; R Temple Newtownstewart 525kgs £1375; D McFarland Omagh 440kgs £1115 and £1080 415kgs £990; P Connolly Victoria Bridge 310kgs £995 and £965, 325kgs £915 and £845; M G Dooher Strabane 420kgs £1045, 365kgs £990. J McShane Glenmornan 340kgs £890; J O'Donnell Omagh 315kgs £835. R Smyth Donemana 330kgs £820.
Smaller bullocks sold from £400 up.
Heifer prices: D Hill Newtownstewart 600kgs £1485, 540kgs £1370. S McNulty Castlederg 635kgs £1475; R Temple Newtownstewart 500kgs £1185; E McMackin Sion Mills 355kgs £980, 325kgs £840 and P Connolly Victoria Bridge 305kgs £800, 330kgs £780.
Smaller heifers sold from £400 up.
Fat cows: C Hood Douglas Bridge 545kgs £227; C Muldoon Castlederg 770kgs £1740; J McShane Glenmornan 485kgs £218; I Hamilton Castlederg 675kgs £203, 765kgs £203. E McMackin Sion Mills 660kgs £197; C Barr Cullion 585kgs £195 and R Smyth Donemana 725kgs £165.
Other cows sold from £152 up.