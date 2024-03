Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Markethill producer received £1980 for a calved heifer.

The same owner sold other heifers at £1900, £1820 and £1680.

A Whitecross producer received £1900, £1880, £1780 twice and £1760 for calved heifers.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farming Life livestock markets

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Portadown producer sold 2 calved heifers at £1860 and £1620.

A Banbridge farmer sold 6 calved heifers at £1900 each.

A Dromore farmer received £1700 for a calved heifer and a Kilkeel producer received £1660 for a calved heifer.

Cull cows

90 cull cows sold in an excellent demand with good quality beef bred cows from £180 to £245 for 580k at £1420 from a Tandragee farmer followed by £236 for 538k at £1270 from a Keady producer.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold steadily from £145 to £158 for 780k at £1230 from a Dungannon producer followed by £157 for 950k at £1500 from a Banbridge farmer and a Richhill farmer received £155 for 780k at £1210.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Second quality Friesians sold from £120 to £135 and the poorest types from £100 to £115 per 100 kilos.

Bulls sold to a top of £220 per 100 kilos for 980k at £2160 from a Portadown farmer.

Clean cattle sold to a top of £239 for an Aberdeen Angus bullock 812k at £1940 and up to a top of £2150 for 920k Aberdeen Angus bullock £233.

Several more sold from £200 to £220 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Tandragee farmer 580k £1420 £145.00; Keady farmer 538k £1270 £236.00; Granemore farmer 606k £1420 £234.00; Portadown farmer 522k £1220 £234.00; Newry farmer 792k £1640 £207.00; Portadown farmer 766k £1570 £205.00; Portadown farmer 634k £1270 £200.00 and Portadown farmer 778k £1470 £189.

Friesian cull cows

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dungannon farmer 780k £1230 £158.00; Banbridge farmer 954k £1500 £157.00; Hamiltonsbawn farmer 782k £1210 £155.00; Killylea farmer 616k £940 £153.00; Aghalee farmer 670k £1020 £152.00; Newry farmer 758k £1105 £146.00; Dungannon farmer 662k £960 £145.00; Tandragee farmer 828k £1200 £145.00 and Dungannon farmer 900k £1300 £145.

Calves

110 calves sold in a steady demand.

Good quality bulls selling from £300 to £410 with top of £485 for an Aberdeen Angus. £440 paid twice for an Aberdeen Angus and £440 for a Belgian Blue.

Heifer calves reached £330 for a Belgian Blue followed by £305 for a Limousin.

Main demand for good quality heifers from £230 to £290 each.

Bull calves

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aberdeen Angus £485; Aberdeen Angus 3440; Aberdeen Angus £440; Belgian Blue £440; Aberdeen Angus £440; Aberdeen Angus £410; Aberdeen Angus £410; Belgian Blue £400; Aberdeen Angus £400 and Aberdeen Angus £395.

Heifer calves