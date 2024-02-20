Bulls selling to a top price of £3600 for a Limousin at Ballymena Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Beef cows sold to 270p for 650kg at £1755, Friesian cows sold to 168p for 770kg at £1293, beef heifers sold to 306p for 680kg at £2080.

Beef bullocks sold to 300p for 730kg at £2190 and to a top per head of £2367 for 890kg.

Friesian bullocks sold to 213p for 620kg at £1320.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballymena Livestock Mart

Beef cows

Advertisement

Advertisement

R Hunter, Larne Limousin 650kg £1755 (270), G Hayes, Ballymena Belgian Blue 610kg £1628 (267), G Lindsay, Strabane Simmental 770kg £1986 (258), local farmer Belgian Blue 700kg £1778 (254), H Robinson, Broughshane Limousin 630kg £1549 (246), F and R Auld, Newtownabbey Saler 740kg £1783 (241), local farmer Charolais 760kg £1824 (240), G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 740kg £1768 (239), R Hayes, Moorfields Charolais 700kg £1652 (236), D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 650kg £1534 (236), R Henry, Kilwaughter Limousin 680kg £1604 (236), J Bartlett, Stranocum Limousin 660kg £1544 (234), R Evans, Randalstown Simmental 740kg £1716 (232) and J Boyd, Newtownabbey Limousin 560kg £1288 (230).

Friesian cows

M Paisley, Larne 770kg £1293 (168), J Hunter, Crumlin 660kg £1089 (165), J Gamble, Ballymoney 580kg £939 (162), CJA and P Crawford, Clough 680kg £1074 (158), D Winter, Randalstown 720kg £1116 (155), D Strange, Ballyclare 710kg £1086 (153), T and J Mackey, Ballynure 620kg £930 (150), J Gamble, Ballymoney 590kg £879 (149), D Wallace, Antrim 590kg £879 (149), 710kg £1057 (149), D K Kane, Bushmills 650kg £968 (149) and I Cruickshanks, Newtownards 620kg £899 (145).

Beef heifers

Local farmer Limousin 680kg £2080 (306), D and P Bingham, Templepatrick Limousin 550kg £1595 (290), A Shaw, Larne Charolais 550kg £1562 (284), Limousin 570kg £1607 (282), Charolais 570kg £1607 (282), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Charolais 640kg £1792 (280), A Shaw, Larne Charolais 550kg £1540 (280), H Blaney, Ahoghill Charolais 690kg £1932 (280), A Shaw, Larne Charolais 550kg £1534 (279), G and A O’Loan, Martinstown Limousin 590kg £1640 (278), G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 500kg £1390 (278) and A Shaw, Larne Charolais 590kg £1640 (278), Limousin 590kg £1634 (277), Blonde d'Aquitaine 580kg £1606 (277), Charolais 510kg £1407 (276), Charolais 590kg £1622 (275).

Beef bullocks

Top per kg

J Dougan, Ahoghill Limousin 730kg £2190 (300), R McCartney, Cookstown Limousin 770kg £2302 (299), S A Taggart, Ballymoney Limousin 730kg £2175 (298), R McCartney, Cookstown Limousin 660kg £1960 (297), S A Taggart, Ballymoney Limousin 740kg £2116 (286), 730kg £2073 (284), J Davidson, Moorfields Limousin 700kg £1988 (284), T and T Wilson, Ballymoney Limousin 630kg £1789 (284), S A Taggart, Ballymoney Limousin 700kg £1974 (282), R McCartney, Cookstown Limousin 680kg £1917 (282), R McBride, Randalstown Limousin 650kg £1833 (282), S A Taggart, Ballymoney Limousin 790kg £2212 (280), J Dougan, Ahoghill Charolais 770kg £2156 (280, J Davidson, Moorfields Limousin 680kg £1904 (280), J Gamble, Ballymoney Charolais 690kg £1932 (280) and Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Limousin 590kg £1652 (280).

Top per head

Advertisement

Advertisement

S A Taggart, Ballymoney Charolais 890kg £2367. R McCartney, Cookstown Limousin 770kg £2302), S A Taggart, Ballymoney Charolais 850kg £2261, 840kg £2234, Limousin 790kg £2212, J Dougan, Ahoghill Limousin 730kg £2190, S A Taggart, Ballymoney Charolais 790kg £2180, Limousin 730kg £2175, J Dougan, Ahoghill Charolais 770kg £2156, S A Taggart, Ballymoney Limousin 740kg £2116, 780kg £2106, R McBride, Randalstown Limousin 770kg £2094, S A Taggart, Ballymoney Limousin 730kg £2073, Charolais 750kg £2040, T and D Aiken, Coleraine Aberdeen Angus 780kg £2028 and S Moore, Portstewart Belgian Blue 800kg £2000.

Friesian bullocks

N Corr, Ardboe 620kg £1320 (213), R J Gage, Clough 530kg £1128 (213), M Delargy, Cushendall 610kg £1287 (211), local farmer 440kg £915 (208) x2, M Delargy, Cushendall 510kg £1050 (206) and G Rowney, Ballynure 530kg £1060 (200).

Friday 16th February 2024: Dairy cows - Dairy stock sold to £2000 from R Forsythe, Cloughmills.

R Forsythe, Cloughmills Friesian £2000, J McCann, Lurgan Jersey £2000, G and I Currie, Randalstown Ayrshire £1900, J Adams, Ballymena Friesian £1850, £1820, T Carlisle, Dundrod Friesian £1820, D and M McGregor, Muckamore Holstein £1800, W G Johnston, Ligoniel Holstein £1800, T J Morrison, Inch Swedish Red £1780 and D Wallace, Antrim Holstein £1750, £1700.

Bulls

Advertisement

Advertisement

P McCann, Portglenone Limousin £3600, W Campbell, Carnlough Limousin £3250, T J Morrison, Inch Swedish Red £3050 and B McCann, Portglenone Limousin £2850.

Chestnutts Bull Sale

V Chestnutt, Bushmills Charolais 4800gns, 4500gns, Aberdeen Angus 4300gns, Charolais 4300gns, 4000gns, 3700gns, Aberdeen Angus 3600gns, Charolais 3500gns, 3400gns, 3200gns.

Speckled Park sale

R Creith, Bushmills pedigree Speckled Park in calf 3300gns, 3050gns, 3000gns, 2900gns, 2500gns, 2400gns x2, 2300gns, 2200gns x2, 2000gns, 1800gns.

Suckler Cows

J McIlrath, Ballymena Simmental and heifer calf £2700, M Foster, Kells Limousin and bull calf £2320, A Christie, Ballymoney Limousin and heifer calf £1950, A and J Jamison, Stranocum Belgian Blue and bull calf £1480, Belgian Blue and heifer calf £1420, A Christie, Ballymoney Aberdeen Angus and heifer calf £1420 and P McConnell, Nutts Corner Limousin and bull calf £1400.

Calves

400 calves in ring three resulted in another good trade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bull calves topped at £610 for a three month old Aberdeen Angus.

Heifers topped at £490 for a smashing Belgian Blue heifer at two months old.

Reared Friesians topped at £370 and young Friesians topped at £270.

Bulls

G Hunter, Armoy Aberdeen Angus £610, R McGinley, Ballymoney Limousin £605, G Smith, Templepatrick Limousin £590, R McGinley, Ballymoney Simmental £580, S Kennedy, Doagh Belgian Blue £570, G Hunter, Armoy Aberdeen Angus £560, W Logan, Broughshane Fleckvieh £560, I McFarlane, Hollywood Aberdeen Angus £560, R and H Shanks, Dunadry Belgian Blue £560, R Cupples, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus £550, R Hill, Islandmagee Belgian Blue £540 x2, R Bingham, Nutts Corner Charolais £540, B Alexander, Ahoghill Charolais £540, T Herbison, Randalstown Charolais £540 and D Marcus, Glenarm Charolais £505.

Heifers

Advertisement

Advertisement

W and G Corrie, Newtownards Belgian Blue £490, B Alexander, Ahoghill Belgian Blue £475, D Parke, Magherafelt Aberdeen Angus £475, W and G Corrie, Newtownards Belgian Blue £470, S Kennedy, Doagh Belgian Blue £470, I McFarlane and Ptnr, Hollywood Belgian Blue £465, R Bingham, Nutts Corner Charolais £460, S Kennedy, Doagh Belgian Blue £455, A G Gabbey and Ptnr, Comber Limousin £445, B Thompson, Newtownards Hereford £440, D Parke, Magherafelt Aberdeen Angus £440 x2 and R McGinley, Ballymoney Simmental £440.

Holstein/Friesian bulls

D Parke, Magherafelt £370 x3, G Smith, Templepatrick £370, £360, £350, D Parke, Magherafelt £280 x4, I McFarlane, Holywood £270, J Beattie, Ballymoney £210, H Geddis, Moira £195 x2 and B Thompson, Ballygowan £180.

Weanlings

A super entry of 560 weanlings resulted in a great trade.

Bullocks sold to £1050 for a Limousin 430kg at £1480 presented by D McIlwaine, Cushendall.

Heifers sold to £1010 for a Charolais 380kg at £1390 offered by J Mills, Kilwaughter

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

J Beggs, Larne Charolais 300kg £1150 (383), J McDonnell, Cushendall Charolais 290kg £1070 (369), M Wright, Carnlough Charolais 270kg £960 (355), M Semple, Carnlough Limousin 260kg £910 (350), I Duncan, Rathlin Island Aberdeen Angus 160kg £555 (346), B Moore, Aldergrove Limousin 290kg £1000 (344), local farmer Limousin 290kg £1000 (344) x2, D McKillop, Glenarm Limousin 270kg £930 (344), T J Morton, Cairncastle Limousin 280kg £960 (342), S Dennison, Antrim Saler 230kg £770 (334), W C McMaster, Gleno Saler 270kg £900 (333), J McNeilly, Clough Charolais 300kg £1000 (333), S Dennison, Antrim Saler 230kg £760 (330), E Sherrard, Ligoniel Charolais 300kg £990 (330) and J McDonnell, Cushendall Charolais 300kg £990 (330).

301 to 350kg

W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 340kg £1340 (394), S McGookin, Carrickfergus Limousin 340kg £1320 (388), H McAlister, Aghadowey Limousin 350kg £1330 (380), local farmer Limousin 330kg £1235 (374), G Weatherup, Ballyclare Limousin 330kg £1220 (369), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 350kg £1290 (368), D Gaston, Carnlough Limousin 350kg £1270 (362), A J Wilson, Ballymena Limousin 350kg £1260 (360), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 320kg £1150 (359), B Moore, Aldergrove Limousin 340kg £1200 (352), D Gaston, Carnlough Limousin 310kg £1080 (348), J Mills, Kilwaughter Charolais 310kg £1080 (348) and T J Magee, Ballyclare Charolais 310kg £1080 (348) x3, 310kg £1070 (345),

Over 351kg

W Craig, Larne Limousin 360kg £1360 (377), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 360kg £1340 (372), A J Wilson, Ballymena Limousin 360kg £1320 (366), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 380kg £1390 (365), S Kerr, Kilwaughter Limousin 360kg £1300 (361), D Gaston, Carnlough Limousin 370kg £1310 (354), A Millar, Antrim Charolais 390kg £1380 (353), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 380kg £1330 (350), S McGookin, Carrickfergus Limousin 380kg £1320 (347), S Weatherup, Ballyclare Limousin 390kg £1350 (346), H Crawford, Carnalbanagh Charolais 370kg £1280 (346), D McKillop, Glenarm Limousin 400kg £1380 (345), D McIlwaine, Cushendall Limousin 430kg £1480 (344), local farmer Limousin 370kg £1260 (340) and H Crawford, Carnalbanagh Charolais 400kg £1360 (340).

Heifers

Up to 300kg

T J Morton, Cairncastle Limousin 220kg £820 (372) x2, D Rea, Portglenone Limousin 240kg £825 (343), J Anderson, Cullybackey Limousin 280kg £950 (339), E Sherrard, Ligoniel Limousin 240kg £805 (335), local farmer Limousin 290kg £970 (334), I Duncan, Rathlin Island Aberdeen Angus 220kg £730 (331), T Wray, Carnlough Limousin 270kg £890 (329), J McDonnell, Cushendall Charolais 280kg £920 (328), T Wray, Carnlough Limousin 280kg £910 (325), E Sherrard, Ligoniel Charolais 250kg £805 (322) and J Beggs, Larne Charolais 290kg £930 (320).

301 to 350kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 330kg £1200 (363), local farmer Limousin 320kg £1160 (362), S and M Black, Carnlough Limousin 350kg £1260 (360), T Wray, Carnlough Limousin 320kg £1100 (343), A Millar, Antrim Charolais 320kg £1080 (337), D McKillop, Glenarm Limousin 320kg £1040 (325), M Johnston, Toomebridge Belgian Blue 340kg £1100 (323), J Anderson, Cullybackey Limousin 310kg £1000 (322) x2, M Johnston, Toomebridge Limousin 330kg £1060 (321), H Crawford, Carnalbanagh Charolais 320kg £1000 (312), D Gaston, Carnlough Limousin 320kg £990 (309), A J Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 350kg £1080 (308), 310kg £955 (308), D McKillop, Glenarm Limousin 320kg £980 (306) and A J Wilson, Ballymena Limousin 350kg £1070 (305).

351kg over

W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 360kg £1350 (375), J Mills, Kilwaughter Charolais 380kg £1390 (365), A Millar, Antrim Charolais 360kg £1270 (352), 370kg £1260 (340), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 370kg £1200 (324), A Millar, Antrim Charolais 390kg £1250 (320), M Johnston, Toomebridge Limousin 360kg £1150 (319), J Mills, Kilwaughter Limousin 420kg £1330 (316), W Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 360kg £1130 (313), A Millar, Antrim Charolais 360kg £1110 (308), D McIlwaine, Cushendall Limousin 480kg £1480 (308), S and M Black, Carnlough Limousin 370kg £1140 (308), K McIlwaine, Glenwherry Charolais 400kg £1230 (307), D McKillop, Glenarm Limousin 360kg £1100 (305), W Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 390kg £1190 (305) and S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 390kg £1190 (305).

Monday 20th February 2024: A bigger entry of sheep on Monday night resulted in a great trade.

Breeders sold to £225, ewes and lambs to £300, store lambs to £112, and 2 purebred Spotted Dutch pet lambs realised a fantastic £205 and £175.

Breeders

Advertisement

Advertisement

RH Sinnamon, Pomeroy 6 Suffolk £225, 6 Suffolk £215, 4 Suffolk £215, 7 Suffolk £205, 5 Texel £200, G Fleck, Ballymena 8 Mule £192, RH Sinnamon, 4 Suffolk £190, J Connon, Limavady £186, RH Sinnamon, 6 Suffolk £185, 5 Texel £185, G Fleck, 2x 8 £184, J Connon, 9 Mule £182, P McAuley, Carnlough 2 Dorset £180, J Connon, 10 Mule £178, S Loughery, Limavady 7 Texel £175, G Fleck, 8 Mule £170, S Loughery, 6 Suffolk £165, J Connon, 2x9 £160, 8 Mule £150, P McAuley, Carnlough £150 and S Loughery, 6 Texel £145.

Ewes and lambs

R McKeown, Templepatrick 1 Dorset and 2 lambs £300, J Hamilton, Broughshane 2 Mules and 4 lambs £240, 3 mules and 6 lambs £240, R McKeown, 1 Dorset and 2 lambs £224, 1 Dorset and 2 lambs £220, 1 Dorset and one lamb £220, N Feeney, Carnlough 2 Zwartble and 3 lambs £208, R McKeown, 2x 1 Dorset and one lamb £205, C O’Neill, Glenarm 1 Mule and one lamb £190, U Leslie, Claudy 1 Texel and one lamb £190, 1 Suffolk and one lamb £190, 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £186, 1 Sif and one lamb £186, S Jones, Templepatrick 1 Dorset and one lamb £184 and U Leslie, Claudy 1 Texel and one lamb £182.

Store lambs

J O’Neill, Ballymena 4 Texel £112 and N Selwood, Broughshane 4 Mil £98.

Pet lambs

R and S McCahon, Aghadowey Dutch Spotted £205, £175, K Knox, Broughshane £34, £30, S Agnew, Ballyclare £24, R Duffin, Toomebridge £20, R Carlisle, £20 and S Agnew, 3 x £14.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tuesday 20th February 2024: 150 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in another terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £1180 over for a Charolais 550kg at £1770 offered by RJ Anderson, Cullybackey.

Heifers sold to £1280 over for a Charolais 570kg at £1850 presented by TA and DA Aiken, Coleraine.

Heifers

0kg to 500kg

A Devlin, Ballycastle Limousin 480kg £1450 (302) Limousin 480kg £1435 (299) B Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 500kg £1450 (290) W and N Martin, Broughshane Hereford 490kg £1400 (285) A Devlin, Limousin 480kg £1370 (285) W and N Martin, Broughshane Hereford 500kg £1390 (278) A Devlin, Limousin 500kg £1350 (270) W and N Martin, Broughshane Hereford 500kg £1310 (262) W Knowles, Cloughmills Charolais 500kg £1305 (261) W and N Martin, Hereford 490kg £1270 (259) D Wilson, Limousin 420kg £1080 (257) Ballylurgan Farm, Limousin 470kg £1190 (253) A Devlin, Limousin 450kg £1100 (244) A and J Jamison, 2 x Hereford 480kg £1170 (243) and J Maybin, Kells Limousin 490kg £1190 (242).

501kg and over

Advertisement

Advertisement

TA and DA Aiken, Coleraine Charolais 570kg £1850 (324) A Devlin, Ballycastle Limousin 510kg £1610 (315) TA and DA Aiken, Charolais 560kg £1760 (314) A Devlin, Limousin 510kg £1570 (307) TA and DA Aiken, Charolais 590kg £1850 (306) Charolais 590kg £1800 (305) W Knowles, Charolais 570kg £1730 (303) TA and DA Aiken, Charolais 590kg £1770 (300) A Devlin, Charolais 600kg £1740 (290) Limousin 510kg £1460 (286) B Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 540kg £1530 (283) A Devlin, Ballycastle Limousin 530kg £1500 (283) Limousin 520kg £1440 (276) B Smyth, Charolais 530kg £1430 (269) W and N Martin, Hereford 550kg £1450 (263) and A Devlin, Shorthorn beef 510kg £1340 (262).

Bullocks

0kg to 500kg

C McErlain, Armoy Limousin 440kg £1470 (334) G Kennedy, Larne Limousin 440kg £1360 (309) RJ Anderson, Cullybackey Limousin 470kg £1450 (308) G Kennedy, Charolais 450kg £1385 (307) P Irwin, Simmental 440kg £1310 (297) D Wilson, Newtownabbey Belgian Blue 480kg £1320 (275) G Kennedy, Larne Simmental 460kg £1250 (271) Belgian Blue 480kg £1270 (264) V McErlaine, Simmental 500kg £1320 (264) M Rodgers, Glarryford Abondance 490kg £1270 (259) Belgian Blue 440kg £1140 (259) G Kennedy, Larne Belgian Blue 480kg £1240 (258) M Rodgers, Abondance 500kg £1290 (258) Belgian Blue 450kg £1140 (253) and G Kennedy, Simmental 470kg £1180 (251) Belgian Blue 500kg £1245 (249).

501kg and over