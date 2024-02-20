Bulls selling to a top price of £3600 for a Limousin at Ballymena Mart
Beef cows sold to 270p for 650kg at £1755, Friesian cows sold to 168p for 770kg at £1293, beef heifers sold to 306p for 680kg at £2080.
Beef bullocks sold to 300p for 730kg at £2190 and to a top per head of £2367 for 890kg.
Friesian bullocks sold to 213p for 620kg at £1320.
Beef cows
R Hunter, Larne Limousin 650kg £1755 (270), G Hayes, Ballymena Belgian Blue 610kg £1628 (267), G Lindsay, Strabane Simmental 770kg £1986 (258), local farmer Belgian Blue 700kg £1778 (254), H Robinson, Broughshane Limousin 630kg £1549 (246), F and R Auld, Newtownabbey Saler 740kg £1783 (241), local farmer Charolais 760kg £1824 (240), G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 740kg £1768 (239), R Hayes, Moorfields Charolais 700kg £1652 (236), D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 650kg £1534 (236), R Henry, Kilwaughter Limousin 680kg £1604 (236), J Bartlett, Stranocum Limousin 660kg £1544 (234), R Evans, Randalstown Simmental 740kg £1716 (232) and J Boyd, Newtownabbey Limousin 560kg £1288 (230).
Friesian cows
M Paisley, Larne 770kg £1293 (168), J Hunter, Crumlin 660kg £1089 (165), J Gamble, Ballymoney 580kg £939 (162), CJA and P Crawford, Clough 680kg £1074 (158), D Winter, Randalstown 720kg £1116 (155), D Strange, Ballyclare 710kg £1086 (153), T and J Mackey, Ballynure 620kg £930 (150), J Gamble, Ballymoney 590kg £879 (149), D Wallace, Antrim 590kg £879 (149), 710kg £1057 (149), D K Kane, Bushmills 650kg £968 (149) and I Cruickshanks, Newtownards 620kg £899 (145).
Beef heifers
Local farmer Limousin 680kg £2080 (306), D and P Bingham, Templepatrick Limousin 550kg £1595 (290), A Shaw, Larne Charolais 550kg £1562 (284), Limousin 570kg £1607 (282), Charolais 570kg £1607 (282), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Charolais 640kg £1792 (280), A Shaw, Larne Charolais 550kg £1540 (280), H Blaney, Ahoghill Charolais 690kg £1932 (280), A Shaw, Larne Charolais 550kg £1534 (279), G and A O’Loan, Martinstown Limousin 590kg £1640 (278), G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 500kg £1390 (278) and A Shaw, Larne Charolais 590kg £1640 (278), Limousin 590kg £1634 (277), Blonde d'Aquitaine 580kg £1606 (277), Charolais 510kg £1407 (276), Charolais 590kg £1622 (275).
Beef bullocks
Top per kg
J Dougan, Ahoghill Limousin 730kg £2190 (300), R McCartney, Cookstown Limousin 770kg £2302 (299), S A Taggart, Ballymoney Limousin 730kg £2175 (298), R McCartney, Cookstown Limousin 660kg £1960 (297), S A Taggart, Ballymoney Limousin 740kg £2116 (286), 730kg £2073 (284), J Davidson, Moorfields Limousin 700kg £1988 (284), T and T Wilson, Ballymoney Limousin 630kg £1789 (284), S A Taggart, Ballymoney Limousin 700kg £1974 (282), R McCartney, Cookstown Limousin 680kg £1917 (282), R McBride, Randalstown Limousin 650kg £1833 (282), S A Taggart, Ballymoney Limousin 790kg £2212 (280), J Dougan, Ahoghill Charolais 770kg £2156 (280, J Davidson, Moorfields Limousin 680kg £1904 (280), J Gamble, Ballymoney Charolais 690kg £1932 (280) and Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Limousin 590kg £1652 (280).
Top per head
S A Taggart, Ballymoney Charolais 890kg £2367. R McCartney, Cookstown Limousin 770kg £2302), S A Taggart, Ballymoney Charolais 850kg £2261, 840kg £2234, Limousin 790kg £2212, J Dougan, Ahoghill Limousin 730kg £2190, S A Taggart, Ballymoney Charolais 790kg £2180, Limousin 730kg £2175, J Dougan, Ahoghill Charolais 770kg £2156, S A Taggart, Ballymoney Limousin 740kg £2116, 780kg £2106, R McBride, Randalstown Limousin 770kg £2094, S A Taggart, Ballymoney Limousin 730kg £2073, Charolais 750kg £2040, T and D Aiken, Coleraine Aberdeen Angus 780kg £2028 and S Moore, Portstewart Belgian Blue 800kg £2000.
Friesian bullocks
N Corr, Ardboe 620kg £1320 (213), R J Gage, Clough 530kg £1128 (213), M Delargy, Cushendall 610kg £1287 (211), local farmer 440kg £915 (208) x2, M Delargy, Cushendall 510kg £1050 (206) and G Rowney, Ballynure 530kg £1060 (200).
Friday 16th February 2024: Dairy cows - Dairy stock sold to £2000 from R Forsythe, Cloughmills.
R Forsythe, Cloughmills Friesian £2000, J McCann, Lurgan Jersey £2000, G and I Currie, Randalstown Ayrshire £1900, J Adams, Ballymena Friesian £1850, £1820, T Carlisle, Dundrod Friesian £1820, D and M McGregor, Muckamore Holstein £1800, W G Johnston, Ligoniel Holstein £1800, T J Morrison, Inch Swedish Red £1780 and D Wallace, Antrim Holstein £1750, £1700.
Bulls
P McCann, Portglenone Limousin £3600, W Campbell, Carnlough Limousin £3250, T J Morrison, Inch Swedish Red £3050 and B McCann, Portglenone Limousin £2850.
Chestnutts Bull Sale
V Chestnutt, Bushmills Charolais 4800gns, 4500gns, Aberdeen Angus 4300gns, Charolais 4300gns, 4000gns, 3700gns, Aberdeen Angus 3600gns, Charolais 3500gns, 3400gns, 3200gns.
Speckled Park sale
R Creith, Bushmills pedigree Speckled Park in calf 3300gns, 3050gns, 3000gns, 2900gns, 2500gns, 2400gns x2, 2300gns, 2200gns x2, 2000gns, 1800gns.
Suckler Cows
J McIlrath, Ballymena Simmental and heifer calf £2700, M Foster, Kells Limousin and bull calf £2320, A Christie, Ballymoney Limousin and heifer calf £1950, A and J Jamison, Stranocum Belgian Blue and bull calf £1480, Belgian Blue and heifer calf £1420, A Christie, Ballymoney Aberdeen Angus and heifer calf £1420 and P McConnell, Nutts Corner Limousin and bull calf £1400.
Calves
400 calves in ring three resulted in another good trade.
Bull calves topped at £610 for a three month old Aberdeen Angus.
Heifers topped at £490 for a smashing Belgian Blue heifer at two months old.
Reared Friesians topped at £370 and young Friesians topped at £270.
Bulls
G Hunter, Armoy Aberdeen Angus £610, R McGinley, Ballymoney Limousin £605, G Smith, Templepatrick Limousin £590, R McGinley, Ballymoney Simmental £580, S Kennedy, Doagh Belgian Blue £570, G Hunter, Armoy Aberdeen Angus £560, W Logan, Broughshane Fleckvieh £560, I McFarlane, Hollywood Aberdeen Angus £560, R and H Shanks, Dunadry Belgian Blue £560, R Cupples, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus £550, R Hill, Islandmagee Belgian Blue £540 x2, R Bingham, Nutts Corner Charolais £540, B Alexander, Ahoghill Charolais £540, T Herbison, Randalstown Charolais £540 and D Marcus, Glenarm Charolais £505.
Heifers
W and G Corrie, Newtownards Belgian Blue £490, B Alexander, Ahoghill Belgian Blue £475, D Parke, Magherafelt Aberdeen Angus £475, W and G Corrie, Newtownards Belgian Blue £470, S Kennedy, Doagh Belgian Blue £470, I McFarlane and Ptnr, Hollywood Belgian Blue £465, R Bingham, Nutts Corner Charolais £460, S Kennedy, Doagh Belgian Blue £455, A G Gabbey and Ptnr, Comber Limousin £445, B Thompson, Newtownards Hereford £440, D Parke, Magherafelt Aberdeen Angus £440 x2 and R McGinley, Ballymoney Simmental £440.
Holstein/Friesian bulls
D Parke, Magherafelt £370 x3, G Smith, Templepatrick £370, £360, £350, D Parke, Magherafelt £280 x4, I McFarlane, Holywood £270, J Beattie, Ballymoney £210, H Geddis, Moira £195 x2 and B Thompson, Ballygowan £180.
Weanlings
A super entry of 560 weanlings resulted in a great trade.
Bullocks sold to £1050 for a Limousin 430kg at £1480 presented by D McIlwaine, Cushendall.
Heifers sold to £1010 for a Charolais 380kg at £1390 offered by J Mills, Kilwaughter
Bullocks
Up to 300kg
J Beggs, Larne Charolais 300kg £1150 (383), J McDonnell, Cushendall Charolais 290kg £1070 (369), M Wright, Carnlough Charolais 270kg £960 (355), M Semple, Carnlough Limousin 260kg £910 (350), I Duncan, Rathlin Island Aberdeen Angus 160kg £555 (346), B Moore, Aldergrove Limousin 290kg £1000 (344), local farmer Limousin 290kg £1000 (344) x2, D McKillop, Glenarm Limousin 270kg £930 (344), T J Morton, Cairncastle Limousin 280kg £960 (342), S Dennison, Antrim Saler 230kg £770 (334), W C McMaster, Gleno Saler 270kg £900 (333), J McNeilly, Clough Charolais 300kg £1000 (333), S Dennison, Antrim Saler 230kg £760 (330), E Sherrard, Ligoniel Charolais 300kg £990 (330) and J McDonnell, Cushendall Charolais 300kg £990 (330).
301 to 350kg
W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 340kg £1340 (394), S McGookin, Carrickfergus Limousin 340kg £1320 (388), H McAlister, Aghadowey Limousin 350kg £1330 (380), local farmer Limousin 330kg £1235 (374), G Weatherup, Ballyclare Limousin 330kg £1220 (369), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 350kg £1290 (368), D Gaston, Carnlough Limousin 350kg £1270 (362), A J Wilson, Ballymena Limousin 350kg £1260 (360), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 320kg £1150 (359), B Moore, Aldergrove Limousin 340kg £1200 (352), D Gaston, Carnlough Limousin 310kg £1080 (348), J Mills, Kilwaughter Charolais 310kg £1080 (348) and T J Magee, Ballyclare Charolais 310kg £1080 (348) x3, 310kg £1070 (345),
Over 351kg
W Craig, Larne Limousin 360kg £1360 (377), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 360kg £1340 (372), A J Wilson, Ballymena Limousin 360kg £1320 (366), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 380kg £1390 (365), S Kerr, Kilwaughter Limousin 360kg £1300 (361), D Gaston, Carnlough Limousin 370kg £1310 (354), A Millar, Antrim Charolais 390kg £1380 (353), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 380kg £1330 (350), S McGookin, Carrickfergus Limousin 380kg £1320 (347), S Weatherup, Ballyclare Limousin 390kg £1350 (346), H Crawford, Carnalbanagh Charolais 370kg £1280 (346), D McKillop, Glenarm Limousin 400kg £1380 (345), D McIlwaine, Cushendall Limousin 430kg £1480 (344), local farmer Limousin 370kg £1260 (340) and H Crawford, Carnalbanagh Charolais 400kg £1360 (340).
Heifers
Up to 300kg
T J Morton, Cairncastle Limousin 220kg £820 (372) x2, D Rea, Portglenone Limousin 240kg £825 (343), J Anderson, Cullybackey Limousin 280kg £950 (339), E Sherrard, Ligoniel Limousin 240kg £805 (335), local farmer Limousin 290kg £970 (334), I Duncan, Rathlin Island Aberdeen Angus 220kg £730 (331), T Wray, Carnlough Limousin 270kg £890 (329), J McDonnell, Cushendall Charolais 280kg £920 (328), T Wray, Carnlough Limousin 280kg £910 (325), E Sherrard, Ligoniel Charolais 250kg £805 (322) and J Beggs, Larne Charolais 290kg £930 (320).
301 to 350kg
W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 330kg £1200 (363), local farmer Limousin 320kg £1160 (362), S and M Black, Carnlough Limousin 350kg £1260 (360), T Wray, Carnlough Limousin 320kg £1100 (343), A Millar, Antrim Charolais 320kg £1080 (337), D McKillop, Glenarm Limousin 320kg £1040 (325), M Johnston, Toomebridge Belgian Blue 340kg £1100 (323), J Anderson, Cullybackey Limousin 310kg £1000 (322) x2, M Johnston, Toomebridge Limousin 330kg £1060 (321), H Crawford, Carnalbanagh Charolais 320kg £1000 (312), D Gaston, Carnlough Limousin 320kg £990 (309), A J Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 350kg £1080 (308), 310kg £955 (308), D McKillop, Glenarm Limousin 320kg £980 (306) and A J Wilson, Ballymena Limousin 350kg £1070 (305).
351kg over
W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 360kg £1350 (375), J Mills, Kilwaughter Charolais 380kg £1390 (365), A Millar, Antrim Charolais 360kg £1270 (352), 370kg £1260 (340), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 370kg £1200 (324), A Millar, Antrim Charolais 390kg £1250 (320), M Johnston, Toomebridge Limousin 360kg £1150 (319), J Mills, Kilwaughter Limousin 420kg £1330 (316), W Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 360kg £1130 (313), A Millar, Antrim Charolais 360kg £1110 (308), D McIlwaine, Cushendall Limousin 480kg £1480 (308), S and M Black, Carnlough Limousin 370kg £1140 (308), K McIlwaine, Glenwherry Charolais 400kg £1230 (307), D McKillop, Glenarm Limousin 360kg £1100 (305), W Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 390kg £1190 (305) and S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 390kg £1190 (305).
Monday 20th February 2024: A bigger entry of sheep on Monday night resulted in a great trade.
Breeders sold to £225, ewes and lambs to £300, store lambs to £112, and 2 purebred Spotted Dutch pet lambs realised a fantastic £205 and £175.
Breeders
RH Sinnamon, Pomeroy 6 Suffolk £225, 6 Suffolk £215, 4 Suffolk £215, 7 Suffolk £205, 5 Texel £200, G Fleck, Ballymena 8 Mule £192, RH Sinnamon, 4 Suffolk £190, J Connon, Limavady £186, RH Sinnamon, 6 Suffolk £185, 5 Texel £185, G Fleck, 2x 8 £184, J Connon, 9 Mule £182, P McAuley, Carnlough 2 Dorset £180, J Connon, 10 Mule £178, S Loughery, Limavady 7 Texel £175, G Fleck, 8 Mule £170, S Loughery, 6 Suffolk £165, J Connon, 2x9 £160, 8 Mule £150, P McAuley, Carnlough £150 and S Loughery, 6 Texel £145.
Ewes and lambs
R McKeown, Templepatrick 1 Dorset and 2 lambs £300, J Hamilton, Broughshane 2 Mules and 4 lambs £240, 3 mules and 6 lambs £240, R McKeown, 1 Dorset and 2 lambs £224, 1 Dorset and 2 lambs £220, 1 Dorset and one lamb £220, N Feeney, Carnlough 2 Zwartble and 3 lambs £208, R McKeown, 2x 1 Dorset and one lamb £205, C O’Neill, Glenarm 1 Mule and one lamb £190, U Leslie, Claudy 1 Texel and one lamb £190, 1 Suffolk and one lamb £190, 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £186, 1 Sif and one lamb £186, S Jones, Templepatrick 1 Dorset and one lamb £184 and U Leslie, Claudy 1 Texel and one lamb £182.
Store lambs
J O’Neill, Ballymena 4 Texel £112 and N Selwood, Broughshane 4 Mil £98.
Pet lambs
R and S McCahon, Aghadowey Dutch Spotted £205, £175, K Knox, Broughshane £34, £30, S Agnew, Ballyclare £24, R Duffin, Toomebridge £20, R Carlisle, £20 and S Agnew, 3 x £14.
Tuesday 20th February 2024: 150 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in another terrific trade.
Bullocks sold to £1180 over for a Charolais 550kg at £1770 offered by RJ Anderson, Cullybackey.
Heifers sold to £1280 over for a Charolais 570kg at £1850 presented by TA and DA Aiken, Coleraine.
Heifers
0kg to 500kg
A Devlin, Ballycastle Limousin 480kg £1450 (302) Limousin 480kg £1435 (299) B Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 500kg £1450 (290) W and N Martin, Broughshane Hereford 490kg £1400 (285) A Devlin, Limousin 480kg £1370 (285) W and N Martin, Broughshane Hereford 500kg £1390 (278) A Devlin, Limousin 500kg £1350 (270) W and N Martin, Broughshane Hereford 500kg £1310 (262) W Knowles, Cloughmills Charolais 500kg £1305 (261) W and N Martin, Hereford 490kg £1270 (259) D Wilson, Limousin 420kg £1080 (257) Ballylurgan Farm, Limousin 470kg £1190 (253) A Devlin, Limousin 450kg £1100 (244) A and J Jamison, 2 x Hereford 480kg £1170 (243) and J Maybin, Kells Limousin 490kg £1190 (242).
501kg and over
TA and DA Aiken, Coleraine Charolais 570kg £1850 (324) A Devlin, Ballycastle Limousin 510kg £1610 (315) TA and DA Aiken, Charolais 560kg £1760 (314) A Devlin, Limousin 510kg £1570 (307) TA and DA Aiken, Charolais 590kg £1850 (306) Charolais 590kg £1800 (305) W Knowles, Charolais 570kg £1730 (303) TA and DA Aiken, Charolais 590kg £1770 (300) A Devlin, Charolais 600kg £1740 (290) Limousin 510kg £1460 (286) B Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 540kg £1530 (283) A Devlin, Ballycastle Limousin 530kg £1500 (283) Limousin 520kg £1440 (276) B Smyth, Charolais 530kg £1430 (269) W and N Martin, Hereford 550kg £1450 (263) and A Devlin, Shorthorn beef 510kg £1340 (262).
Bullocks
0kg to 500kg
C McErlain, Armoy Limousin 440kg £1470 (334) G Kennedy, Larne Limousin 440kg £1360 (309) RJ Anderson, Cullybackey Limousin 470kg £1450 (308) G Kennedy, Charolais 450kg £1385 (307) P Irwin, Simmental 440kg £1310 (297) D Wilson, Newtownabbey Belgian Blue 480kg £1320 (275) G Kennedy, Larne Simmental 460kg £1250 (271) Belgian Blue 480kg £1270 (264) V McErlaine, Simmental 500kg £1320 (264) M Rodgers, Glarryford Abondance 490kg £1270 (259) Belgian Blue 440kg £1140 (259) G Kennedy, Larne Belgian Blue 480kg £1240 (258) M Rodgers, Abondance 500kg £1290 (258) Belgian Blue 450kg £1140 (253) and G Kennedy, Simmental 470kg £1180 (251) Belgian Blue 500kg £1245 (249).
501kg and over
RJ Anderson, Charolais 530kg £1600 (301) Charolais 590kg £1770 (300) B Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 550kg £1600 (290) JS Hamilton, Charolais 610kg £1760 (288) Charolais 540kg £1540 (285) VN Fleck, Broughshane Limousin 560kg £1580 (282) C McErlain, Armoy Simmental 530kg £1490 (281) JS Hamilton, Charolais 620kg £1740 (280) Charolais 560kg £1570 (280) J McCarroll, Ballymena Simmental 550kg £1540 (280) J Maybin, Kells Limousin 570kg £1590 (279) Limousin 580kg £1610 (277) J McMillan, Belgian Blue 590kg £1610 (272) JS Hamilton and Son Charolais 620kg £1690 (272) J Knox, Broughshane Charolais 520kg £1400 (269) and J McMillan, Fleckvieh 600kg £1600 (266).