Bulls selling to up to £2020 for 950k Aberdeen Angus at Markethill Mart

The same owner received £216 for 790k at £1720.

Top price £1760 was paid for 840k Aberdeen Angus cow £209 from a Keady producer.

Main demand for beef bred cows from £190 to £215 per 100 kilos.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £145 to £162 for 618k at £1000 from a Derrynoose farmer followed by £159 for 690k at £1100 from a Bessbrook producer.

Top price of £1260 for 810k at £154 from a Warrenpoint farmer.

Second quality Friesians sold from £125 to £135 and plainer cows from £95 to £115 per 100 kilos.

Bulls sold up to £211 for 950k Aberdeen Angus at £2020.

Cull cows

Portadown farmer 766k £1700 £222.00; Portadown farmer 796k £1720 £216.00; Mayobridge farmer 956k £2020 £211.00; Keady farmer 842k £1760 £209.00; Portadown farmer 834k £1730 £207.00; Portadown farmer 824k £1690 £205.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 954k £1920 £201.

Friesian cull cows

Derrynoose farmer 618k £1000 £162.00; Bessbrook farmer 692k £1100 £159.00; Warrenpoint farmer 816k £1260 £154.00; Gilford farmer 796k £1220 £153.00; Markethill farmer 742k £1120 £151.00; Dungannon farmer 780k £1160 £149.00; Tassagh farmer 602k £890 £148.00; Dungannon farmer 702k £1030 £147.00 and Tynan farmer 720k £1050 £146.

Calves

Dropped calf trade was exceptionally strong with all good quality bulls from £270 to £385 for a five week old Belgian Blue followed by £360 for four week old Belgian Blue.

Second quality bulls from £200 to £240 each.

Heifer calves sold up to £380 for a five week old Belgian Blue followed by £305 for a Charolais.

All good quality heifers from £230 to £300 each.

Second quality heifers from £140 to £180 each.

Bull calves

Belgian Blue £385; Belgian Blue £360; Hereford £350; Simmental £330; Simmental £330; Shorthorn beef £325; Simmental £310 and Simmental £300.

Heifer calves