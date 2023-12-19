The Beltex Sheep Society’s 12th annual winter sale of 23 pedigree in-lamb females at CCM Skipton Auction Mart saw prices peak at 1,200gns for the second prize shearling ewe and reserve champion from Northern Ireland’s Matthew Burleigh, again crossing the Irish Sea from Shanra, Enniskillen.

His Matt’s flock has often headed the breed prices at Skipton and he again took top billing with Matt’s Hendrick, by the 14,000gns Murrays Expert, also responsible for a 4,000gns ram lamb sale at Skipton two years ago. In-lamb to a Welsh tup loaned to Mr Burleigh, the top price performer joined Henry Bailey, who farms in Long Lee, above Keighley. Matt’s flock sold others at 900gns and 700gns.

Tapped out as champion by judge Clive Robinson, Tosside, was the first prize shearling ewe from the Whiteford family – James and Gillian, and son Jack – travelling south from Brampton in Cumbria with entries from their Tercrosset flock.

The title winner, Tercrosset Hannah, is a March, 2022, daughter of Artnagullion Feux, bred in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, by William and Libby McAllister and acquired as a shearling by the Whitefords when standing 7,000gns top price at Skipton’s September, 2021, Beltex highlight.

Matt Burleigh with his reserve champion and 1,200gns top price Beltex shearling ewe. Picture: Adrian Legge Photography

Out of a home-bred dam by Woodies Bobbydazzler, she sold carrying twins to Lurg Hangman, an 8,200gns purchase earlier this summer, making second top 1,000gns and joining Daniel Thackray, Fewston, who also bought last year’s winter champion. The Whitefords sold four further sheep all at 700gns.

The third prize shearling ewe from Ayrshire’s Johan Cowan, Brickrow flock, Auchincruive, made 400gns bettered at 500gns by the 4th prize winner from Neil and Jane Noble, Hillview flock, Skelton-in-Cleveland, falling to Andy Wood, Bacup. A complete clearance of Beltex saw an average of £645 for shearling ewes.

Meanwhile, at the fourth annual Blue Diamonds show of sale of 50 pedigree Blue Texel held on behalf of the Blue Texel Sheep Society at CCM Skipton Auction Mart produced a supreme champion and reserve double for David and Jennifer Alexander, Millside flock, Galston, Ayrshire, with a brace of shearling ewes, the victor topping at 1,600gns.

A regular exhibitor and leading performer in the Skipton show arena, the Alexanders claimed victory with a February, 2022, daughter of a home-bred tup with breeding going back to Beili Blues Dylan BBD/15/02194, the home-bred ram also responsible for a 5,000gns top price Blue Texel shearling ewe at the Society sale at Skipton in September last year.

Blue Texel champion from David Alexander

The title winner, out of a Hackney daughter, Londesborough Emerald, purchased as a ewe lamb at the North Yorkshire venue, was sold carrying twins to Towerview Grand Prix, yet another Skipton acquisition, going to Lancashire with Lythe family, Stackstead, Bacup.

The same buyers also went to 1,000gns to claim the Alexanders’ reserve champion shearling ewe, again February, 2022-born to Beili Blues Dylan, out of Wind-Mill Elderflower, purchased purposely as she goes back to special Millside bloodlines. The overall reserve was knocked down carrying triplets to Dragon Fab, who has sold shearling ewes to 2,000gns twice this year, one at Skipton. The Alexanders has further 750gns and 700gns sales.

Again attending from Co Fermanagh, was Matthew Burleigh, Matt’s flock, Shanra, Enniskillen, his sole entry, a February, 2022, Matt’s Firetrap daughter out of a Hackney ewe carrying twins to the 30,000gns Clarks Grey Goose, standing 3rd prize shearling ewe and making 900gns when joining Ben Whitham, Gilstead, Bingley.

Local exhibitor Elsa McKechnie, Silver Birch flock, Wigglesworth, picked up both red rosettes in the other two show classes, her aged ewe winner, the March, 2021, Brianne Fay, by Whatmore Eagle, out of a Seahawes dam and scanned carrying twins to Sunnybank Freddy, making 700gns when claimed by the Holgate family, Rathmell.

Her first prize ewe lamb, Silver Birch Harmony, an ET daughter of Glenrock Franco, made 300gns, the runner-up, Towerview Hipster, a Hackney Demonstrator daughter from Caroline Cochran and Iain Almond, Towerview flock, Tockholes, Darwen, doing better at 350gns. Also making 300gns was the fourth prize ewe lamb from mother and daughter, Elaine and Issy Hartley, Pendle flock, Roughlee, with Pendle Hawkeye, by Walston Elite.

The show had a young Cumbrian judge in 14-year-old Jack Whiteford, Brampton. Top prices and averages: Shearling gimmers to 1600gns, average £553 (2023 £554), aged ewes to 700gns, average £735 (2023 £1417) and ewe lambs to 400gns, average £267 (2023 £495).