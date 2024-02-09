Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Over the years CAFRE's students have benefited greatly from the generous support and close partnerships built with industry professionals across Ireland and beyond, established through Enniskillen Campus.

The Industry Supporters programme at Enniskillen Campus awarded £29,500 to Equine students pursuing Certificate of Higher Education, Foundation Degree, and Bachelor's Honours Degree courses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nineteen companies presented awards to students which included the Aga Khan Studs, Bluegrass, Coolmore, Danske Bank, Derrinstown Stud, Downpatrick Racecourse, Gerry Dilger Foundation, Horse Racing Ireland, Horse Sport Ireland, Irish Farmers’ Journal, Irish Thoroughbred Breeders Association, Juddmonte, Show Jumping Ireland, Tinnakill House Stud, Tyrone Farming Society, Ulster Carpets, Vaughan Trust and Weatherbys.

Eimear O’Neill, Strabane, Co Tyrone received the Show Jumping Ireland Bursary presented by Darren Tracey at the CAFRE Enniskillen Campus Industry Supporters event. Darren is a CAFRE Graduate, and it was great to welcome him back to the college. (Pic: CAFRE)

Martin McKendry, CAFRE Director led the bursary presentation proceedings. He commended the eighteen sponsoring organisations for recognising the value of education to the equine industry through the provision of generous bursaries to first year Higher Education students at Enniskillen Campus. Many of the organisations have been long standing supporters of the Bursary programme offering tangible support to equine students. A Career Development Award for a student on the final year of the BSc (Hons) programme was presented by Godolphin, who are also providing four final year students with the opportunity to spend time on work placement at Kildangan Stud.

In recognising the support offered to the students at Enniskillen Campus, final year, Honours Degree student Anne Marie Dineen, Chair of the Student Representative Council (SRC) thanked the bursary providers. Anne Marie commented: “The economic support the bursaries offer is genuinely appreciated. Academic, social, and employment demands can often be difficult to balance, so easing the financial burden of study is a huge relief to students. In a climate of rising costs, the Bursary awards will help us continue to put our best foot forward.”

If you are interested in studying equine and want to connect with a college who can help set your career off to a flying start, apply now to study Equine at Enniskillen Campus. For information on CAFRE’s Equine courses visit www.cafre.ac.uk