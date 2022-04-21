Bus strike suspended after bosses make revised pay offer

GMB and Unite, who represent drivers, cleaners and shunters across the company, have deferred industrial strike action due on Monday (25 April) after negotiations led to a new pay offer from employers.

Workers will now vote on the revised offer, with the ballot commencing next week.

Peter Macklin, GMB Regional Organiser, said: “As a result of those talks and the revised offer made by the employers, workplace representatives in both unions have decided to defer next week’s planned action and ballot the members.

“We will make public the results of that process as they become known.”

Davy Thompson, Unite deputy Regional Secretary, added: “The strike action planned by both Unite and GMB bus drivers would have resulted in the cancellation of all bus services across Northern Ireland from next Monday.