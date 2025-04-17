Bushmills raises profile across India

Alex Thomas, Master Blender at Bushmills Irish Whiskey.

BUSHMILLS Irish Whiskey has launched its Travel Trade Range (GTR) across India in Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai.

The County Antrim distillery has teamed up with Monika Alcobev to launch the rare single malt whiskeys, including 10, 12, 15, and 21 YO single malts from the renowned Bushmills “World Wood Series”.

The World Wood Series is a collection of small batch, rare single malt Irish whiskeys, crafted in hand-selected casks from all over the world and meticulously matured at the Old Bushmills Distillery. All are bottled at ABV 46 per cent, and offer a remarkable tasting experience.

They epitomises Bushmills’ pioneering philosophy of restless progress, showcasing the brand’s extraordinary expertise in whiskey distilling and wood management with carefully curated single malts aged in the finest and rarest hand-selected casks.

In addition to the World Wood Series of single malt whiskeys, the iconic Bushmills Black Bush 80/20 GTR Exclusive blended Irish whiskey will soon be available.

This exciting launch of Bushmills GTR exclusive whiskey range is the result of dynamic partnership between Monika Alcobev Limited, Proximo Spirits, and GTR (Head - Delhi). The launch signifies a significant milestone in the company’s continued growth and its commitment to offering exclusive, high-quality spirits to discerning connoisseurs.

Roy Summers, Head of Global Travel Retail at Proximo Spirits, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch, saying: “We are delighted to be launching Bushmills across GTR in India, working closely with our colleagues in Monika Alcobev and our airport retail partners in Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai.

“Our travel retail exclusive range of Bushmills single malt Irish whiskies from the oldest licenced working distillery in the world has been specially designed with the travel retail shopper in mind.

“We are now offering a range that has something for both whiskey explorers and enthusiasts, and for gifting. We’re excited to bring the Bushmills brand to life in these airport locations.”

Kunal Patel, Managing Director and Chief Executive of Monika Alcobev Limited, expressed his pride in the launch, adding: “We are proud to bring the exceptional and exclusive travel retail Bushmills Irish Whiskies range to our customers.

“This launch is an extension of our commitment to delivering #onlyTheBest and premium experiences for our customers. The GTR Exclusive range underscores our vision of introducing the finest international brands to the Indian market.”