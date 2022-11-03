In addition, the Ballymena-based company was also a finalist for the ‘Apprentice Scheme of the Year’, award by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development, Northern Ireland.

Moore’s HR Co-ordinator, Áine Carey, said: “It’s a tremendous honour for Moore Concrete to be recognised in this manner. The company is totally committed to training and career development opportunities for everyone working here.”

Moore Concrete currently employs 165 people and is enjoying sustained growth in markets throughout the UK and Ireland.

The team from Moore Concrete with their ‘Right Place to Work’ award.

The precast manufacturer supplies highly specified products to the agri, civil engineering and building sectors.

The company has a core vision - to grow the business profitably, to become the best supplier of concrete products through a policy of identifying the needs of customers while also providing a first-class precast quality service.

Áine Carey continued: “Our employees’ career development has been a key priority for many years: we were first accredited as an IIP business in 1998.

“We pride ourselves in identifying and developing skills, allowing employees to grow professionally. It’s all about helping them to achieve their career goals and aspirations.”

Personal development is at the core of what Moore Concrete is all about.

“The company’s management actively encourages ideas coming forward from the work force as a whole,” Áine added.

“As a business, we are continually looking forward. Our success depends heavily on effective teamwork between our various departments.

"This approach ensures that all projects are executed efficiently and to a high quality.

“In a recent survey, 95 per cent of our employees stated that they were proud to work for Moore Concrete.