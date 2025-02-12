Businesses invited to find out about the benefits of digital transformation

Launching the Digital Transformation Flexible Fund are Andri Gurca, William J Clinton Leadership Institute (QUB), and Danielle McNally, Derry City and Strabane District Council.

BUSINESSES are being invited to find out more about how their enterprise could benefit from improved digital capability assisted by the Digital Transformation Flexible Fund (DTFF).

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An information session will take place in the Everglades on February 27, from 10am to 12.30pm, delivered by the William J Clinton Institute at Queen’s University Belfast.

Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Business Team will also be on hand to provided tailored advice and information about the programme and the many benefits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eligible businesses can apply for capital grant funding between £5,000 and £20,000 to support their business transformation journey to accelerate digital ambitions.

The fund is delivered by all local authorities in Northern Ireland under the Full Fibre Northern Ireland Consortium (FFNI) and supported by Invest NI. The project is part funded by the NI Executive, UK government, Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) and all local authorities.

Looking ahead to the event, Business Development Manager with council Danielle McNally said: “This is a unique and innovative funding opportunity for businesses to introduce new technologies that will really enhance both their profile and their performance.

“Many local enterprises are unaware of the support that’s out there and we are happy to advise on how they can best leverage opportunities like the DTFF to get the maximum benefit for their venture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would really encourage anyone interested in digital transformation to come along and find out more about how they can harness the latest digital technologies in the most effective way.”

The closing date for Expressions of Interest to this call closes on 14th March and businesses are encouraged to attend the information session to see what the fund can do for them. Other local businesses will also be on hand on the day to share their experiences of engaging with the DTFF programme to date.

The information session will help identify the types of technology funded, the application process and the importance of leveraging this unique opportunity to address financial barriers to the adoption of advanced digital technologies.

Businesses can register to attend at https://dtff.co.uk/pre-briefing-sessions/