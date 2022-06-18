Busy May for Holestone YFC

On Friday 27th May Holestone YFC held their annual sports night at Ballyclare Rugby Club.

The evening consisted of boys and girls football along with some friendly tug of war competition.

A massive thank you to everyone who supported the club on the evening.

Nathan Carter was on hand to give the members of Holestone YFC who took part in the charity abseil at the Europa Hotel some support

The results were as followsL

Girls senior - Lisnamurrican YFC

Girls junior - Gleno Valley YFC

Boys senior - Finvoy YFC

Junior boys winners - Lisnamurrican YFC

Boys junior - Randalstown YFC

On Sunday 29th April, five members braved the Europa Hotel in Belfast, and abseiled down the side to raise money for NI Children’s Hospice.

Peter McConnell, Jack Stewart, Julianne Moore, Clara McConnell and Laura Patterson had a great experience of their very first abseil.

The club would like to thank everyone who has donated to such a worthy cause and would also like to thank all the supporters on the day of the event.

Senior girls winners - Lisnamurrican YFC

There is still time to donate and you can find the link to the JustGiving page on Holestone social media pages.

If anyone has any questions regarding Holestone YFC please do not hesitate to contact the club on social media, via email on [email protected] or contact any committee member.

Members of Holestone YFC outside the Europa Hotel ahead of the charity abseil

Senior boys winners at the Holestone YFC sport night were Finvoy YFC

Penalty shoot out

Holestone members pull during the tug of war competition