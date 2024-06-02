Busy Spring for Larne UFU group
The local group silage competition winners were treated to lunch at the refurbished Olderfleet Bar and Lounge that has a history in the town dating back to 1878 when it started life as a hotel. Today it is the perfect modern setting for our awards presentation. Alan Boyd from United Feeds was on hand along with our new chairperson Julie-Ann Lyle to hand out the awards.
Leslie Weatherup was a new entrant to the competition and picked up the beef category. John Blair who has won the dairy section in recent years got his name on the trophy once again while Marshall and Jonathan Crawford secured both the big bale and alternative forage awards.
The AGM saw a change of venues moving to the Curran Court Hotel for a breakfast meeting, where UFU parliamentary officer Alexander Kinnear gave an update to group members prior to the AGM taking place. It was safe to say that members were certainly impressed by the sheer volume of work going on behind the scenes and breadth of knowledge that Alexander had on a range of agricultural and rural topics.
One topic at the AGM was to devise a survey to be sent to all the Larne group members, through which members could have their say on the events, activities, trips and venues of the annual winter programme. Deadline for the survey is 31 May and every entry received from group members will result in a £5 donation to the Children’s Heartbeat Trust. Group members who have not received information on the survey are encouraged to contact the local office.