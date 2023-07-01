Busy start to the summer months for Curragh YFC

Starting off with Balmoral Show they had members entered in all sorts of competitions such as tractor handling, flower arranging as well as men’s and ladies’ tug of war.

They showcased success with Mollie Campbell was placed first in her respective age category for flower arranging, the men’s tug of war team was placed second in the men’s novice tug of war and Jack Wright who was placed third in the Co Londonderry team for tractor handling.

This was a great success for Curragh YFC as this was the first time the boys had entered the tug of war competition and it was also Jack’s first time competing at Balmoral.

Adam Armour and Cathy Holmes attending beef and sheep at the Co Londonderry stock judging heats. Picture: Curragh YFC

Next up Curragh held their annual car treasure hunt on Wednesday 14th June.

This was a great success as always having 25 cars coming from Coleraine, Omagh and beyond.

Teams were sent around the local rural area searching all over for clues to complete the challenging route set by Sam Crockett and finally finishing up at the Curragh Hall for refreshments and home-made treats.

It was a great night had by all attended and especially for the first, second and third place winners who were highly deserving of their prizes.

Mollie Campbell who was placed first in the 18-21 age category in the flower arranging competition. Picture: Curragh YFC

Next up for Curragh YFC was the beef and sheep Co Londonderry stock judging heats. This took place at Swatragh market with 13 members competing, five of which was their first time for this competition.

Members Cathy Holmes and Adam Armour came out on top as they placed highly in their respective age group.

Cathy achieved first place in beef and fourth in sheep.

While Adam was placed third in beef and third in sheep.

The first placed winners of the Curragh YFC car treasure hunt. Picture: Curragh YFC

Cathy and Adam will now progress through to the Northern Ireland finals competing against all other county finalists.

The second place men's tug of war winners. Picture: Curragh YFC

Coleraine YFC members attending Curragh YFC's treasure hunt. Picture: Curragh YFC