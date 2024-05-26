Busy time for arable and horticulture at the Balmoral Show

​The UFU arable and horticulture committees presented engaging, informative and educational exhibits at the RUAS Balmoral Show in the healthy horticulture marquee.

There was an action-packed schedule across the four days ranging from cookery demonstrations by Joy Rollston, information sessions on flower production and various displays highlighting nutritional values, eating seasonal produce and the importance of supporting local. UFU arable and horticulture committee representatives engaged with members of the public and the retail sector to showcase how cereals, vegetable, potato and apple production are a key part of Northern Ireland’s economy, supporting local communities and managing biodiversity through sustainable food production, benefiting everyone in society.