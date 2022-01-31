Busy times for Trillick and District Young Farmers’ Club

Trillick and District YFC's choir at Portadown Town Hall. They were placed third overall

First place was awarded to Two Keys and in second place was ‘Robin Run the Hedge.

A team of Trillick and District YFC members achieved third place at the Co Tyrone knockout and on the same night Shannen Vance gained second in the tractor handling.

Trillick and District YFC held their first meeting of the 2021/22 season on 15th September and were pleased to see plenty of returning members along with seven new ones.

Trillick and District YFC group photograph taken at Co Tyrone dinner in late October

Trillick and District YFC got to know everyone with plenty of fun ice breakers games and finished off with food. On 13th October a total nine members headed to Magherafelt to the public speaking heats.

Congratulations to Judith McKinley who was placed first in 25-30 impromptu.

The rest of the club were back in the hall for their Bring a Friend meeting which took the form of an obstacle course out the back and bouncy castle in the hall. A great night was had by all. On October 25th Trillick and District YFC members spruced up for the annual county dinner in the Silverbirch Hotel.

Trillick and District YFC’s notable achievements included being awarded third club in Co Tyrone and receiving the membership retention shield.

Thanks must go to all the members for helping the club strive and succeed over this difficult past year. Congratulations to Emma Gibson who is through to the Northern Ireland final of the floral art competition at 2022 Balmoral Show. In December Trillick and District YFC’s club choir was placed third in the YFCU competition in Portadown.

Trillick and District YFC are very grateful to Rebecca Mulligan (conductor) and Anne Keys (accompanist) for their hard work in helping us prepare for the competition Trillick and District YFC held their annual Christmas dinner in the Bridge Inn in Trillick followed by music from DJ Chris.