Butler raises concerns over ‘Dairy is Scary’ cinema advert

Earlier this week, Robbie Butler MLA had concerns raised with him by a local dairy farmer who was deeply upset by the Viva! cinema advert, ‘Dairy is Scary’.

The farmer expressed concerns that the advert misrepresents the dairy industry, “painting an unfair and inaccurate picture of the hard-working professionals who uphold the highest British farming standards”.

Mr Butler commented: “Following this complaint, I have contacted the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) to seek clarification on whether the advert, which has been showing in cinemas for eight weeks, breaches advertising regulations.

“The concerns raised include the advert's potentially misleading claims, its distressing nature, and the way it fails to fairly represent the reality of dairy farming in the UK.

“Our dairy farmers across the UK take great pride in their work, ensuring high welfare standards and producing quality milk for customers.

“This advert does not reflect the reality of British dairy farming and risks misleading the public. I stand with our farmers and believe they deserve fair and accurate representation.”

The Lagan Valley MLA has reaffirmed his commitment to support the agricultural sector and encourages anyone affected by the advert to raise their concerns with himself or the ASA.