Buyers were out in force at NIHBA spring sale at Dungannon Farmers Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brisk trade for strong Hereford bulls resulted in 10 selling from the 11 forward to average £2993.

Leading the prices at 3400gns was Brookfield 1 Wisdom from Roy and Pat McClenaghan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born in April 2022 this son of the widely used AI sire Fabb 1 Northern Star from the purchased dam Graceland 1 Sarah.

Annaghbeg Koala, champion from Mark and Lawrence Moores

After finishing second in the senior class he followed through to be reserve champion before selling to Gerard Mooney, Dungannon.

Mark and Lawrence Moore had a successful day selling their three bulls to average £2905, leading their pen was the January 2022 born Annaghbeg Koala.

Sired by Mara Pristine his dam was the homebred Annaghbeg Dakota, he stood first in his class before being placed champion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first bull into the ring he sold for pedigree use to David Smyth, Ballynahinch for the days second top price of 3000gns.

Brookfield 1 Wisdom, from Roy and Pat McClenaghen

Following close behind was his herdmate Annaghbeg Kodiak selling for 2900gns to Brian Henry Cookstown. Another April 2022 born bull he was sired by stockbull Cill Cormaic Nevada from another homebred dam Annaghbeg Gertrude.

Robin and James Irvine sold two sons of stockbull Blakesley 1 Nobility for 3000gns and 2900gns.

First up was the June born Graceland 1 Watson who sold to Kennedy Hunter, Magherafelt, with the July born Graceland 1 Arthur also going to Magherafelt to join Thomas Anderson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also selling for 2900gns was Cassan Rory from Gordon Buchanan, born in July 2022 he was a son of Allowdale Rory and sold to Matthew Henderson, Trillick.

Alan Shaw sold his September 2022 born Benburb 1 Alfie for 2800gns.

Another son of Fabb 1 Northern Star he stayed local in Dungannon with Edward Robinson.

The two youngest bulls forward were from Bertie and Greer Watson. Both were sons of Solpoll 1 Ringo and sold for 2600gns a piece, the 17 month old Barnburn 1 Albert sold to Paul Hurrell, Ballymena with Patrick Barker, Dungannon purchasing the 16 month old Barnburn 1 Aladdin.