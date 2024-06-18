Any experienced pet owner will tell you that a dog is not just a dog – he or she quickly becomes a member of the family, so it’s important that you weigh up all the options when deciding which breed suits both you, your livestyle and your family.

Large dogs need lots of exercise and space, while smaller dogs might take up more room, but can be more temperamental, particularly with younger members of the family.

There are over 200 dog breeds in the world, so taking time to think about what you want from your pet – and the time and love you have to devote to it – is a really worthwhile thing to do before you take the plunge.

Some breeds are also prone to particular health issues, so this is another thing to take into consideration. There may be more visits to the vet for some breeds, with the additional expense that involves.

Do you want a high maintainance dog which requires lots of grooming?

Do you want an energetic pup which will need lots of training, or do you prefer a calmer dog which is easier to manage?

Some dogs have longer life spans than others, so this is another thing you should research before deciding on the best breed for your family.

Dog ownership surged during Covid lockdown, as more people started to work from home.

Unfortunately, when normality started to return, dog shelters reported an increase in the number of pets who were seeking new forever homes.

Before you consider a new pup, why not check out the websites of the local animal sanctuaries to see if you can provide a loving home for one of the dogs in their care.

In the meantime, here are 10 breeds which make up the top favourite breeds for first time doggie owners.

1 . Labrador The Labrador is a clever and intelligent breed which comes in three colours - black, brown or gold. They are loyal, protective and patient, so will have usually have a high level of tolerance for young children and those less experience in handling dogs. Labradors don't require a lot of grooming, but like to open air lifestyle and are unable to pass water without taking a quick swim. They will need lots of exercise.

2 . Shuh Tzu The popular Shuh Tzu is another small dog which can become a big part in any home. They might need a little more grooming than other breeds, but certainly will make a loving companion.

3 . Bichon Frise Lively and affectionate, the Bichon Frise is a little dog which commands attention. Their luscious coat means extra grooming will be required from any loving owner. They don't require a lot of exercise but are guaranteed to give back love in spades.