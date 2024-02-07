BVA (NI) and NIVA jointly welcome the return of NI Assembly and Executive

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The associations are concerned that the absence of a NI government over the last two years has meant many important decisions about key animal health issues, such as the control of bovine TB, BVD eradication and regulation of farriers, have not been taken. In addition, while progress has been made, a permanent solution is yet to be agreed to ensure continued access to veterinary medicines in NI when the current grace period expires at the end of 2025.

NIVA president and BVA NI branch president Esther Skelly-Smith said: “There are several major issues that need a ministerial decision. NIVA and BVA plan to engage with Minister Muir as soon as practical on issues such as the TB eradication programme, the need for revised animal welfare policy, the role of the veterinary profession and animal welfare in sustainable agri-food production, and the need for regulation of farriers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are also keen to engage with our local Executive urgently to secure its input on the important issue of access to veterinary medicines following the UK government’s announcement that a new Veterinary Medicines Working Group will seek to resolve the issue.”

British Veterinary Association (BVA). Picture: Submitted

She added: “We want to work with the new Executive to see decisions made locally to protect the health and welfare of our animals and support the veterinary profession, in order to develop our economy for the benefit of both people and animals in Northern Ireland.”