BVA Northern Ireland and North of Ireland Veterinary Association elect new president as pressure mounts around future access to veterinary medicines

Dr Kirsten Dunbar has been named President of the Northern Ireland Branch of the British Veterinary Association (BVA) and the North of Ireland Veterinary Association (NIVA).

She steps into the role as future access to veterinary medicines in the nation remains in the balance.

Dr. Dunbar, whose Presidential theme is ‘Stronger Together’, said: “With the extended grace period expiring at the end of the year, it’s becoming increasingly urgent to resolve the long-standing question of future access to veterinary medicines in Northern Ireland. The UK Government's manifesto commitment to secure an EU-UK veterinary agreement presents the best opportunity to achieve a permanent resolution to the issue and we will therefore continue to work with both the Government and the EU to ensure the negotiation is prioritised and the veterinary voice in Northern Ireland is considered.”

This week, Robin Swann, Member of Parliament (MP) for South Antrim, hosted a BVA briefing in the UK Parliament, attended by Past BVA NI President and now Honorary Secretary Mark Little, to encourage MPs and Peers to press the UK Government to find a solution to this issue.

Dr. Dunbar steps up into the role after a year as Junior Vice President for both associations. She was officially elected President at the joint BVA NI Branch and NIVA Annual General Meeting, which took place last night (Thursday 27 February 2025) at Malone House in Belfast. She succeeds Dr Sharon Verner, who now moves into the role of Senior Vice President for the coming year.

Following studies at Glasgow Vet School, Kirsten’s early years in practice were varied with spells in both equine and small animal practice. Later joining the Department of Agriculture Veterinary Service, Kirsten has worked closely with a range of NI stakeholders and veterinary surgeons in both practice and statutory roles. Kirsten has also undertaken a number of roles in the Food Standards Agency Northern Ireland, including operational delivery, development of policy and legislation and as a member of the senior management team. Kirsten is passionate about giving back to all sections of the profession and is looking forward to doing so as President of both associations.

Kirsten said: “I am looking forward to supporting the veterinary profession on all issues that continue to impact our vet teams on a daily basis including the control of endemic diseases like bovine TB; lobbying for new animal health and welfare legislation, including the need for regulation of farriers and improved equine traceability; championing the role of the veterinary profession in the future farming policy and sustainable agri-food production; and I will continue our positive engagement with the Northern Ireland Assembly and Executive.”

She added: “I thank Sharon and the officer and council teams for their exemplary work over the last year and I will strive to build on their progress in the coming months. It has been a privilege to serve as Junior Vice President for both BVA and NIVA and I’m looking forward to representing the veterinary profession and ensuring Northern Ireland’s views are reflected and represented in discussions on these pressing issues.”

BVA President Elizabeth Mullineaux thanked Sharon for her work as President and warmly welcomed Kirsten into the role.

She said: “It has been an increasingly busy few years for BVA’s Northern Ireland Branch and that is only going to continue into this new presidential term. With so many complex issues on the table, all needing urgent resolutions, it’s vital we have a strong and resilient BVA NI Branch officer team.

“I know Kirsten will lead this work with confidence and ensure that a veterinary voice is heard loud and clear in these negotiations. Congratulations, Kirsten, I look forward to working with you.”

As part of the network of devolved and specialist divisions, BVA Branches contribute local knowledge and expertise to BVA’s wider lobbying and representational activities.

For more information about BVA Northern Ireland Branch, please visit www.bva.co.uk/About-BVA/Association/Northern-Ireland-Branch/