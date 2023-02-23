BVA Northern Ireland Branch and North of Ireland Veterinary Association elect new president

Esther takes on the role following one year as junior vice-president of both BVA’s Northern Ireland Branch and NIVA.

She holds many notable roles, including equine expert on the College Advisory Group for CAFRE; the Northern Ireland Representative on the UK Notifiable Equine Diseases Core Group; is also an Ulster Farmers’ Union Next Generation Development Forum member and was BVA’s NI Regional representative.

During the joint annual general meeting this week, Esther succeeded Fiona McFarland as president of both BVA Northern Ireland Branch and NIVA.

President Dr. Esther Skelly-Smith at the BVA - NIVA AGM 2023

Fiona will now move into the role of senior vice-president of both associations.

Esther said: “I look forward to the year ahead. The veterinary profession in Northern Ireland continues to face challenges from long-term access to vital veterinary medicines and the evolving role vets play in trade following Brexit through to workforce shortages and future sustainability of the profession.

“However, there are also exciting opportunities and I’m keen to explore the role wellbeing and positive working relationships can have in delivering a veterinary profession that is fit for the future.

“I also hope to engage with the government to progress a strategic plan for the equestrian industry and improvements in equine welfare.”

L-R- Senior Vice President Fiona McFarland, President Esther Skelly-Smith, Junior Vice President Sharon Verner and outgoing SVP Mark Little at BVA - NIVA AGM 2023

She continued: “As a profession we are key stewards of animal welfare.

“Unlike people, animals do not have a voice; yet they deserve to be understood and have their rights preserved and advocated for. It will therefore be no surprise that animal welfare issues will feature highly on the agenda this year.”

Esther added: “I would like to both thank and congratulate Fiona on a very productive year as president.

“I would also like to thank Dr Mark Little for his support and wisdom.”