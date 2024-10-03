Farming Life news

British Veterinary Association (BVA) president Dr Elizabeth Mullineaux last night reaffirmed BVA’s commitment to continue lobbying the UK government to secure the supply of veterinary medicines in Northern Ireland.

Speaking at BVA’s 2024 Northern Ireland dinner in Stormont, Dr Mullineaux reflected on the recent challenges facing the profession and the opportunity a new EU veterinary agreement could provide to finding a permanent solution to the access issues surrounding veterinary medicines in Northern Ireland since Brexit.

She warned of the potential risks to both human and animal health and welfare if a solution is not found before the end of the current grace period in late 2025.

Dr Mullineaux said: “Failure to secure access to these vital veterinary medicines for Northern Ireland could have devastating implications. A new EU veterinary agreement is a chance to protect animal health, human health and food safety, not only in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland but across Europe.

“We will be increasing our lobbying efforts to ensure ministers and officials understand the scale of the issue and prioritise ensuring the supply of veterinary medicines in Northern Ireland is at the forefront of any agreement.”

Addressing guests, including Andrew Muir, Northern Ireland Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs and host Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Declan McAleer, Dr Mullineaux also highlighted BVA’s vital role in representing and supporting the veterinary profession during the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) ongoing investigation of the UK vet services market for household pets.

Dr Mullineaux said: “Since the CMA announced its intentions to review the veterinary sector, we know vets have endured a difficult time, facing criticism and scrutiny not only in their practices from clients but by journalists in the media too.

“BVA has stood firm in support of the profession, ensuring that a veterinary voice has been heard. We remain committed to working closely with the CMA to ensure that its investigation leads to positive outcomes, while supporting the profession with measures such as our new guidance to help address concerns on transparency and client choice.”

Welcoming the CMA’s scrutiny, Dr Mullineaux outlined the opportunities the investigation presents including long overdue reform of the Veterinary Surgeons Act 1966.

She said: “It is essential this act is updated to suit the modern veterinary profession. It fails to regulate veterinary practices, meaning that individual vets and veterinary nurses are held accountable for business decisions which are often outside their control but can directly impact on animal health and welfare. This is not appropriate and must be rectified.”

BVA’s new president, who began her term just last month, also thanked BVA’s Northern Ireland Branch for its hard work and urged guests to continue to engage with BVA and efforts to lobby for change and solutions to these issues.

Finally, she paid tribute to a valued colleague, former RCVS president Des Thompson, who sadly passed away recently.

She acknowledged his tireless work as an advocate of the profession, particularly in Northern Ireland.