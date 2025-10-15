BVA welcomes competition watchdog’s call for vet practice regulation

The British Veterinary Association (BVA), which represents more than 19,000 vets across the UK, has responded to the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) “provisional decision” following its market investigation into UK veterinary services for household pets.

The report, published today (Wednesday 15th October 2025), was clear that “veterinary professionals work hard, act ethically, and put animal welfare first”.

It also set out 21 measures that it believes will improve “information on prices, treatments, medicines and ownership; introduce a price cap on written prescriptions; deliver a new comprehensive price comparison website; and highlights that the current regulatory system is not fit for purpose and must be modernised to keep pace with commercial practice and ensure pet owners are protected”.

Responding to the CMA’s provisional, decision, British Veterinary Association president Dr Rob Williams said: “At first glance, there’s lots of positives in the CMA’s provisional decision that both vets and pet owners will welcome, including greater transparency of pricing and practice ownership; reform of the outdated regulatory framework; and support for our calls for regulation of vet businesses.

“The CMA also recognises that vets and vet teams are highly professional, and ‘work hard, act ethically, and put animal welfare first.

“However, we do have concerns that some of the measures outlined will impact how services are delivered.

“In particular, we need clarity on the proposed introduction of comprehensive price lists, because how vet care is delivered is varied and complex and unless the CMA gets this right, it could end up creating greater confusion for consumers, which in turn could have a negative impact on animal welfare.”

Read the full CMA provisional report here: https://www.gov.uk/cma-cases/veterinary-services-market-for-pets-review