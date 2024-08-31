Bygone Days: Early mentions of Comber and district from our paper’s archives (1700s)

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I have spent the last few weeks looking through the old News Letter which date back to the mid to late 1700s which have been added to the British Newspaper Archives, which is always a wonderful way to waste a few hours away while its raining outside.

Living close to Comber in Co Down, which is just a mere 10 minutes from home, and its no even easier to get to now that the access road through our development means that I can get to the Comber Road in about two minutes.

And so I have been looking at the earliest mentions for Comber and District from News Letter archives and I have found some really interesting snippets which give an impression of what life would have been like back in the 1700s.

Bleach-Green entered by ‘three Men arm’d’ by ‘the Darkness of the Night’ (Tuesday 24 March 1767) - Whereas the Bleach-Green of Mr John Andrews of Comber and County of Down, Linen-Draper, was on the Night of the 17th of March instant, feloniously entered, by three Men arm’d, and thereout taken eleven Pieces of Linen Cloth that were laying on said Green in order to be bleached, but said Rogues being perceived by the Vigilance of Mr Andrew’s Son, Thomas, were pursued to close by him and the Watchman of the Green, that they were obliged to drop said eleven Pieces of Cloth in the adjacent Fields, in order to make their escape, which they effected by the Darkness of the Night. NOW we the Inhabitants of the Town of Comber, whose Names are hereunto subscribed, in order to bring such Offenders to Justice, do hereby promise to pay the Sums annexed to our Names, to the Person or Persons who will discover and prosecute to conviction any one or more of said Rogues that broke into said Green; and if any one of said Offenders will discover his Accomplices, so as they may be convicted of said Felony, shall not only be entitled to the same Reward, but we will endeavour to procure His Majesty’s Pardon for the Person so informing. Dated at Comber, March 18th, 1767.

The following were the subscribers and the amount: John Andrews, 11l 7s 6d, Robert Gillespie, 5l 13s 9d, Samuel Stone, 5l, 13s, 9d, George Gillespie, 5l, 13s, 9d, James Riddle, 5l, 13s, 9d, William Gillespie, 5l, 13s, 9d, Alexander Riddle, 2l 5s 6d, William Malcolm, 2l 5s 6d, William Riddle, 2l 5s 6d, William Stitt, 2l 5s 6d, James Hamilton, 2l 5s 6d, William Murdagh, 2l 5s 6d, David Milling, 4l 11s 0d, John Griffith, 2l 5s 6d, James Maxwell, 3l 8s 3d.

Added to the noticed was the following comment – NB, I desire that no Person whatsoever may trespass on my Bleach-Green after this Notice, or I will prosecute them as Law directs. It was signed John Andrew.

Large Malt-Kiln for ‘the Distilling Business’ for sale (Tuesday 13 October 1767) - A notice issued on September 30, 1767 at Comber - To be let from the first of November next, in the Town of Comber, for seven Years, a large Malt-Kiln, which will make found hundred Bolls of Malt in the Year, together with a large House for the Distilling Business, in good Repair, with a Pump fix’d convenient; also a Garden backwards. Any Person inclined may enquire of Mrs Paterson at Comber.

Likewise to be sold by Auction, the twenty third of October next, all the Distilling and Brewing Utensils belonging to Alexander Riddle, a good Still only used four Years, a Flake-stand and Worm, a large Boiler and Kieve that will mash four Bolls of Malt, Pot-Ale Casks, Troughs and Canns, Coolers and Tunn which will contain and work thirteen Barrels of Ale, a Number of Barrels and half ditto. Also a Steel Mill, Hair Cloth, and Fann, for grinding and cleaning Malt, with sundry articles thereto.

Added to the end of the notice was this remark – Three Months Credit to be given for any Sum above three Pounds, on giving Security, if required.

Leases to be sold ‘for ready Money’ (19 August 1768) - That there will be sold by publik Cant, for ready Money, in the Town of Comber, upon Thursday the first Day of September next a Lease for three Lives, all in being and young, or thirty Years, from November next yet to come, which of them shall last longeth, of the House which James Gibson of Comber aforesaid now lives in, with a good Office house, and Garden backwards; as also a Quantity of Turbury, sufficient for one Family, all of which he the said Gibson holds from the Revd. Rowland Hall of Killileagh, at the yearly Rent of sixteen Shillings. As also a Lease, during the natural Life of the Revd. James Hamilton of Killileagh, of a good Dwelling-house, Cow-house, large Gardens, having some Fruit-Trees in it, and an Acre of very good Ground at the foot of both the aforesaid Gardens, which as well as the aforesaid Houses are adjoining one another, which he the said Gibson holds from the said Mr Hamilton, as the yearly Rent of thirty Shillings; as also Household Furniture of various Sorts, two good Milch Cows, a few Farming Utensils and Carpenters Tools of almost all sorts.